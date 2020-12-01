Eli Lilly and Company. (NYSE:LLY) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx December 1, 2020 2:40 PM ET

Mike Mason - Senior Vice President /Pres:Diabetes

Mike Czapar - Director, Investor Relations

Kevin Hern - Vice President Investor Relations

Sara Smith - Director, Investor Relations

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

Excellent. Thank you all for joining us. Pleasure to have the management team from Lilly joining us today. We have Mike from the – heading the diabetes business. We have Kevin and Sarah from the Investor Relations team. And we also have most importantly, Mike deferred from my team. My name is Umer, we’re all on. Thank you guys for being here.

There’s a lot to talk about and I think Kevin, correct me if I’m wrong but goal today was to only talk oncology, correct?

Mike Mason

Going to be a short call.

Kevin Hern

If you could turn a little bit, Mike would love to do all [Indiscernible] as well..

Mike Mason

And a little bit COVID too.

Q - Umer Raffat

Fantastic. Listen, thank you again. And here’s what I’m going to do. I – we’ll focus specifically on the diabetes business today. And my goal was if that’s okay to focus both on the commercial and the pipeline side of it, because I know there’s a huge focus on tirzepatide and I do want to get to that, maybe not at the very thought. But perhaps maybe start off a little bit on the commercial side, in part because I think there’s a fair amount of confusion on it, and I think a lot of people amidst all the COVID noise not necessarily paying as much attention. But I just want to make sure we have A, a good understanding of it, of all the changes on the commercial side that have been happening and B that expectations are at the right place as we head into the New Year.

So, maybe turning it over to you Mike, could you just catch yourself on the key changes on the commercial side that have been happening and we can get a little more specific?

Mike Mason

Okay, great. First of all I appreciate everyone’s interest in Lilly Diabetes and thanks for joining us today. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and keeping their mental health during the COVID crisis. I know it’s been a stress in many different ways for different people. So I appreciate your interest in joining us today.

I think on the commercial side, obviously the biggest impact in 2020 has been the COVID pandemic and the impact that it's had on people with Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes, as well as our providers. And so I think, obviously, that's been the biggest impact. I think it's actually been really healthy for the industry, and particularly diabetes to sit back and say, you know what, I can't physically see a healthcare professional. You don't have as good of, of opportunities and methods in order to interact with them digitally or virtually. And so, we have quickly transformed and improved our digital marketing skills our virtual engagements, so that, we can better educate, healthcare professionals who, about our products, whether they can see us infrequently, or not see us at all.

And I think those capabilities are going to help us as we even -- we emerged from COVID, because we've always had people that we can see it eliminate or not at all. And I think these new capabilities are going to help us out and help patients out because, you want to make sure that no matter who your mom is going to whether they have a physician that we can see or can't see that they can learn about, everything that clinician needs in order to use our diabetes product appropriately.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So Mike, maybe just getting a little more specific to some of the changes that have been happening of late. So in third quarter, there was -- there was a miss on the Trulicity U.S. side, and [Indiscernible] U.S, and part of that was some onetime adjustments, and part of that was segment mix. But my understanding also is that you guys had to change up the rebates in 2020 to maintain access. And what confuses me is, unless there's a new player entering why would pair's be requiring that necessarily a change in rebate, mid-year when it’s really just blue…

Mike Mason

Okay, well, that the big dynamic, and in 2020, that was different than previous year to really just kind of onetime adjustments that we talked about in Q3 that really drove the pricing, there some Trulicity for Q3, and this was really just, with the COVID impact and trying to time when the part of the coverage gap, expensive with it. We got it wrong and more hit in Q3 than we expected. So we had to get some part to true up.

So that was that was the real change. The pain rebates, the maintain access is not a new phenomenon in 2020. I think the only thing you've seen kind of that's been unique over the last two to three years is that you've seen consolidation in the PBM space or PBMs buying insurance companies, so when that happens, if a PBM buys a smaller PBM, then typically the smaller PBMs don't have as good a rebate rates. And so when a big PBM buys them, then you have rate harmonization. And those, those, those prescriptions as people who were getting the lower rebates are now getting the higher rebates.

And so that seems like it's a higher rebate to maintain access. But it was really more of a due to consolidation that you see in the payer space. I think, from an access perspective, we have great access over 90% of Trulicity and Jardiance. We're blessed to have leading market share products, and the two fastest categories have been diabetes. So we're very excited about where we are commercially. Also excited that both products have really important new indications, the -- indication for Jardiance that should launch sometime in next year, as well as the recently approved indications for Trulicity, both CV indication as well as the high dose the 3 at 4.5 milligram dose of Trulicity. So we're happy where we are both an access perspective and an overall volume.

Umer Raffat

Got it? The segment mixed numbers we saw, there was a very clear disclosure on the slides on how the segment mixes change from 1Q 2019 to 3Q 2020. And which was having a pricing impact of mid-to-high single digits basically that makes change. My question is, should we expect to continue to see more of that or do you think that's the new norm now?

Mike Mason

You're going to see it’s almost, I mean the natural progression of a product is that you gain access and commercial first, which tends to be your higher price segments, then Part D and then Medicaid and so you tend to get those lower price segments later in your product lifecycle and so over time, you kind of see this mix impact, what Trulicity is experiencing is that different than what you'd see on any product at this point in the life cycle.

So there's kind of two factors that can play into a second mix. One is your share market. And then one is what segment is growing faster than others, then the other segments. And so, what we've seen is that our, because we picked up Medicaid later access than we did the commercial Part D, that our share in the Medicaid is lower than what it is and, and commercial and Part D. If you look at commercial and Part D, we're about mid-40s shares market. We’re at 38 and Medicaid, we picked up 4.7, share points in the first eight months and Medicaid in the U.S. And so, you could think that, we're going to catch up and have similar share of markets. And, probably by the end of next year. Also, you've seen, COVID you have seen some volume switch from commercial to Medicaid as unfortunately people, employment is increased as a part of COVID. And so that's had a minor impact, but it has an impact on segment mix.

Umer Raffat

So it sounds like there might be a little more of a adverse mix back into 2021? Not a little more?

Mike Mason

Well, I mean, I think what we gave the guidance we gave in a Q3 earnings calls is expect, kind of high single digits impact in 2021, for Trulicity and I think that's…

Umer Raffat

[Indiscernible] with price impact? Got it? Makes sense, into 2021? Okay, that that's super helpful. Okay. And then while we're at it, one more thing is, there's been executive orders, some post-election, and I don't think folks have really started get a handle of whether they do or don't mean anything. So I'd be curious, Mike, what do you hear on this topic?

Mike Mason

Yes, we think the party rebate reform would be the most likely of the two proposals to actually make it to the marketplace, and would have the bigger impact on patients. And America, if rebates reform occurred, and Part D, which meant that the patients would benefit from the net price versus the list price as it goes through the different phases, and in Part D, that would be good for patients. And if you look at what I think is one of the biggest issues in U.S. healthcare, is really insurance design. We have about 10% or 15% of the of the cost in healthcare, which is really chronic medications, that can prevent, medical costs, the other 80%, 90% that is medical costs, deliver better outcomes, you want to make sure those are affordable for patients that's best for patients, is best for good quality outcomes. And it's best for I think, overall healthcare costs.

So I think, anything that, that really works to drive chronic medication, out of pockets lower is really good for America really good for, people living with a chronic disease. When you look at the potential of within, to look at, anything that, that looks outside the company and country to set pricing levels, I think that's just bad policy, especially in Part D for, for medications, like cancer. I think you want to make sure there's good incentive to fight just horrific diseases like, like cancer. So, we think innovation should be rewarded. And there's obviously a tremendous unmet need and disease states like, like cancer, so we're not obviously for that.

Umer Raffat

How much net price impact the Lilly portfolio put there from a party reform?

Mike Mason

I think you're going to see it more on the patient side, than you would see on a really high side.

Umer Raffat

Interesting. So this is okay. So, so when you say, part D reform is most relevant, you're saying, from a patient perspective, less so from?

Mike Mason

Yes, I don't I don't think you're going to see anything dramatic at our level. I think what you're going to see is as an impact on the patients and the co-pays that they pay for their medications.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And you wouldn't feel necessarily compelled to step in with co-pay assistance?

Mike Mason

We’ll evaluate that it's…

Umer Raffat

And Mike, my last commercial question is a quick one liner. We always repeatedly in the last few months hear about insulin’s and affordability. And then Lilly launched some initiatives as well. Could you just catch us up on the genesis behind that and where we stand now?

Mike Mason

Yes, I mean, basically in January 1, we've been working over the last couple years to close all the gaps in the system, those who are uninsured, those who are on and high deductible plans and commercial and those that are in Part D. Those are the seconds’ pain, more chronic drugs like insulin. And so no insulin, [Technical Difficulty]. So we've put in targeted plans in order to fill those three gaps.

And so with our insulin value program, where we've kept out of pocket expenditures for commercial and uninsured at $35, and our work with the CMS on the senior savings model that caps the out of pocket for insulin and in these demo programs, across every phase of Part D at $35. By next January 1, a month from today, no one should have to pay more than $35 per month for the Lilly insulin. So I think it's you know, it really closes the gaps and really provides everyone affordable…

Umer Raffat

And it doesn't change anything on that perspective for you guys?

Mike Mason

On the margins.

Umer Raffat

On the margins. Okay, sorry. I'll turn it over to Mike from here, Mike.

Mike Czapar

Yes, I obviously, I guess before we kind of jump into tirzepatide, just a broader overview of the GLT class growth. Obviously, IMS trends suggest it's been growing at a healthy 25%. Is the low hanging fruit still that first injectable which I think you said represents roughly half of half of insulin patients or I think before in the past it was it was it was I guess two thirds. But now it's half of insulin patients or patients who are destined to go on an injectable? Is that the low hanging fruit? Or how much more runway? Do we have there?

Mike Mason

Oh, good question. Appreciate the opportunity to speak about it. No, we, you know, I that's how we position Trulicity was very much we thought for primary care in particular that this would be a much better first injectable product for someone with Type 2 diabetes. When we launched only one out of 10 people going on a GL -- going on a first injection, what's going on in GLP-1. Now, if you look at TRx that's up to like 38%, 39%. The new starts, that's up to about 45%, or a bit higher. And so I think for us, we do still see really good growth there.

Now, even though we talk about that quite a bit, 40%, 45% of our use is in combination with basal insulin. And so that's a really powerful product of our combination of having a GLP and a little bit of a basal insulin on board. And so we still see really good growth opportunities for the GLP class.

Mike Czapar

Got you. Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you. And that just transitioning over to tirzepatide. Obviously, front and center we’re awaiting a big phase three read at any time this quarter. But assuming approval, like, how do you see Lilly transitioning patients over to tirzepatide? If there's going to be any of that? And how much how will that ramp look like?

Mike Mason

Yes, I mean, it's going to happen. I mean, but know that I think companies have made a mistake. And it's not, it's not our essence to think very internally about how we're going to convert patients from Trulicity or tirzepatide. We don't own those patients. What we do is we, we make sure we educate physicians on how our products can be used effectively, that provide good care, and then they'll make the decision.

And what we will assume will happen is, and when you look at our Phase-2b study results, I mean, 21% of people who are on 10 milligrams of tirzepatide reached normally you won't see a 5.7 43% of those on 50 milligrams of tirzepatide reach normally, you wouldn't see a 5.7 only 2% on Trulicity.

And so we see tirzepatide as a more foundational product that can provide not just a perceived benefit, but also weight benefit. And a big benefit can help CV markers can help NASH. And so we see this as a new class of products that's more of a foundational product that can not only assist the A1c lowering, but also the total metabolic health of someone living with Type-2 diabetes because they have much more going on than just A1c.

And so our focus is going to be positioned. It’s kind of bolder than just transitioning patients from Trulicity to tirzepatide but really, how can healthcare professionals, how can patients best benefit from tirzepatide and I think that's more as a foundational treatment. I think can position it that way. You're going to get the normal decisions where someone is going to decide, okay, it's time to start a dual agonist or Trulicity. Well, I'm going to Tirzepatide over Trulicity. And you're going to have people who have maxed out on the benefit that Trulicity can provide and they're going to be transitioned over to Tirzepatide. But our focus is going to be very much how can we maximize the opportunity, the impact that Tirzepatide can have on the marketplace, on healthcare professionals and people have more diabetes.

Mike Czapar

Very helpful. Anybody have any questions?

Umer Raffat

Yes. Let me let me jump in then. And Mike, one things I felt was that, in some ways, SUSTAIN Forte from Novo Nordisk might have been the best case outcome for you guys from a competitive perspective. Because there was an expectation, weight loss could have tracked higher in that trial. I'm curious how you guys look at that, from a competitive perspective of the data set?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, we weren't surprised. I mean, yes, I think you're right. I think it did have a modest improvement in 2.0 over 1.0. We're not surprised. I mean, we came to that conclusion years ago that you can only get so much benefit on A1C in way by pushing the dose on a GLP. It's important to have these high dose GLPs. But there is more that can be achieved by going after a dual agonist. And that's why we -- many years ago decided to really focus on GIP/GLP. combinations, is because we thought they would outperform a high dose GLP. So we're not surprised at all. I mean, that's why we've researched and are developing Tirzepatide.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Is it fair to assume that on your upcoming first Phase 3 for Tirzepatide, which is SURPASS-1, that A1C should be a little less than what we saw on Phase 2b, mainly because there's is metformin background? Is that a fair conclusion? By the way, Kevin, I love those slides you put together.

Kevin Hern

Thank you,

Mike Mason

Kevin, can take a bow for those. I think its fair that you're going to see, our SURPASS-1 won't be the same as AWARD-11. I think probably SUSTAIN-1, given the patient profile. And when you look at the impact of kind of course of treatment, where how long someone's has been diabetic, BMI, or the weight of the patient, or anyone see at that point -- starting point, all that really will slightly A1C drop or the weight drop. When we're designing that Phase 3 study for Tirzepatide, we're not trying to go in and say, hey, how can we design a study that's going to show the biggest weight loss and the biggest A1C drop. What we try to do and if you look totality of our Phase 3 program, is, you have this continuum of care within Type 2 diabetes where someone gets diagnosed, let's say mid 40s, they go on diet and exercise. That fails, then you go on to Metformin. That fails then you should go on orals, and you're go on insulin, all that.

So if you look at our Phase 3 clinical trial program, what we have to do is we have to educate physicians on what our product can do all parts of the continuum. So as one is very much focused on, okay, those patients who are going to fell on diet and exercise haven't been oral the last three months, how is our product perform there. Then we have other trials that look at failures on oral that kind of first injection space as well add on to basal insulin. And so, I think in totality, you're going to see some variation in A1C drops. You're going to see some variation in weight loss, given the kind of those dynamics of what their starting A1C was, their starting weight, whether they had additional background treatments on, and how long they've been diabetic.

So that's normal. You see that variation in Phase 3 program. But we are we are quite excited to see SURPASS-1 and as well as the rest of the SURPASS program. I think what's different about the Tirzepatide data is really what I talked about earlier is the ability to return patients to normal A1C level, 21% and the 10 milligram 43% and the 15 milligram, no other product that I've seen, I've been exposed to ever even had the opportunity to talk about those rates. And so, that's where I think the real difference and Tirzepatide, is the ability to really achieve near normal glucose for many patients. So you can't wait to see this past one results.

Umer Raffat

Got it. But just, sorry Mike, and just to sort of conclude on that point. Because of no Metformin, so we should expect a little less A1C than Phase 2b [ph]

Mike Mason

We're going to see results very shortly. So I can't wait to see the results. But you're going to see some variation based on, if you have exact same patient population, one didn't have Metformin and one did. I mean, you would expect to see more drop with [Indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

And Mike, what do we see with on weight loss in general on GLP trials when the starting weight -- baseline weight is a little less? Is the magnitude lesser because of that, obviously?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, if you were -- if you controlled every other variable, and you just had starting patients that where one had overweight and higher rate, thus we see higher absolute weight loss with a higher baseline weight patient and low risk patient.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So from your perspective, internally, as you guys are thinking about sort of -- because inevitably, irrespective of how it's communicated to the street, I got to believe internally, you guys are going to evaluate, did it really get there versus the internal expectations? Do you guys do that on a percentage basis or absolute basis? Like, I'm just curious how you guys think about that?

Mike Mason

It's like percent, you mean, the A1C drop or…

Umer Raffat

Percentage weight loss for the 10 dose, for the 15 dose relative to the trial, like how do you guys do that comparison internally?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, we'll look at just like anyone else did, we will take a look at A1C, and the weight loss base versus what we would expect. And we'll make that determination. We are very confident and we're very excited to see the Tirzepatide data.

Umer Raffat

Got it. How important is SURPASS-2. At least in our opinion, that seems like perhaps one of the more important trials from a competition perspective. Just having that head-to-head in place. I'm curious, how important is that to you guys? And also, could you remind us how you're thinking about an efficacy delta in that trial in the context of having seen an active comparative versus Trulicity, albeit low dose in your Phase 2 trial?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, as I said earlier, I mean, we designed Tirzepatide education, make sure physicians have what they need to treat patients no matter where they're at in the diabetes with care. They're all important, obviously, I think, SURPASS-2 is going to get a lot of attention, because it's head-to-head versus semaglutide. And physicians love that. They want to see new thing that informs investors when you do head-to-head trials versus other products. And so I think, that's going to be important to really say, how Tirzepatide, how that GIP component can provide additional value over the GLP. So we're very confident in that and how Tirzepatide going to perform in that study.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. And do you know what the median dose of semis [ph] in that study?

Kevin Hern

It's 1.0. That was the only thing that was on the market. So you had 1.0 additional drug that you use [Indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

Got it. Mike, anything we missed? You want to touch upon tolerability maybe?

Mike Czapar

Yes. As I say, a bigger picture, I think one of the key concerns about Tirzepatide is whether they'll be able to tolerate it. And obviously, Phase 3 has a 24, 26-week long, titration schedule, which in a clinical trial world may work. But I guess a big concern, at least that I've been getting from investors is how realistic is this going to be in the real world? So I guess my question is, would it be hearing from KOLs and doctors anecdotally on the practicality or even durability of the titration in the real world?

Mike Mason

We haven't heard anything. So I think you're actually going to see a different environment in the real world when see in a clinical trial. In the clinical trial setting we have three arms. We have three dosing arms. So you have to titrate up very rapidly to the highest dosing. You can test and see how five does with 10 versus 15. In Type 2 diabetes, what's going to happen and what people do is they titrate up to the -- you have the starting -- they titrate up to the first efficacious dose, and then they stop and see how the patient experiences, if that patient do performing well, they'll stay on a dose for months or a year or two, until they need something else, then they'll titrate up to the next dose. And they'll stay there until something else and then continue to the next dose.

What we've seen with the AWARD program, and the additional doses for Trulicity is that physicians love the ability to be able to have those escalation flexibility. They don't see it as complexity. They see it as, no, I like to have the ability that if someone does need more A1C support or they do need more weight loss, I have the ability to do that. It's always much easier to escalate a dose and keep them on treatment than it is to switch to a new product. So everything we've heard from clinicians is that they like the dosing flexibility.

Mike Czapar

Got it. If diabetes is all…

Umer Raffat

Sorry, Mike. If I may very quickly. Do you think the time spent on the fully titrated dose would have relevance from a efficacy perspective? I asked because the delayed titration in the trial?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, our Phase 3 programs are going to be longer than our Phase-2b program. I may not to see how weight does in our longer studies. We hadn't seen the weight loss plateau. And so, I am excited to see what the weight profile would be to our longer -- expense.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Mike, the last one I have is really on Tirzepatide topic. Its really around -- the sense I get is everyone seems to agree that there could be a real scope for Tirzepatide in obesity as well as NASH. But it seems the timelines for having more definitive readouts, we're still some time away from those. So could you just catch us up on where we stand and why takes a bit longer on those indications versus diabetes?

Mike Mason

Alright. Can you guys hear me?

Umer Raffat

Yes. We can hear you, Mike.

Mike Mason

Okay, I lost my signal and had to rejoin.

Umer Raffat

No, problem. I was just asking timing of obesity in NASH and why that's a little more delayed than diabetes?

Mike Mason

Okay. Yes. We've started those programs later. And so, we started our Tirzepatide obesity trial in 2019. We started obesity trial recently for the NASH. So, we're little bit farther behind in [Indiscernible].

Umer Raffat

Okay. Alright. Well, were there any investor questions you wanted to flag, Mike, before we move on from Tirzepatide?

Mike Czapar

Just one question that I have been getting from investors and you mentioned this before, Mike, The whole concept of diabetes is to kind of chase the disease creep. Patients get worse, they need more, I guess, more effective drugs. What's to stop? I guess what -- why would a patient I guess, go to a lower dose or be on a lower dose of Tirzepatide rather than a high dose GLP-1? I mean, if -- where I'm getting that as that like 10 milligrams Tirzepatide seems efficacious wise, kind of in the same ballpark as a regular high dose GLP. What would the added benefit of Tirzepatide be if they were just on like a 10 milligram dose rather than the 15 milligram dose where we see the biggest benefit?

Mike Mason

Well, I mean, I think the clinical inertia that's in the market right now is people like to use the lowest dose that works on a patient. And so I think they'll try someone on five milligrams, but that works, no, then they'll keep them there. If you compare the efficacy of -- I've talked about the say that early in the call, but I don't think the 10 milligram efficacy is similar to what you see on Trulicity, when you see in the Phase 2b program, we saw 21% of patients return to normal on 10 milligrams of Tirzepatide its only 2% on Trulicity. And so we do think that the GIP component is providing additional benefits, four A1C, four way, four cardiovascular markers. And so, we'll have to see what the data shows. But now, we're very confident in that. And so at the end of day, clinicians will make the best decision for what that individual patient needs. Some may need to titrate up to 10 milligrams, some may not.

Mike Czapar

Got it. Very helpful. Just more on the pipeline, I noticed that you have a -- Lilly has an oral GIP/GLP in the works. I think it's in Phase1, could you maybe add some color on that in terms of what -- I guess what the intentions are for that product? Is it just simply kind of a lifecycle management play? Or if you can speak to that a little bit, that'd would be helpful?

Mike Mason

Yes. I mean, we're excited about the concept of an oral product that has similar efficacy as Tirzepatide. Imagine, we believe that would be a good need in the marketplace across all three and potential indications. And so that program is a peptide program where we're looking to put a GIP/GLP co-agonists in an oral formulation. It's still early. It's in Phase1, are getting ready to come into Phase 1. And so, we're excited about the potential of what that product could be. But that's the concept is just think about Tirzepatide level of efficacy in an oral formulation.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Maybe a quick one for Kevin. Kevin, should we expect readouts as they come due for various Tirzepatide trials going forward from there?

Kevin Hern

Do you mean, like top line press releases for like SUPRESS-2?

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Kevin Hern

Yes, absolutely. These are Phase 3 programs, the big Phase 3 program. So we get the data, Management reviews are very shortly. Thereafter, it's material data, our policies and the topline press releases. So as you get to into 2021, we continue, you'll have the next four top line press releases for SURPASS-2 through five as we get them.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Mike, from your perspective, what's the most important diabetes pipeline program beyond Tirzepatide?

Mike Mason

There are so many to choose from all of them. It's amazing. No, I think the two that I won't play by a rule, though I'll actually talk about two of them. I think, on the incremental [ph] side, the Tri-agonist is very exciting. I think that the level of weight loss that we saw with GLP, GIP and then glucagon, it's really kind of breakthrough weight loss even greater than what we saw in Tirzepatide. So we're excited about that program, it's in Phase 1 now. And then on the insulin side, our weekly basal insulin is a product that we're quite excited about. It's in Phase 2 studies. We've completed one study. Now we have two additional ones, one in Type 2 diabetes for Naïve patients and one in Type 1 diabetes.

When you look at basal insulin, what's really important is that kind of peak to trough. So you want as flat of an insulin as possible, because if you have one that kind of peaks and has a pretty big difference between the greatest insulin effect and the lowest insulin effect in a day, that's what tends to cause hypos. So when you look at the kind of the gold standard on the marketplace right now, which is degludec, it has a peak to trough ratio of 1.5 our weekly basal and that's for daily product. Or weekly basal insulin for ours, it has a peak to trough of 1.14, which is much flatter and we think it can help physicians by the tool that only provides convenience for the patient, especially those getting insulin treatment, but also be able to get good efficacy while avoiding hypo. So we're excited about the potential of that product.

Umer Raffat

And what's that peak to trough for the Novo Nordisk weekly basal?

Mike Mason

It was 1.40, quote me on that, but it wasn't always.

Umer Raffat

So this weekly basal you guys have could be best-in-class on weekly basal category?

Mike Mason

We think from peak to trough perspective, which is so critical, yes, we think we have the best-in-class.

Umer Raffat

That's interesting. Do you see this Mike, as a product that could approach Trulicity in size, if you really have a weekly basal? Or is just the market put the prices and destroyed?

Mike Mason

When you look at the price point, is it going to be as high as what [Indiscernible] would be. But we do think that physicians payers will see the value in a weekly formulation. I mean, you look at -- unfortunately, the acceptance rate or someone going on insulin, so you get down to where you have like one out of three, one out of four patients that are still on insulin. That's because people just don't like going onto insulin. Its hard to take. It's complex. And so anything that can reduce that burden on patients will drive more acceptance of the treatment, and better outcomes. For those patients who are going on basal insulin, they really need to be on insulin.

Umer Raffat

Got it. I noticed Mike you haven't mentioned the oral GLP, the Chugai molecule. Where do you guys stand on that? Isn't there a meaningful readout next year on that one?

Kevin Hern

Yes. You will see the first results next year on that. We're very excited about the potential that product has. That's a small molecule. And so think about that as an ability to provide similar efficacy of what we see with GLP or like our Belsus, without some of the food effects that you see the limitations of dosing that you see with Belsus. So, we're excited about that. We think that will improve bioavailability. So it will be less cops. And so we're excited about the potential of that product.

Umer Raffat

Fantastic. Anything we missed, Mike anything on your own?

Mike Mason

No, just to maybe backtrack a little bit just on basal insulin. For Basaglar, I just monitoring IMS trends, TRx trends, it looks like its -- the trend are on the downswing right now. And I just kind of wanted to know how much of that is due to just the pricing dynamics that we've spoken about before? Or the -- I guess, launch of assembly biosimilar competition? Do you see that being much of a threat or having much of an uptake?

Mike Mason

Okay. Can you hear me? I think my WiFi is going out again. Okay. So Basaglar, we have seen a little bit of leveling off Basaglar. That was just due to access. We lost some Medicaid states and we lost United Healthcare. So we've seen kind of more kind of flat sales as we go forward into 2021 with Basaglar. We haven't seen simply have any impact in the marketplace. You still need access from a payer, and they haven't yet secured access with the payer. So we don't anticipate that to be an event that's going to happen in 2021. That's going to really change the results on Basaglar.

Mike Czapar

Got you. That's helpful. And I guess one more pipeline question from me. I feel this doesn't really get any player or any discussion, just oxyntomodulin? If you could explain what exactly that is? What data do you seem to date and how that could fit in the treatment algorithm? That'd be great. Because I feel like again, this has never talked about?

Mike Mason

Yes, It's a disease that we have when we have such good pipelines and some of our products don't get talk about it.

Mike Czapar

But it's a good problem to have by the way.

Mike Mason

It’s a good problem to have. Yes. That's -- we started to look at different kind of interesting combinations, that's a combination of a GLP, and a glucagon pharmacology. And the pharmacology for glucagon, we hypothesize would have even more sustain weight loss than the GLP alone, and may have some benefits for -- in the liver and for NASH. And so we really have two plays in there. One is oxyntomodulin, which is GLP, and glucagon, and then our tri-agonist. And so, both are in kind of Phase 1 programs right now. We'll get the results next year and kind of make a decision going forward. We have two important shots on goal that really kind of lookeat the ability to combine glucagon with GLP or GLP and GIP. We also partnered with an event for the for oxyntomodulin in China, which I think is a big opportunity for us. So we initiated a Phase 1b 2a study this year in China for these patients. So very excited about the potential and really kind of test to see what glucagon can bring on top of the GLP or Tirzepatide.

Umer Raffat

