SolarEdge is already starting to face far more competition from established competitors and newer industry entrants.

While SolarEdge reported mixed quarterly results, the company is still a leading player in the rapidly growing solar MLPE market.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) has experienced one of the most impressive runs in the solar industry in recent years. The company is successfully transforming from an inverter business to a vertically integrated distributed energy business. Whereas other major solar companies like First Solar (FSLR) are being forced to sell major parts of their businesses, SolarEdge is only expanding its reach.

While SolarEdge did not perform especially well in its latest quarter, with the company reporting a 17.7% Y/Y revenue decline to $338.1 million, the company's long-term prospects remain incredibly strong. SolarEdge is well-positioned to lead a fast-growing distributed energy market in a rapidly transitioning energy industry.

SolarEdge has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the booming solar industry. SolarEdge and Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) control ~80% of the US residential inverter market.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Expanding Reach

SolarEdge has successfully moved beyond its core inverter business in recent years. Although SolarEdge's inverter and power optimizer business is still booming, the company is successfully making inroads into the larger distributed energy market. The company now has an entire ecosystem of products designed to increase the efficiency and ease of home energy consumption.

SolarEdge's current suite of solutions includes energy storage, energy management, and even grid services. While much of SolarEdge's solutions are built around the company's core inverter and power optimizer products, these relatively newer solutions may have even more market potential. The global residential energy storage market alone could reach $17.5 billion by 2024.

Maintaining a Strong Grip on the Solar MLPE Space

The solar MLPE segment has become one of the largest in the entire industry. SolarEdge, along with main competitor Enphase, is currently dominating the market. In fact, SolarEdge has risen from relative obscurity to become one of the largest solar companies in the world as a result of its solar MLPE business.

The company's innovative inverter and power optimizer solution continues to be one of the most popular solar MLPE products on the market. While SolarEdge faces stiff competition from Enphase, the company has likely cemented a long-term foothold in the industry. However, the solar MLPE space is starting to grow more crowded largely as a result of SolarEdge's success.

SolarEdge's inverters and power optimizers have become some of the most popular solar components in the industry.

Source: SolarEdge

Large Challenges Ahead

SolarEdge will almost certainly face far more competition in the solar MLPE space moving forward. The company has had very little real competition over the past few years aside from Enphase. After all, the solar MLPE segment was in its infancy just a few years ago. Now that the solar MLPE market is worth billions, even companies like Generac (GNRC) are starting to enter the fray.

What's more, SolarEdge is facing far more competition in the broader home energy market. With companies like Tesla directly competing in areas like home energy storage, SolarEdge will no longer be competing in a fragmented and relatively uncompetitive field. In fact, it is hard to see how SolarEdge will be able to outcompete Tesla on the battery front, given Tesla's impressive battery roadmap.

With that being said, SolarEdge is far more established in the home energy market. SolarEdge already has a large base of customers using its inverter and power optimizers, which means that the company will have an easier time moving into the broader home energy industry. Moreover, the company has built an entire suite of products that greatly complement each other. The company's inverters, power optimizers, storage, and monitoring platform all combine to form an attractive ecosystem of products.

SolarEdge also appears to be slowing down compared to its major competitors. While the company is still growing at an impressive rate considering the pandemic, the company did report a disappointing Q4 revenue guidance range of $345 million-365 million. This guidance figure fell far below the expected ~$390 million figure and would represent a ~10-20% Y/Y decrease. With Enphase picking up a great deal of momentum in recent quarters, SolarEdge will only be under more pressure moving forward.

Tesla is arguably SolarEdge's largest obstacle in the broader home energy market. The company is innovating at an unrivaled rate in areas such as battery technology.

Source: Tesla

Conclusion

SolarEdge is still an attractive buying opportunity at its current valuation of ~$14.8 billion. Although SolarEdge is starting to face greater competition, the company also has more opportunities ahead of it. SolarEdge is a market leader in a booming solar MLPE industry and a growing force in the larger distributed energy market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.