Credit Inflation Is On The Rise

In the longer-run, the labor situation is going to be one of education and training in order to meet the needs of the economy, being transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the short-run this move cannot be criticized, because of the unemployment situation and the re-make of the U. S. economy that is underway.

The immediate reactions to the Biden economic policy appointments is that credit inflation is alive and well and is going to be very much a part of the future.

If you read the newspapers correctly these days, you should prepare yourself for the return of credit inflation to the economic scene.

The problem is the mess in which the economy and financial markets find themselves.

For one, investors should applaud this fact… at least, for the short run.

Also, labor and labor organizations should applaud this fact…at least, for the short run.

And, the holders of U. S. dollars should get rid of them.

Apparently, the holders of U. S. dollars are getting rid of them.

Tuesday, the cost of one euro sped through $1.20 and approached $1.21.

The U. S. Dollar Index (DXY) dropped down through 91.30, moving toward 90.0, as low that has not been seen since January 2018, when the index dropped down near 88.0.

What’s happening?

“Biden's Economic Team Suggest s Focus on Workers and Income Equality.”

And, in reading how analysts interpret this approach, I can only say that the policy of credit inflation has not yet reached the end of the road.

What Is Credit Inflation?

Credit inflation, in my mind, began in the early 1960s. To keep it simple, two factors are crucially important in understanding what credit inflation is all about.

First, the government needs to keep spending and creating credit to keep the economy growing and unemployment at the lowest levels possible. Second, given the statistical lessons of the Phillips Curve, policy makers assumed that they could get a modestly lower unemployment rate if they let inflation rise at a little faster pace, like shooting for an inflation rate of 2.00 percent.

This has been the foundation of the economic policy of the government since the early 1960s. And, since President Nixon declared that “we are all Keynesians now!” the policy has been supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

The unintended consequence…investors, especially wealthy ones…began to redirect their investments. They began investing, more and more, in assets, and less and less, in real capital investment that would spur on the economy and raise consumer prices. Asset price inflation became the thing and as this policy continued into the twenty-first century asset prices rose and rose and asset price bubbles occurred and consumer price inflation became almost non-existent.

Current consumer price inflation has come in below 2.00 for most of the past ten years.

But, since the 1960, housing prices, stock prices, gold prices, and other assets experience substantial gains. And guess what? The wealthy got wealthier…and the poor got relatively poorer.

The latest example: the tax reforms produced by president Trump and the Republicans in December 2017. The estimates I have seen indicate that almost two-thirds of the benefits of the tax changes went into stock buybacks and higher dividends. And, who got these?

The Current Situation Is Very Messy

Credit inflation has been going on for about sixty years. And, it has been almost a continuous pressure. No wonder investors got confident that the risk/return tradeoff was very much in their favor as asset prices kept going up…and up…and up.

The evidence of this confidence is shown in the fact that massive amounts of money was transferred in the most recent decade into passive investment vehicles, away from asset managers that were more value orientated.

And, the beat goes on. I have written about how the Federal Reserve has pumped so much money into the financial system. I have written about how this has helped to create new stock market highs and how it has created a surge in new investment opportunities.

But, I have also written about the distortions in the financial markets, the fact that the risk and reward tradeoff is “unhinged,” and that the economy is bifurcating with those most greatly impacted by the recession and the spread of Covid-19 facing a different world than “Big Tech” and all the others that are feasting at this time.

In a real sense, we are dealing with some “catch-up” from sixty years of credit inflation.

But, the situation is messy and we cannot turn off the credit inflation at this time.

And, That Is What The Biden Appointments Are Showing

We read in the New York Times,

President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. formally announced his top economic advisers on Monday, choosing a team that is stocked with champions of organized labor and marginalized workers signaling an earl focus on efforts to speed and spread the gains of the recovery from the pandemic recession.”

Appointments, like Janet Yellen, former Chair of the Federal Reserve, have indicated that “the federal government should spend what is necessary to weather the pandemic.” And, Mr. Biden, himself, has suggested that we might support spending “with tax increases on high earners and corporations.”

Other appointees have suggested, “Given the magnitude of the crisis, now is not the time for policymakers to worry about rising deficits and debt as they consider what steps to take.”

But, this is for the short-run. And, given the situation, these actions will just add to the debt levels and distort the risk/return tradeoff even further. But, in the short run, the labor situation must be addressed…even if such actions continue on the credit inflation mentality, and the growing inequality.

That markets are accepting this shows up in the decline in the value of the U. S. dollar.

But, credit inflation cannot be the longer-run solution to our situation. There are structural changes that are needed with respect to labor…now and for the future. We must develop longer term education and re-training programs. We are going to find that after the economy gets straitened out, that the changes in technology have taken over and the major problem will be to fit the work force into the new jobs that have been created. And, this is going to get worse…rather than better. In fact, the whole education system may have to be re-thought given all the disruptions and the new technology.

Whatever, policy makers… and consequently, investors… are going to have a great deal to handle as we progress into the “new world” that is evolving.

Right now, it looks like more credit inflation. Check out the value of the dollar to confirm this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.