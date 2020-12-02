GameStop has struggled over the last few years as consumer preferences shift away from physical game purchases and instead toward online downloads.

Introduction

GameStop (GME) and its shareholders have had a tumultuous few years. The company has struggled to find its place in an increasingly digital world. However, GameStop has been busy recently making some very interesting pivots in the business. The market has begun to pick up on this and shares have begun to rise.

Data by YCharts

Source: TIKR.com

Reason #1 Consoles

If you know nothing about video games, then you might not be aware that both Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) just launched competing video game consoles earlier this month. The Sony PlayStation 5, and the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S. You can read my Sony article on the new consoles here, and my Microsoft article here to learn more about each console.

GameStop sells these consoles to the end consumer. The consoles cost several hundred dollars each. Sales of both consoles so far have been strong as more people staying at home more often during the pandemic is resulting in strong demand for entertainment. Just about every store you check is sold out, including GameStop.

GameStop will likely see a respectable boost to revenue in Q4 of this year due to the console launches, although both Sony and Microsoft seem to be struggling to meet demand, meaning retailers may not sell as many devices as they'd like. Nonetheless, 2021 should continue to be very strong for console sales as supply catches up to demand over the course of the year.

Given that 2021 will be the first full year of new generation console sales, it is likely GameStop will see a substantial boost in revenue in 2021. This definitely is good news for GameStop, but consoles are fairly low margin items. The real story this time around is GameStop's agreement with Microsoft, and a speculated agreement with Sony that has the potential to boost GameStop's margins significantly.

Reason #2 New Agreements With Microsoft and Possibly Sony

While we don't know all the details yet, GameStop reached a deal with Microsoft that has GameStop employees using Microsoft devices and software in-store, and GameStop earning a share of digital revenue, or at least that's how some analysts are understanding the agreement. It remains unclear how exactly this will work, but supposedly GameStop will receive some form of revenue share for digital content purchased on consoles after a consumer purchases a console at GameStop. Both Sony and Microsoft have moved toward digital game download sales rather than disk-based sales with consoles that no longer have disc drives.

This could potentially be huge for GameStop. Even a 5% revenue share would not only encourage GameStop to sell more of the discless consoles, but would also actively incentivize GameStop to sell customers on things like Microsoft's Game Pass, which gives gamers access to dozens of games for a monthly fee (essentially the Netflix of gaming).

Furthermore, it appears likely GameStop will reach a similar agreement with Sony for a few reasons. First off, GameStop management has mentioned on calls about reaching deals with several partners, which would imply Sony and possibly even Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) have something in the works. Second, if Sony doesn't strike some sort of deal with GameStop, GameStop will be heavily incentivized to favour selling Xbox consoles over Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.

Reason #3 New investors with a Revamped Vision and Pivot To New Products and E-Commerce

Ryan Cohen, former CEO of Chewy (CHWY), has come in and bought nearly a 10% stake in GameStop, encouraging management to move toward an e-commerce focused business. Cohen describes GameStop as a competitor to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for electronics and video games.

I agree with Cohen that a shakeup in the business model is still required, even with these digital revenue share deals with Microsoft and Sony. I see no reason why GameStop couldn't shift further toward selling things like PC hardware, especially online. This would put the retailer in a position to compete with companies like Best Buy (BBY) or Microcenter, although I think sticking to a more niche gaming hardware retailer would serve GameStop better, rather than electronics in general.

Risks

As with any investment, there are risks. Here are the main ones I've identified for GameStop:

E-commerce is even more competitive than physical retail.

Shifting GameStop's entire business model yet again will be difficult to pull off and requires tremendous faith in management.

Brick-and-mortar retail sales are likely to continue declining for GameStop as the company closes more stores and more consumers shift to digital transactions, meaning e-commerce revenue has to make up for the lost revenue and then some for the company to return to growth.

Conclusion/Takeaway

GameStop is making progress and continues to fight off obsolescence, but the retailer isn't in the clear yet. A new generation of consoles will almost certainly provide a temporary boost in revenue and profits both in the remaining part of 2020 and much of 2021. However, it remains to be seen just how much revenue new deals with Microsoft and potentially Sony as well will generate and if it's enough to save the company. Even then, GameStop may still need to innovate in the e-commerce channel to return to its former glory as the premier video game retailer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.