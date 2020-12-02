Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference November 1, 2020 5:20 PM ET

Adriel Lares - CFO

Rich Hilliker - Wells Fargo

Rich Hilliker

Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. My name is Rich Hilliker, and I'm on the software team here at Wells Fargo. We're extremely excited to have Adriel Lares from Fastly, Chief Financial Officer, joining us today.

Adriel, thank you so much for being here, we really appreciate it. It's great to see you.

Adriel, thank you so much for being here, we really appreciate it. It's great to see you.

Great to see you as well and thanks for having me, it's been a really great day and looking forward to continuing the conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Rich Hilliker

Awesome. Yes. Well, we've got a great list of questions lined up here.

So Adriel, why don't we dive right in? I mean, it's been quite a year. We're now 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. We really believe that CIOs have been forced to reevaluate our strategies. And we've kind of coined a phrase basically where a no cloud is officially a no-go. So just wondering from your perspective, can you talk about how digital and cloud have manifested themselves in Fastly's financial results throughout the year?

Yes, and that's -- there's a lot in that question. And there's a lot to say. I really challenge folks to see what bingo card is left. A lot of things have been checked off the box, the proverbial box to speak. And we've put out a number of logs and notations about how Internet traffic has changed this year, pretty dramatically and pretty sudden. We noted earlier this year around the sort of the April-May time frame that school closures were a big driver of Internet usage.

You had kids that were basically quarantined with their parents and having nothing better us to do when they're going to the device. And so, you saw people being entertained online, parents choosing to shop online. Parents choose them to do whatever they would normally try to do from a brick-and-mortar perspective online. And the good news for us is we had a lot of these digitally native or digital-first or digitally transformed companies that were already on this journey.

So you're right, it was for them, they were well prepared. And the way it manifested for us is because we have a usage-based model, we see these results reflect itself in our financial statements in a more near-term way. So if we experience a sudden burst of usage, you'll see that reflect itself in near-term financial results. We tried to address that as best we could as we were trying to wrap our minds around what it would likely look like.

And back then, we sort of noted Q2 would likely be a little bit more accelerated than it would normally be. And historically, Q2 was a flat quarter from Q1. That certainly wasn't the case this year. And we had also noted that probably, as we got the virus under control, for the second half of the year, traffic would likely ameliorate for something akin to maybe something a bit of normal.

Now since then, nothing has been normal. And I think what we've seen since then is more sort of unexpected results. But at least what we've seen more recently is in Q4, things seem to be getting a little bit normal. If you actually completely exclude whatever impact signal sciences would have to the Fastly business, our revenue guidance reflects the fact that it is, Q4 is up from Q3, which is normally a seasonal thing that you would expect to see in our business.

So that gives us a little bit of hope or a little bit of glimmer of that things are beginning to return back to normal. But this move to digital transformation is certainly reflected itself in sort of new customer account wins we have this year. So, we've had great acceleration of new customer accounts, and we think that the idea of being digitally transformed is no longer an option. We just have to get there. And some folks are sort of more motivated than others, and we're more than happy to welcome on the platform.

Absolutely. Well, that's great. I mean, it's good to hear that the surging traffic has played into your favor. So I mean, on that topic, on the topic of your guidance, we've seen the COVID pandemic. We've seen surging traffic. We've seen strong bookings levels in your results. And then at the same time, we've seen some large customer regulatory concerns. So, it's been quite a year, quite a ride. The stock has been on kind of up and down, you're in there. So as 2020 comes to a close, I guess, I know I'm not asking you to predict the pandemic per se, but what gives you confidence in a more stable trajectory for fundamentals for the year? And I know you're tied to usage, but help us parse through how to think about the coming quarters?

Yes. And so, some of the things that we've highlighted in the past are metrics that we think that are really helpful the way that we look at the business, so our dollar-based and the expansion rate, and that is effectively kind of like a same-store sales metric. And it was 147% in Q3. If you exclude our previously slowed largest customer, it was 139%. So, it says that the rest of the business is still doing relatively well. Our churn rate, we -- there's been no big change associated with that. And in fact, over the last three years, it's been less than 1%.

So when I think about those fundamentals, our real key is how can we get more new customers onto the platform? Historically, from year one to year two, a new customer triples the revenue. From year two to year three, they're usually growing cut of north of 30% to 40%. So that sort of cohort growth that trajectory has sort of fueled our growth historically. And nothing about 2020 sort of says that, that model has changed in the future.

What you've seen is sort of the near-term impacts a result of some of these extraordinary Internet usage impacts. But in terms of the core part of our business, we're still going after sort of legacy CDN providers, sort of showing them the value and the possibility of having a true programmatic edge platform and now with signal sciences as part of our Security portfolio, we feel like we guide in them a greater and more attractive portfolio in the future.

Absolutely. Well, there's a lot in there that I hope we can unpack here, but before we kind of get into -- it's great to hear, and I really appreciate your comment on the clarity on the customer growth from year one initial land to year two. And then afterwards, that's really helpful. Before we dive in the numbers and customer growth and some of your products, there's a question that we get quite frequently that I'd like to pose to you. And it's really around kind of how fast it compares to Akamai Cloud. And really, I'm just kind of curious if you can help us and help the audience for those who are kind of trying to wrap their heads around the space in all three companies.

Can you help us understand the difference between the types of workloads, compute versus RAM and your servers and how they're composed? And I guess, maybe the potential for product attach. So kind of helping us work through it, just help us parse through like how should we mentally bucket these companies to really understand? Because I feel like oftentimes, one of the first questions we hear is, well, Akamai do this or Fastly as this or Cloudflare's in this world, like and what does it mean? So I think it'd be helpful just for just briefly, and then we can touch on some profits.

Sure. I think at a high level, 90% of the time when we're competing for a new customer, it's an Akamai legacy customer. So most of the time, we're competing against Akamai. And it's probably no surprise. Akamai is sort of the legacy provider. They've been dominant for several decades, much kudos in respects to them. They were a software first driven company, which we sort of differentiate relative to other legacy CDN providers. They're very definitely geared more to the software side. So sort of that's sort of number one.

The other factor with respect to why we see Akamai really shooting for these more complex more scaled customers. These are customers who have applications that really scale into the millions, sort of really high numbers of transactions per day. We're talking millions of requests per second. And this level of complexity type of customer is not quite where Cloudflare is targeting. We're targeting much more for the long tail.

I've sort of thought of them in much respect to them as well as sort of the easy button when it comes to delivering their services. And they've taken more of like a network sort of security approach to the world, which, again, that's not been our approach. So where we will see cloud players when some of their customers sort of graduate from them on to a bigger scale, and they're looking for lots more dials to sort of press or to turn, and that's where we tend to sort of take over from there.

But going back to Akamai, where we normally compete with, the idea that you can actually program your edge, manipulate it yourself and not necessarily rely upon an e-mail to change a configuration or wait for workflow to work on your vendor side, in this case, Akamai side. We feel like that's an area where we can actually put the power of the edge in our customers' hands so they can manipulate it themselves where we can cache APIs.

For example, and do it as we say, automatically, and this allow changes from their origin all the way to manifest itself to the edge with sort of no human interaction whatsoever. And that's something that's unique to Fastly and it's something that's sort of the genesis of tax. So when you think about sort of our three core components through the delivery side, programmatic, sort of based on Varnish and it allows customers to manipulate themselves, layer on top without adding a new physical hardware layer because it's the hardware piece, putting security.

And this is the Security, we already had before, but now with signal sciences, we can layer that on top as well. And many times, many of the purchasers of critical CDN are now buying security as a sort of requirement. You have to have a web application firewall. You have to have DDoS mitigation. And I think for us, we -- what we've seen historically and now with Signal Sciences, just sort of a greater confidence that we can actually do this and continue to sort of take share in these markets of which again back to the respect is that Akamai has dominated for so long.

And none of this includes any of Compute@Edge. And the promise of Compute@Edge is we've had programmability since the beginning, the Compute@Edge, the promise of that is it allows you to program in whatever language you're most comfortable in, compile it on our edges, and deploy it worldwide.

Got it. That's such a compelling solution. And actually, it's a perfect segue into the next part of our conversation here, which kind of centers around some of your solutions including cloud edge. So I'm wondering, can you give us a quick kind of overview of how it works and how you're able to deploy the edge? I'm curious what you think about hyperscale cloud vendors and their positioning in the world of ESA. And in terms of your core offerings, but specifically core compute, because I know you recently launched that into production. But kind of curious your thoughts around their positioning there and how you might work with them or we can compete with each other?

Adriel Lares

Yes, there's a few different ways to think about that, so many of these core cloud players are customers. Many of them are partners and some of them are competitors. And so, it's a bit of a mix of all three. And I think the way that we think about it is, we believe there is certain compute that should reside at the core. If you're working with the state of your data, if you're trend to take a vast amounts of data and create an algorithm based on that data, that definitely belongs and is well served by the core, by any of the three.

And if you want to take the algorithm itself and generate it and you want to deploy it and actually apply it to your end users, so that a user has a much faster and richer experience because it can take a data set that might be hosted at the edge and be able to choose more effectively. That is something that we feel that we can do. And today, we have certain customers that are doing that with our programmable edge vis-à-vis VCL, but now we want to sort of free them to sort of program, whatever language they have.

And so, we feel like over the long run, that there will be sort of a natural segmentation between core computing and sort of edge computing. And we believe to the extent that we're really effective and we're very efficient, if you are yourself into their shoes. If you're a core cloud provider, if you create a really fast edge, you actually make it less likely that you're going to use the core. And I think these days, there's a lot of competition among three about who's going to be first, who's going to win, and that's an incredibly big market.

The way that we think about it is, the edge cloud could be, call it, if you're spending $100 in the core, you're going to maybe spend $20 on the edge. And we think that's a still particularly good and attractive market. But for now, they seem to be very, very focused on that. And I think over the longer run, if Fastly is incredibly successful, which we plan to be, it may be something that they certainly want to consider how will that fit in terms of their longer-term plans.

And you always have to treat them with tremendous amount of respect because not only they have ready access to capital, but they also have typical capabilities, too. So, there's certainly a mutual respect, but we historically have worked well within both this partner and customers, and we think we will continue to do so.

Got it. Okay. Well, that's really helpful. Why don't we switch gears a little bit and talk about another product, which I think is getting a little bit more attention now. You've been focused on Secure@Edge, and this is this is really a product of your recent acquisition of Signal Sciences, right, which you announced earlier this fall. So I'm just kind of wondering, if you can help us understand, what does the build-out process look like? How can you -- how are you investing in this build out? And maybe can you help us understand the picture that this now creates in terms of not only technology adding to the portfolio, but maybe a cross-sell motion or an up-sell motion that you can now kind of engage customers?

Adriel Lares

Yes. So, we were investing security, call it, three years ago. And we were building -- and part of our approach there was building for scale. And so, scale with DDoS mitigation attacks or scale for high volumetric web application firewall. And one of the great opportunities with Signal Sciences is just how much the alignment was already there. The founders came from Etsy, which was an early Fastly customer. This idea of creating security for developers, we have our mantra. We've been -- we built four developers from developers here.

So we think there's a lot of sort of just good DNA alignment from that standpoint. And it's clear that Signal Sciences has got a very holistic approach to Security. You can sort of turn on their WAF on full blocking mode, and you won't really suffer much performance impact. So we think there's a tremendous amount of opportunity to sort of blend the best of both worlds. We go sort of scale, it was sort of the more the bespoke and the more user-friendly nature that Signal Science has.

And we think there's also a really great benefit in the future for being able to accelerate customer acquisition because we've been doing particularly well before Fastly was able to be opportunistic to bring them into the Fastly family. And Q2, which was a really fast-growing quarter for us, they grew faster than we did. So we feel like in the future, there's a great opportunity to: one, cross-sell us into Signal Science's historical customers and by Signal Sciences into our customers and then we have some shared customers already.

So I think the future is bright with both of those. And a lot of what we're thinking about for 2021, this is our number one priority is to integrate our new Fastly into Fastly, most of the organization has already been fully integrated organizationally. And from a sales standpoint, we're going to wait until early next year to sort of begin to sort of formally blend them into our sales organization because clearly, they've been doing something right. We want to continue to foster that and let them do what they're doing and then learn as much as we can from how they're selling, what they -- and glean as much of the best of that into the way that Fastly got it.

Okay. Yes, well, that's really interesting and helpful. You knocked out a couple of my questions right there. So that's great. So I guess building on the acquisition of Signal Sciences. I'm wondering, I know that you still have a bit more wood to chop here and integrate the Salesforce like you mentioned. But as you think about your portfolio now that you -- and you've already highlighted how important Security is, now you're really kind of doubling down on that and focusing there. Are there other areas of the portfolio that longer-term you're going to try and address or areas that you find really attractive, maybe some adjacencies whether it's organic or inorganic, some M&A or some sort of strategic partnerships? Just kind of curious, how you think of the landscape and how maybe M&A and organic investment falls into that landscape?

Adriel Lares

And from our standpoint, we wanted to make sure that we're as much sort of alignment as possible in that regard because there are many things that you could put on to the Fastly sized network. In fact, if you think about companies who actually own a physical infrastructure, let alone one that's as efficient as ours and what you can layer on top of it. The real question comes, well then what is it going to cost to go sell to that buyer? Is it a different buyer than what you have today?

And I think in the Signal Sciences case, it was very aligned to what we were already doing. The integrations were already out there with some of the joint customers that we have. So it made a lot of sense just from a go-to-market strategy. So if we were considering something in the future, you can imagine within security, there's a lot of different layers of security, a lot of different areas to protect that would definitely benefit from a very highly efficient network such as ours.

But the real question is, do we have the go-to-market alignment? And are we willing to go invest into a different buyer or a different selling motion? And I think we'll consider that as we consider sort of inorganic opportunities going forward.

Okay. Great, that's really helpful color. Before we switch over to financial results, just a reminder to investors, if you do have a question, feel free to e-mail me at richard.hilliker@wellsfargo.com, and I'll read your question on the live stream here. So let's dive into financials for a little bit here before we open it up to the floor.

Earlier in the conversation, you mentioned that from year one to year two, you've seen customers frequently double. I guess I'm just wondering if you can help us clarify a little bit on that point. I know each customer's journey is different.

But could you maybe help us with some of the initial use cases that have led to the larger fast implementations kind of looking for like a life cycle, how do they graduate? How do they get to that doubling in spend? And then you mentioned, I think, 30% or 40% growth after that?Kind of wondering, I guess, maybe that's the first question and then I have a follow-up on.

Sure. So definitely, in our sort of stair step, land, adopt and then expand. And in the land, the use cases that we typically find is usually areas that we're trying to highlight what a legacy provider cannot do. So can a legacy provider enable a programmable edge? Can a legacy provider catch something more sophisticated such as APIs? Can't -- a lot of those use cases are usually, if a company is digitally transforming, those are the new applications.

And so if you have a new application, you're not suddenly going to let go of what you were doing before. So, there is a situation where a legacy provider could still maintain a customer. We can start in relatively small in our land phase. And then actually, all the growth comes to us. So, you can actually continue to grow as they shift traffic to the thing that is working and then not necessarily grow what they were previously doing, but you don't necessarily have to deprecate it.

So oftentimes, whether it's in e-commerce or whether it's financial services or high tech, we're sort of trying to find that edge that's something that uniquely can do. And there's one well-known retailer that I'm sure you shopped that before that is national in scope here in the United States, it has a store locator. You go to the website and there's a store locator. And we were able to do that at fully at the edge without having to go back to central server. And that was something that uniquely we could do.

There was a sort of a well-known attack that the rest of the fights went down, and we were the only thing that stood up, which was at incredible useful as a store located all it was. But it did highlight to the team that, oh my goodness, like, look, that's stated up, what other things could we do there? And it's those sorts of anecdotes where it inspires a leader or a user within a company or a customer to think about what if and what they could do with Fastly. And then normally, you go to that motion, and then that leads to that 1x to 3x then 30% to 40% growth.

Got it. Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Building upon the talent of your answer there, I'm kind of wondering if you can help us understand how attach rates have evolved throughout this year specifically, just being that it's been kind of a unique year? I'm kind of wondering, are there any specific products that you've seen this year really see a lot of uptake?

Adriel Lares

So, I think there were -- we're trying to keep our options open for whichever opportunity avails itself first. It allows us to just land, whether it's a security angle, whether it's a delivery angle or whether it's the promise of Compute@Edge. Any one of those for us allows us sort of different ways to just get our first foot in the door. And what we've known is based on our dollar base and expansion rate is once they're here, they tend to grow. So, our key sort of objective is get new lands because the lands tend to expand.

Rich Hilliker

Adriel Lares

Rich Hilliker

Adriel Lares

And as the usage-based business for myself, I can certainly attest to the fact that there -- sometimes there can be extraordinary things that can impact usage both to your benefit and both to maybe not as much of a benefit. And so having that as part of our sort of revenue base into the future, I think is a real positive thing.

And certainly something that we are looking at and considering, which is one of the main reasons why we're enabling the Signal Science of Salesforce to go do what they're doing because we kind of want to learn how the full cycle goes, how those renewals go into the future, and just generally, how that business operates because I do think there's an opportunity here to leverage -- sorry for that background -- to leverage a bit of that for revenue predictability from a SaaS perspective for some of our customers want necessarily the largest.

Got it. Okay, that makes a lot of sense. I actually have a follow-up kind of on that last question there. I think on your most recent call, you talked about gross margin improvements of, I think, almost 400 bps, right, is 370 bps year-over-year. And you mentioned that you're going to be making some personnel and infrastructure investments. Just kind of wondering what you're experiencing in terms of on balancing usage-based pricing versus fixed pricing? What are you balancing in terms of capacity utilization? I'm just kind of wondering, how should be thinking about further investment in this area just to build to support all the demand that you're seeing in the trajectory and the digitization trends that we've been talking about earlier?

Adriel Lares

Now in the future, both businesses are going to benefit from us better utilizing the network that we have. And what you saw in Q2 particularly is just a better utilization of the network. Utilizing our co-location facilities of which we're in 55 markets. We think we need to be in about 100 to serve the world. And so, we're going to begin to get leverage there. The number of people that we've had to hire in the past to keep up with the growth of our network, at some point, we're going to get leverage there as well. We've shown it historically, but folks will begin to -- we want to have to sort of hire at the same rate.

And then as we add in Signal Sciences like revenue, and we've talked about in the past publicly about the fact that it's about an 80% north or north gross margin business, as you layer in that particular side of the business, that clearly is going to have an uptick. And then if you think about Compute@Edge, both Security and Compute@Edge, both benefit from the fact that it doesn't require a lot of bandwidth. Today, bandwidth is about 30% of our cost of revenue. So when you don't have that, already, it gives you sort of a good uplift from a gross margin standpoint.

So it's -- there is -- yes, there's the overall leverage of the network, and that will sort of affect all customers but then there's also just the layering out of new markets that we go after and new verticals that we're able to further penetrate with portfolios such as Signal Sciences and with new products like Compute@Edge. And as we begin to layer those in, you should begin to see some natural uptick to gross margin. Generally, as you think about year-on-year, when we first went public, we talked about adding 100 basis points or maybe a little bit more on an annual basis.

And that's why I didn't also guide quarter-to-quarter because there are fluctuations that can occur. Clearly, this year, we're going to have a bit more than that. And then as we go into next year, I think what you should sort of take away is that we have even greater confidence that we're going to be able to get there is that we've now got additional Security portfolio, and we're going to have the recently launched Compute@Edge portfolio that will help us drive leverage in the business.

Got it. Okay. That makes a lot of sense, and that's helpful color into your gross margin profile and how you're thinking about it. As we near the end of our session here, I have a couple of wrap up items that I was hoping to cover together. I know you talked a bit about how Security is really a focus. And obviously, completing -- we're finishing implementing Single Sciences and really focusing on the Security side is a priority, but I'm wondering if there's any other -- anything else on the top of your to-do list over the next 12 to 18 months that you'd highlight, kind of things that are on your mind or areas that you're trying to drive the business here?

Adriel Lares

But from our standpoint of at the edge, what is the compute that makes the most sense? Some of the obvious things that have come out, has been things like personalization, but there are many other things that we have been surprised to see about how folks are thinking about this, which is great to see. But I also think, which is we're really going to focus on 2021 to learn as much as we can. So, we have a good amount of momentum going into '22.

Rich Hilliker

Adriel Lares

So, I think it's probably been the number one thing. And the more that we get clarity hopefully, for all of our sakes on how the vaccine will rolled out, I think you're beginning to see impact to that in terms of like more predictability in terms of how they're going to plan. And to me, once you plan now you have something to build around. Our ability to sell against an opportunity in the future, and -- but one of the other sort of flip side to that is, it's also 2020 has opened up a lot of opportunity in the sense that folks who thought they needed to be digitally transform now know they need to.

But it becomes no longer an option, which is how we started this call. It's no longer a no go, it's kind of how are you not doing this. And so, I think those are the opportunities we want to take advantage of.

Got it. Okay, great. So it sounds like a lot of projects on the horizon near customers are prioritizing your relationship with them. So hopefully, that means budgets are up, and they're heading your way.

So that's all the time we have. But I want to thank you so much, Adriel, for joining us. Thanks, everyone, for joining. This is a great discussion.

Thanks for having me.

Absolutely, take care.

Goodbye.