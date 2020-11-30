For the last few months, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) formed an uptrend as value investors accumulated shares in the beat-up firm. The stock is a long way from the pre COVID-19 price of around $30. Profit taking in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 after the best November ever threatens to pull DXC stock lower.

DXC’s 5.88% drop on Nov. 30 suggests that bears will test support levels in the $17 - $21 range or at the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. After posting revenue, profit, and adjusted EBITDA that beat consensus estimates, bargain hunters should not give up yet on this turnaround company.

Strong Second Quarter (FY 2021)

DXC posted revenue of $4.55 billion, down a modest 6% from last year. It earned 64 cents a share. Its adjusted EBIT margin of 6.2% reflects a sequential improvement helped by its cost optimization strategy. At a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 times, the company is in a good position to report a rebound in the business. Half of the bookings in the period are from new work, while renewals accounted for the other half. Importantly, CEO Mike Salvino said that it communicated with 38 of the 40 troubled accounts. By reaching out to them, DXC staff is keeping its key clients engaged and willing to invest in its solution.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, DXC is in an uptrend but dipped recently after reaching $24.

As a value play, DXC does not enjoy the same valuations as other cloud companies. And because it's in the transformation phase, last quarter’s negative 7% quarter-on-quarter growth is a setback. In Q2, the Q/Q growth was a negative 1.8%. Investors still need DXC to post better performance in its cloud business. Growth investors have better software cloud companies to buy instead. This includes Salesforce.com (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT). Once short sellers close their 20.7% short float on Fastly (FSLY), the stock will resume its uptrend.

Positive Catalyst: Asset Sales

DXC closed its U.S. State and Local HHS sale to Veritas Capital for $5 billion on Oct. 1. It applied the net proceeds of ~$3.5 billion to pay down its debt. It's on track to close the sale of its Healthcare Provider software business by the end of the fiscal year. It will use the net proceeds to cut its debt by around $450 million.

DXC ended Q2 with cash of $3.1 billion, and total debt (including capitalized leases) of $9.7 billion. Its net debt to total capitalization ratio is 45.7%.

Two of the units of “new DXC” are showing stabilization. Global Business Services (“GBS”) revenue is stabilizing Y/Y:

Data courtesy of DXC Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Profit margin strengthened considerably:

In Global Infrastructure Services, book-to-bill rose from 0.8 times to 1.1 times sequentially. GIS consists of ITO and cloud and security layers, which are its enterprise technology stack. As the company deepens its customer relationship, it may sell up its stack. Value investors should expect this transformative step is a slow process. When cloud software stocks enjoy an unstainable price-to-earnings ratio, DXC shareholders need to hold and wait.

Headwind

DXC’s adjusted free cash flow of $237 million in the quarter is disappointing. DXC’s range-bound stock is unattractive due to its high debt and lack of share buybacks and cash dividends. The asset sale is the primary near-term catalyst. From here, it needs to perform better than what it forecast.

DXC forecast single-digit EBIT margin:

DXC’s Bionix leverages analytics and artificial intelligence. Its existing customers may invest in the platform. Still, this unveiling in 2018 yielded no meaningful growth.

CEO Salvino highlighted the cost-cutting aspect of the business on the conference call: “ I know you've heard me say that we've been taken out cost and not disrupting the business probably two or three times. Because that's important. OK, because what we're not going to do is hurt our customers, nor people by doing this. Alright, so we're taking a very focused approach.”

In the quarters ahead, DXC needs to embrace the cloud and get its customers buying into its vision.

Fair Value

In a five-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, assume no revenue growth:

Model courtesy of finbox

At a perpetuity growth rate of 0%, DXC shares trading at a discount of 38.3%:

DXC is a typical value stock whose uptrend that began from the March lows is holding. Risks of profit taking in the technology sector will send shares lower. If that happens, consider re-establishing a position as the business transformation continues.