Q3 2020 financial results reflect strong trends in the methanol spot market

Methanex’s (MEOH) Q3 2020 financial results were better QoQ and reflect strong trends in the spot methanol market. Compared to expectations, the outcome was mixed. But this does not display the complete story. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.03 missed by $0.18; GAAP EPS of -$1.15 missed by $0.31. Revenue of $581 million beat by $133.13 million. We believe that the financial results are better than what they seem. Q3 financial charges include a $15 million one-time make-whole interest charge triggered by the early redemption of 2022 bonds. Excluding this, earnings were flat QoQ at $64 million. Revenue was 13% higher QoQ. Importantly, this had more to do with the 11% increase in sales volumes. This demonstrates the improvement in methanol’s demand picture.

Methanex’s Q3 2020 financial results state that:

“Global methanol demand improved in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter as economic activity rebounded around the world.”

The company’s average realized price in Q3 was up by 3%. We consider this to be positive, as the average global contract price during Q3 at approx. $242 per tonne was lower by around 8% as against $263 per tonne in Q2. This is because prices were in a downward trajectory till July and only started to rebound from August in Asia and from September in Europe and North America. A higher realized price is thus extremely significant and, in our opinion, reflects:

The spot market was stronger and resulted in settled prices to be at a lesser discount and maybe at an occasional premium to contract prices. A stronger spot market denotes pick-up in underlying demand.

Further, this reflects Methanex’s better sales mix and higher receipts from regions that offer a relative price advantage.

This means the improvement in Q3 just marked the beginning of the recovery for Methanex. In this context, a nearly 0.6pps QoQ improvement in EBITDA margin to nearly 7% emanating almost entirely from volumetric growth and efficiency enrichment is very encouraging.

Upcoming two quarters to fully show the methanol price recovery

Methanex’s earnings for the upcoming two quarters are expected to show a sharp improvement, as the recovery in methanol prices across all regions is to fully weigh in. Since July, Asia contract prices have soared 62%, while prices in North America and Europe are higher by 45% and 17% respectively since August. This means that average contract prices for Q4 are higher by a staggering approx. 30%, or $70 per tonne. The North America contract price for December was announced on November 23rd, and prices were raised by $20 per tonne. The latest price announcement on November 27th was for the Asia December contract and saw prices going up by a whopping 13% or $40 per tonne (Chart 1). European contract prices are announced quarterly, and we anticipate the contract prices for Q1 2021 (to be announced in end-December) to portray a major upsurge. For Q4, we anticipate that realized prices will be higher QoQ by $80-100 per tonne.

In recent weeks, the spot market has been stronger on the back of plant outages and demand recovery in Europe and Asia. Prominently, industrial activity in China has recovered to pre-COVID 19 levels. Methanex will also benefit from the first-in, first-out method of accounting for inventories. This is because of the prospect of “inventory gains” as a lower cost will be assigned to previously produced or purchased inventories. Let us not forget that purchased methanol constitutes roughly 50% of the company’s sales volumes.

Methanex’s Q3 2020 financial report states that:

“In a rising price environment, our margins at a given price are higher than in a stable price environment as a result of timing of methanol purchases and production versus sales. Generally, the opposite applies when methanol prices are decreasing.”

Chart 1: Methanol Contract Prices (USD per tonne)

(Source: Methanex, Author’s analysis)

We strongly believe that contract prices will remain firm at least through March 2021 given that the demand recovery momentum will sustain, and crude oil is comfortably well above $40. This is on COVID-19 vaccine triggers, which makes it clear that we are seeing the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. This is the reason that we believe that Methanex’s realized prices will be higher not just in Q4 2020 but also in Q1 2021. However, we do not have any visibility and confidence on methanol prices beyond that. This is because Q2 is generally slower post the Chinese new year, which leads to slippages in demand and causes build-up of inventory.

Improving cash flows to pave the way for a ramp-up in dividends

In our previous article, we had showed that Methanex has an annual $60 million EBITDA sensitivity for every $10 per tonne increase in methanol price. On higher realized prices, we estimate the company’s Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 EBITDA to improve to $175 million and $205 million respectively. This will be substantially higher than the $36 million average EBITDA during the preceding two quarters. Maintenance capex will also accelerate, and we expect to see a start in expenditures related to the Geismar 3 methanol project. In any case, we strongly believe that the company’s quarterly dividend will recover to the pre-pandemic level of $0.36 per share as early as Q4 2020 (to be announced in February 2021).

This is where the story on Methanex starts to become sour. Since our recommendation in September, the company has outperformed massively. To say the least, the stock has at least doubled in the last four months. There are further positives in the pipeline, like higher earnings and dividend recovery. However, most of these developments are already priced in. The stock, currently at around $42, is close to our target price of $45. We continue to value Methanex using Shiller’s Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings Ratio (CAPE). On the back of the mammoth re-rating, the company is trading at a CAPE of 13.3x, close to its historical average of 14x (Chart 2). There can be surely be further upside in the stock, if the positive developments materialize. However, we believe that this will not sustain and the company should not trade at a premium to its historical CAPE. This is because even if methanol holds firm, average prices will not exceed $350 per tonne, well below historical peaks of $600+ tonne. This makes sense, as 2021 will at best be a global economic recovery year. Further, for a single-product chemical company like Methanex, it is not easy to take a clear view beyond two quarters. We revise our recommendation on Methanex to Neutral.

Chart 2: Methanex - Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings Ratio

(Source: Author’s analysis, Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.