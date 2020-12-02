Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Presents at 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference December 1, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Munshi - CEO

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you all for joining us. It's a pleasure to have the management and leadership team from Arena join us today. Amit, so good to see you can.

Amit Munshi

Good to see you too. Thanks for having us.

Unidentified Analyst

Amit, I mean, I know these firesides are pretty tight and short time. So if you don't mind, let's jump right into it.

Amit Munshi

Yes, do it.

Unidentified Analyst

So let's talk about your Utah skiing experience first.

Amit Munshi

No snow, we’ve very little snow.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So on a more serious note. Amit, I know, they're starting to be focused on Crohn's data coming up next. Can we just start there and can you speak to where the expectations are, and how you thought about the go selection for Crohn’s, which is 3 milligrams relative to the 2 milligrams in UC?

Amit Munshi

So we're looking at 2 and 3 in Crohn’s in this first sub-study. As you know, the agency wants the recent dose response. We've also not taken 3 into patients, we’ve got it in healthy volunteers. So, we're looking at the safety of 3 relative to 2 in this setting, I think that’s going to be super important. We're looking at endoscopic remission. We know that ozanimod in their open label phase 2 about 10% of patients got to endoscopic remission. And so we're going to be looking at a relative signal in or above that range between our 2 and 3 milligrams. And it is important to understand why we took 3 milligrams in here. We know from our phase 1 work that 3 is -- gives us about 10% to 12% additional activity on lymphocyte depletion, lymphocyte trafficking.

And we know that patients kind of fall into some normal distributions, so you get from patients who have good responses, some patients who are kind of in the middle and some patients who don't have great responses. And so that 2 and 3 kind of overlapped and it gives us the ability to get more patients into to the extent that looks like RA APD marker and they're not highly correlative, but they are APD marker, gives us more patients to get to that space. And of course as we all know, Crohn’s has more heterogeneity, it's more invasive. So if there's an opportunity that kind of look for more effect here we thought Chroh’s would be the right place.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Amit, also, I find that oftentimes people attempt cross trial comparisons in the IBD space and they often don't take into account the baseline status, which could really drive what you see in some of the trials. Could you speak to the baseline expectations going into this trial, and how -- and the similarities, differences versus the ozanimod data you spoke to a minute ago?

Amit Munshi

Yeah, I don't think they're going to be particularly different. We’re still looking for patients who loss of response or intolerant to one or more therapies, or oral focused steroids which are actively used other immunosuppressants like azathioprine, methotrexate, TNF. I think one area where we'll see maybe a little bit different from ozanimod just from a time scale perspective is more patients are treated with secukinumab, for example. And so we may see few more of those patients in our trial. But I think in general, we're looking for patients who have had or lost response for one or more of those agents.

Unidentified Analyst

And then your expectation on -- if I were to zoom in specifically on TNF nonresponders or TNF failures, what would be your expectation there? Because that's the true sort of high bar on efficacy?

Amit Munshi

It is and…

Unidentified Analyst

And by the way, that's not necessarily relevant from an oral just because it may not be where it's used clinically, but I'm just curious.

Amit Munshi

Yeah, I mean I think our UC data gives us a little bit of a clue where we saw a 12 point delta within [Indiscernible], we really didn't see any effect from placebos. We had a very nice response in the UC study in the phase 2 study. And remember, 40% of our patients there had failed an anti-TNF or an integrin, mostly anti-TNF. So despite that we showed almost a 26 delta on the three domain Mayo score. So we know the drug is active in this patient population and we know the effect size is smaller in that patient population, but we know the drug is active. So here we're going to be looking for that. This first sus-study age is to set expectations is an open label study, it can help us determine whether we take 2 and 3 forward, or just 2, or just 3 forward.

We followed from this, we're also literally in parallel, getting up and running a phase 2b program that's a placebo corrected or sub-study B. And the objective there is to power it on a placebo corrected basis. One of the situations we're trying not to get ourselves into is with ozanimod what you saw is they went straight from an open label to a phase 3. And you know, we're being a little bit more cautious here if we want to be able to see your magnitude effect so we’re going to effectively power the phase 2 study and hard to do that you know on the placebo arm.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Amit, anything we should keep in mind from a safety perspective on 3 milligram versus 2?

Amit Munshi

The only thing we'll be looking at, they'll be a little bit different. Might be the first dose heart rate effect or the initial heart rate effect. And so we'll be looking for that. In our phase 1 study, we didn't see anything that look dramatically different between 3 and 2. So we'll be looking at that. As you know from our most recent atopic derm study, we saw a placebo corrected 7 beats change with no titration schedule. And recall that ozanimod, for example, has double digit heart rate changes even after day eight based on their several of their published studies. So we're really pleased with the overall profile and we'll be looking for 3 to be in the same range. So that's something we'll be paying particular attention to.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Super helpful. Remind me, what did you say for ozanimod? It was more than 10…

Amit Munshi

It was -- in their third QT study, for example, it was 12 beats at day 8.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay, fantastic. All right. So perhaps switching then to UC. If you could remind us about the induction versus the maintenance studies as we head into on the UC side.

Amit Munshi

Sure. Just as a reminder, we did not do a conventional induction re-randomization in the maintenance as designed that's the [true north] [Indiscernible] study [right at us]. We did two separate studies, one was what we call [Indiscernible] designed 52 week trial with co-primary end points at 12 and 52, that's the [Indiscernible] intent that's the study we’re still hoping to finish enrolling by the end of this year and on track to do so. And then number two is the 12 week study, which we've already initiated. So in terms of enrollment both those studies are in parallel. The 12 week will give you induction, a 52 will give you both induction and long term 52 week maintenance. So that's the structure of the study.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Prior treatment status, fair to assume about 40% of the patients in both your studies will be TNF refractory or integrin experience?

Amit Munshi

Yeah. We purposely didn't put a cap on it, because we wanted to have the studies reflect a normal practice. Right now we're trending to work 70-30, I believe is what we've tied it to. It's really interesting to put an oral out there even in a clinical trial setting and see physician put more naive patients on in a clinical setting with moderate to severe disease. And again, speaks to the market opportunity in front of us. We didn't try to cap the TNF exposed patients. We didn't want to create anything artificial. We didn't want to kind of stack a study with more naive patients. We’ve kind of let it float a little bit to where it could be and we said, we'll be happy up to 50-50 split. We’re ending up at 70-30 split. So it is kind of telling us where the product is going to be used in the sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Make sense. The modified MCS endpoint, Amit. Could you speak to that a bit?

Amit Munshi

It's just the four domain Mayo minus the physician global assessment. So that's all it is.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds different, okay…

Amit Munshi

Yeah. Yeah, it's a modified Mayo clinic score or MCS and it's just -- it has two things that are different. One is rectal bleeding is set to zero, not zero or one and the physician global assessment is excluded as a redundant qualitative measure. So it’s tried to fit to more quantitative measures of endoscopic improvement, rectal bleeding and stool frequency.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. That makes sense. Remind me timing again, Amit, first trail read out?

Amit Munshi

So we're hoping to complete the 52 week trial enrollment by the end of the year. So we're getting pretty close here and things look to be on track to finish to our targeted enrollment. And then the 12 weeks study is already initiated and we expect both of those to come here and a readout in Q1 of ‘22.

Unidentified Analyst

Year coming up for you guys?

Amit Munshi

Yeah, we have in the next 15 to 18 months, we have five phase 2 readouts from two phase 3 readouts. So it's going to be busy, we'll keep you guys busy.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's exciting. As it relates to atopic derms. Can you speak to the recent data, the dose interruption impact, the plateau effect? I feel like it'll be important to sort of lay it all into context.

Amit Munshi

Sure. So the study was looking at two doses, 1 and 2 milligrams versus placebo. We were looking at three efficacy readouts. One was the EASI score as a continuous variable EASI-75, EASI-50 as categorical endpoints, and then the IGA score, which is the primary endpoint for phase 3. And then naturally, we're also really particularly interested in safety, because the dermatology community is particularly focused on the safety component. And this is the first time we're taking an S1P modulator into atopic derm. We're really pleased with the safety profile. We had just about as cleaner safety profile as one could imagine and consistent with our ulcerative colitis trial. We had no serious adverse events in either dose group and importantly, we have no serious infectious events or any of the liabilities of the JAK inhibitors I've seen.

So we feel very good about that.

In terms of efficacy we saw an IGA score that was statistically significant at week 12. Recall this is a 12 week trial compared to comparative trials across 16 trials. So 12 weeks we were statistically significant on the IGA, which is a more stringent criteria and less prone to placebo effect. We were statistically significant by week four on all the EASI measures. And then unfortunately at one of our 30 sites, we had an investigator that discontinue drug or interrupted drug in a handful of patients. So across the trial, there were nine patients. The bulk of them were at a single site out of 30 sites. And this is sort of a March-April timeframe. So lot of uncertainty in the world in March and April and the physician saw lymphocytes declining and essentially overreacted. These were patients who had third degree lymphocyte lymphopenia, which is in the scope of the actual mechanism of the drug, as you know. And the protocol suggested a discontinuation at the fourth degree lymphopenia. So this was a protocol violation on these patients. And again, bulk of these patients were at a single site out of 30, and that threw some noise into the data.

When we look at the complete response, when we look at the patients who received a full therapeutic exposure, even though we're taking a bunch of 2 milligram patients out. We still have statistical significance on EASI. We hit a EASI-75 that's north of baricitinib at 12 weeks compared to baricitinib at 16, and we have an IGA score that's in the range of dupixent. So, as we went on top of the world that’s where it’s in atopic, there were sort of three observations that they shared with us. One was the drug is clearly active and was really driven by the robustness of the IGA, which is again, a more stringent measure. The drug is clearly safe and as an oral safe drug, they think this has an important place in the broader atopic derm space. So we're encouraged by the feedback we received and have decided to move to phase 3.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Okay, that makes -- actually that makes a lot of sense. I didn't realize the dose disruptions were limited to sort of one-off investigator. I thought this was more common in the trial?

Amit Munshi

No, it was -- the bulk of the patients were at single site.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And were lymphocyte drop any different than the experience in UC, Amit?

Amit Munshi

Exactly the same, literally exactly the same. So, again, you have a normal distribution of lymphocyte at patients in response and some of it’s body weight dependence, some of this might be genetics, epigenetics. There's a range of patients and ironically the patients will just continue to have the best lymphocyte reduction. So they were rapid and robust lymphocyte reductions, but within the range, that's prespecified for the drug. So the drug behaved exactly as it was supposed to be it exactly as it is in ulcerative colitis. And I may want to just take that across the entire program now close to 500 sites in 40 countries, we have not seen anything even remotely close to this. And our discontinuation and interruption rates in ulcerative colitis in the phase 3 programs are actually below our preplanned statistical assumption. So it really was a one-off at this clinical site.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay, make sense. Amit, one thing I have thought about is, what about -- would you be open to, or would it not make sense given the safety concerns in derm community, for those perhaps higher than 2 milligrams, it doesn’t have to be 3, and also could a CR formulation help better in an indication like this?

Amit Munshi

Yeah. So every investigator we spoke to and the experts, they all said, look, your safety profile is super clean, you're so far away from the JAK inhibitors on safety, you really should try to push the bell. So there was really consensus across all of our key advisors to move to the 3 milligram. Again, 3 milligrams and 2 milligrams, we’re talking about 12% difference in lymphocytes on a mean basis from our phase 1 data. We're seeing a very de minimis difference in heart rate changes, which doesn't really seem to play out when you actually get the patients. So we're going to be looking at the Crohn’s data, we started conversation on Crohn. We'll be looking at the Crohn’s data and making sure that we have enough of an understanding of 3 milligrams as we plan our future clinical programs on atopic derm.

It'll be hard to take 3 directly into phase 3, simply because we have no experience with 3 milligrams in atopic derm patient. So I prepped to run a kind of a parallel program and then think about another arm of the trial that can start a little bit later on 3 milligrams. The CR formulation has been created into tablets, the stability works is done, the bridging work is planned and we'll be bridging that into the programs. And that will also help with anything we see on 3 milligrams in terms of heart rate, but we're so encouraged seeing less than a 7 beat drop without a titration schedule on first sales placebo adjusted on the AV patients but we’re feeling very good about the profile of the drug, especially relative to the other oral options that are available.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Amit, I know we're short on time, so I'm going to do some rapid fire with you, alopecia and trial. Can you speak to the baseline status? I feel like I've tracked a lot alopecia trials on and one thing that I noticed was they often correlate with whether the baseline status -- the efficacy correlates with baseline or not. So could you speak to that?

Amit Munshi

Yeah, so we're looking at moderate to severe alopecia SALT score greater than or equal to 50.

Unidentified Analyst

I see.

Amit Munshi

We’re looking for episodes of hair loss of six months to eight years. So what we're trying to do is avoid the waxing and waning component of alopecia areata. So we're really looking for stable disease condition, no sickness in hair growth in the last six months. And we think that would be important to really assess whether it's working. As you know the hair follicle is a immune privilege site. And in alopecia areata, it's staged for CD4, CD18 lymphocytes into the hair follicle. So, we think the motive action is really spot on there.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. On your olorinab, if I'm pronouncing it correctly. Could you remind me timing of phase 2, and what the expectations are, but also can you speak to hypertension risk?

Amit Munshi

Right. So we saw some changes in hemodynamics in the healthy volunteer study. We did not see it in the phase 2a and then we repeated almost a safety study in when patients had overnight stay as part of the phase 2b study that's ongoing, and we didn't see any issues and we got the okay from the FDA on that. So we're comfortable that what we saw was a little bit abnormal in healthy volunteers and it didn't -- hasn't played through to over 300 patients that we've exposed on the drug so far. So hypertension issue is little less of an issue. Now we're still monitoring it carefully of course. In terms of what we're expecting, we know that the drugs that have an effect on abdominal pain, see about 1.5 point placebo adjusted delta on the [10.8] API scale. From our phase 2a with all the caveats of an open label study in the pain setting, we saw 4.5 point change or just north of a 4.5 point change. And we know placebo rates went about one to one and half across all the different trial synergy and Linzess and these other drug.

So we don't anticipate our drug having an effect on [Technical Difficulty] the pure pain product for visceral pain, in this case abdominal pain. And we'd love to see a signal, a placebo adjusted signal in the 2 range. We think that's not only clinically meaningful but substantially above existing agents. And we think since most mortality issues can be managed by patients, although, re-encounter agents, this will be an adjunctive agent for those patients. I will point out remember there's 27 million IBS patients and of those patients, 78% of them could have either continuous or recurrent abdominal pain. And so we think there's a real wide open space here.

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. Listen Amit, I want to say super respectful of your time, and thank you so much for allowing me to cover as much ground as we did.

Amit Munshi

That was wonderful. Thanks, good seeing you.

Unidentified Analyst

Likewise. Hope you're well.

Amit Munshi

You too. Bye.