The vaccine news gave it a big boost but the stock has given up almost all of that.

The stock market went crazy on November 9 as Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its COVID-19 vaccine results. Key beneficiaries were the energy and airline sectors. Hotels and senior living facilities also got a good boost from the news. Below we show some of the stocks we follow including LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and Welltower Inc. (WELL).

What is notable is that LTC is the worst performer in the group.

Data by YCharts

With improving fundamentals on the vaccine front and the election uncertainty behind us, we looked in to see if LTC could have a compelling long case.

The REIT

LTC Properties is a diversified healthcare REIT with investments about evenly split between skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living senior homes. In its most recent presentation, the LTC portfolio included 181 properties valued at over $1.7 billion.

Source: LTC Properties

These facilities are all over the United States; but it does run a concentrated portfolio. The top 5 states account for more than half of its investments.

Source: LTC Properties

This is important to note as single state level legislatures can have an abnormal impact on the company.

Q3-2020

For the second quarter in a row, LTC reported much lower revenue numbers.

Source: LTC Properties

This flowed through to the NAREIT Funds from operations (FFO) numbers.

Source: LTC Properties

The story was the same as last quarter. LTC wrote off $17.7 million of straight line rent receivable in Q2-2020 and in this quarter it added Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) and another operator to the same pool. It wrote off about $5.1 million of straight line rent receivable. While these are GAAP adjustments and reflect no change in cash flow, it underscores the distress its tenants are feeling. GEN has a "going-concern" notice as well and likely would have defaulted already had the CARES Act not helped it immensely. Even adjusting for these numbers, funds available for distribution or FAD, declined.

Source: LTC Properties

A Look At The Extent Of Tenant Issues

LTC has a concentrated portfolio in terms of operators. Prestige Healthcare alone accounts for more than 20% of its net operating income.

Source: LTC Properties

As of the last quarterly report, LTC has Senior Lifestyle Corporation, Anthem Memory Care and Genesis Healthcare on a cash-rent basis. What that means is that LTC only records their rent when it gets the cash payment. While that may seem like semantics, it is a reflection of the distress these three tenants are under. Further, in the case of Senior Lifestyle Corporation, this has translated into rents actually not showing up (emphasis ours).

An affiliate of Senior Lifestyle Corporation ("Senior Lifestyle") operates 23 properties under a master lease with a combination of independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Senior Lifestyle was provided partial deferred rent in April 2020 and failed to pay full rent during the second quarter of 2020. In accordance with ASC 842, we evaluated the collectibility of receiving substantially all of our lease payments from the Senior Lifestyle master lease through maturity and determined that we did not have the level of certainty required by the standard. Accordingly, we wrote-off a total $17.7 million of straight-line rent receivable and lease incentives related to this master lease during the second quarter of 2020 and accounted for the Senior Lifestyle master lease on a cash basis effective July 2020. Contractual rent for the quarter was $9.1 million of which we collected $5.3 million. In October 2020, we received $1.3 million of their contractual rent of $1.6 million. The outstanding accounts receivable balance on our Consolidated Balance Sheets of $2.7 million is covered by a letter of credit and security deposit totaling $3.6 million. We continue to evaluate the collectibility of our Senior Lifestyle master lease quarterly. Additionally, we are evaluating our options for the portfolio which may include a combination of re-leasing and selling some or all of the properties.

Source: LTC Properties 10-Q

In addition to these named operators, LTC also lost out on rent collection on another operator who shall not be named or blamed (emphasis ours).

During the third quarter of 2020, an operator paid $542,000 of its contractual rent of $1,299,000. Additionally, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, we consolidated our two master leases with the operator into one combined master lease. Under the new combined master lease, we agreed to abate $570,000 of third quarter rent along with $80,000 that had been deferred in second quarter of 2020, totaling $650,000. Additionally, the new combined master lease allows the operator to defer rent as needed through March 31, 2021. In September 2020, the operator deferred $186,000 of its $374,000 contractual rent. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded an impairment charge of $941,000 related to an assisted living community that was operated by the operator. The community was closed in October 2020 and we are evaluating our options for this community. In accordance with ASC 842, we evaluated the collectibility of receiving substantially all of our lease payments under our master lease with the operator through maturity and determined that we did not have the level of certainty required by the standard. Accordingly, we wrote-off $1,156,000 of straight-line rent receivable related to this master lease during the third quarter of 2020.

Source: LTC Properties 10-Q

Those in a nutshell show the ongoing state of LTC's tenants. We would note here that this was during a time when CARES Act had stuffed the operator pockets with cash. Unless we get more funds, Q1-2021 will be very challenging for these remaining operators.

Dividend Coverage

LTC is one of those rare US REITs that pays monthly. The 19 cents a month dividend works out to $2.28 annually and is a very strong yield (6.16%) in today's market.

Source: LTC Properties

But investors might have noticed that the dividend growth has stopped since 2017. There is a good reason for that.

Source: Seeking Alpha

LTC's FFO has flatlined as well. This is a reflection of the ongoing stresses in the industry. Our point here is that there is much more beyond COVID-19 at play and both the senior housing and skilled nursing industries have been problematic for some time. LTC still does have good coverage for its dividends, but the turbulence does not appear to be over. LTC thus enjoys the second-lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Moderate danger rating implies a 15-33% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Valuation

LTC trades at about 12.5X FFO and has a generous 6.16% yield. Consensus NAV is around $33, so the stock trades at a slight premium to its liquidation value. That is generally fair considering LTC is running debt at 4.5X EBITDA. With vaccine deployment on the horizon, we believe fundamentals could bottom out in 2-3 quarters. But the climb back up may be slow as senior housing, especially assisted living, has been plagued by overbuilding for a decade.

Conclusion

We think the stock will do ok over the next 5-7 years and provide investors about 7-8% compounded returns with almost all of it coming in dividends. We are eyeing the $30 and $35 Cash Secured Puts for next year. If we get a good opportunity, we will issue an alert for our subscribers. Our rationale here is that despite what this industry has been marketed as by many, it is not a growth industry. LTC's FFO is a testament to that. Many others have had multiple years of declines, even prior to COVID-19. If you accept that fact (not an opinion), then investors can be indifferent to letting go of the stock if it moves higher. Cash Secured Puts allow you to capture excellent returns while reducing your risk and that is the best way to play this in our opinion.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.