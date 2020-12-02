LOCO seems to fit what I believe will be the winning theme in 2021: a secular recovery in cyclical, value and smaller-sized stocks.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) shares remain under pressure. The stock has declined 2% in the fourth quarter so far and 8% since third-quarter earnings day. Meanwhile, the more cyclical leisure and entertainment stocks (PEJ) took advantage of positive developments regarding the coronavirus vaccine to climb about 18% since the start of October.

The Mexican fast-food restaurant's stock has crossed my radar as a potential bet for 2021, one that has yet to gain much appreciation from investors in this pandemic year. With El Pollo Loco having survived the worst of the crisis without straining its balance sheet, I see potential for double-digit gains in this stock over the next 12 months.

All seemingly under control

El Pollo Loco did not sidestep the challenges that a pandemic year has imposed on the restaurant industry. The company posted a revenue and comp decline of 12% and 10% in the second quarter, respectively. During this tough three-month period, some locations shut their doors to comply with lockdown mandates, while the rest (other than a handful in Texas and Utah) operated in pickup- and delivery-only mode.

Not all has been bad news, however. Even during the thick of the crisis, El Pollo Loco managed costs and capex tightly, and delivered double-digit free cash flow growth in the first half of 2020. As a result, and despite some debt raising needed to anticipate potential liquidity problems, El Pollo Loco's balance sheet looks better now than it has in the past five years at least – see purple line representing net debt on the graph below.

To be fair, operations have not quite returned to normal. In the third quarter, the restaurant chain delivered solid growth in adjusted EBITDA and EPS. But the top-line remained under pressure due to (1) a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the summer and (2) weak economic recovery in key markets – particularly the largest of them all, Los Angeles.

However, the prospect of a vaccine in the next few months and possibly another round of fiscal stimulus under the new Joe Biden administration could nudge companywide comps back to mid-to-high single-digit territory – where they already were, outside the Los Angeles area, in the third quarter.

A thematic play for 2021

What draws me a bit closer to LOCO is how well the stock seems to fit what I believe will be the winning theme in 2021. A few weeks ago, I argued that "the mere passage of time [would bring us] closer to a coronavirus vaccine, more effective treatment and instant testing, which all bodes well for the economy, especially value and small cap stocks."

My preference for small cap value is further supported by the fact that this group of stocks has severely underperformed large cap growth for far too long. Some sort of a reversion to the mean in the early stages of the upcoming pandemic and economic recoveries would be reasonably expected. See graph below, which depicts a long-short play against small cap value over the past two decades.

It also helps that LOCO, despite being up about 5% for the year, is still down a solid $4 per share from the post-second quarter earnings peak. I believe that a mere climb back to all-time highs, pushed primarily by an improvement in the macroeconomic landscape, could offer investors a 25% upside opportunity by the end of 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.