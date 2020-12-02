Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Presents at Wells Fargo Technology, Media, & Telecommunications Summit 2020 Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 16:00 January 1, 0000 4:33 PM ET

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wells Fargo Technology, Media, & Telecommunications Summit 2020

December 1, 2020 16:00 ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo

Philip Winslow

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. We are very excited to have the Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks joining us this afternoon. Nikesh, thank you for the time.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me Phil.

Philip Winslow

Now, Nikesh, you're now two and half years in your role as CEO, so you are a hardware security veteran at this point. And my question to you is sort of in that context, how would you assess the progress of your initiatives that you've implemented since joining the company? And also what's top of mind for you right now?

Nikesh Arora

Phil, I feel better today than I felt two and half years ago, that's for sure. I think we made -- I spent a lot of time with Nied and Lee on the product side, and generally the team of Palo Alto Networks. And then we said in the first earnings call I did that there is a lot of fragmentation in the industry which requires some degree of consolidation. There is a lot of vendors, and we need to figure out how not repeat the mistakes of the past, as we go the future, then we identified that we need to convert our hardware business more to software, at the same time we identified that the cloud is going to continue to be huge and because of the existence of public cloud, to be honest and the constantly, the Moore's Law transfer to stores and compute out there is a public cloud, not just in PCs. So we're saying, data is becoming cheaper and cheaper to store, cheaper and cheaper to access and manage. We think the future security rely a lot on data, something we talked about in the past. So, we made that we're going to go create more subscription firewall, going to go really aggressive on cloud security and really focus on AI and data. So two and half years in, feel a lot better. We have a lot of work to do, but happy with the progress we've made so far.

Philip Winslow

It's hard to believe, it's actually been two and half years.

Nikesh Arora

Yes.

Philip Winslow

Time flies. Let's focus now a little bit on sort of the near-term, obviously, COVID is, -- as sort of color that lot of -- sort of IT spending trends this year, will it be need for capacity, load on the network, remote access, wonder if you could give us a sense of sort of the spending drop back up as it affects Palo Alto Networks, because obviously there are some positives, but also some negatives here. Why don't you walk us through near-term and then will expand out from there?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. Look, I think what has happened is, as you can imagine is, I would say that, if you look at the last seven or eight months, one thing has worked, and that thing is technology, right. Anybody who has been in the tech business has worked. If your consumers are accessing your application and technology, consumers are conducting e-commerce to my preview, it's worked. It's unfortunate, but companies are seeing online revenue, which has become a 100% of their revenue, not because online grew, because everything else went away. So the focus on making sure your tech stack, tech infrastructure was up and running all the time and challenges, became very important. Couple that with the need for 100% of employees to be secured of the time, that's not a need that showed up. So what we've seen in the last six, seven months is, focus by CIO was on making sure that their infrastructure stays, is secure and focus on making sure people could go to work remotely and focus on making sure they have incremental capacity to meet the growing online needs. There is a constant conversation, and my point of view on this is that, this is not a COVID spike, this is a step change. So this will become a new baseline, because what we're going through in 2020 will become the new baseline when we're going from here. I don't think people are forward spending to buy excess capacity, people are spending to meet the capacity needs that they need today.

Yes, is there a spike? Maybe the spike on remote work, but we haven't gone through every company in the world, which is going to be accessible 100% of time for -- employee. So I think that trend will continue too. So, I think we are in the midst of sustained technology spending trends in the short-term, and I think in the medium-term, you might see a little bit of happening, but I don't expect it to go away.

Philip Winslow

Yes, I totally agree with you. I don't think there is excess capacity buying out there, but I also agree with you, you're seeing a pivot in terms of what people are buying and how people are buying, which leads me to my next question. One of the things that I believe is an outcome of COVID-19 is that, for CIO is a no cloud strategy, is officially a no-go or at least that's a lie I've now been using, and so -- when you think about it for Palo Alto, obviously you've historically been known as an on-premise and appliance company, but I've been very impressed, frankly over year tenure of the past two and half years, how you've built out a very robust cloud portfolio. How are of conversations with CCSOs, CISOs changed in COVID, and what does that mean for your cloud businesses?

Nikesh Arora

Yes, it was kind of interesting, when I spent -- my only enterprise experience when I came to Palo Alto Networks was with the Google enterprise team as part of my team when [indiscernible] as a Google. And I saw that early and saw that grow -- the business grow 10-fold when the time I was there, they are still a small business compared to AWS is doing. It became apparent that the cloud is important. It became apparent that there was a ramp-up time it took to get this cloud, it also became apparent, once you go to the cloud, you're not going back. So when I came to Palo Alto Networks, we actually shut down our data centers, we've transitioned our entire back-end to the public cloud and have used the combination of multiple clouds to make sure we can provide the service to our customers to be fair, that's been a phenomenal help in our scaling our services to meet the capacity needs of our customers.

Yes, that notwithstanding we also made a point that, so first time when I said, let's go do something in cloud security, the first wave of cloud security was CASB, people were saying, everything is going to the cloud, let's all go by CASB, because CASB is going to protect SaaS applications in cloud. In terms of realization, the SaaS applications are actually reasonably secure, because they're being built by large scale companies and that's their bread and butter and any vulnerability in a SaaS application will impact thousands of customers, so they better be good at their security. So it became about managing access and managing vulnerabilities in SaaS applications, less so the application being not secure. Interestingly, 70% of the world's applications are home-made. Those need to be protected. So, the insight we brought was, let's go protect the applications that people build now on the public cloud or on-prem, let's not worry about the applications that are built by SaaS. We have a CASB product too, and it works; it's more aligned with our strategy. And as we went on that -- why do I need you, AWS has this, GCP has this, Azure has this, and we made a bet saying, multi-cloud will be more important because most customers will end up in multiple cloud, which they did.

Let me give you a bet that multi technology will be important, let's just not focus on workload, let's focus on containers, let's focus on micro-segmentation and the new way, so luckily we built a seven module cloud platform that's available, and what's fascinating is that, we started with RedLock, now we have a 45%, 55% overlapped in RedLock and Twistlock. Every customers' RedLock to Twistlock. Then we've introduced DLP, we've introduced YFRS, we've introduced IAM. And whilst we haven't been public, by the numbers, all I can say is that, there is going to help the uptake of new modules in a short period of time as we've launched them. So the platform approach is resonating. Our customers are realizing the value of using one security product across multiple clouds and multiple technologies. But it's still a lot of work to be done, but so far we're not applauding ourselves, we're not resting easy, but we're excited that we are able to get 1,800 customers in the cloud security space in the last two years, since we've basically started the journey.

Philip Winslow

Yes, you're definitely not resting on your laurels , I think we I'll say that. I want to break that down into those two components, multi-cloud and multi-technology, because I think this is important, because, frankly I don't think there has been a more important word over the past 12, 24 months in terms of sort of change in technology within multi, from hybrid cloud to multi-cloud...

Nikesh Arora

By the way it's -- that you know sales versus buying slack.

Philip Winslow

Is it official now? So I can roll-out, so Palo Alto is not buying slack? Okay, so we're...

Nikesh Arora

That's $27.7 billion enterprise value.

Philip Winslow

So, we could officially say, Palo Alto is not buying slack. I've got to hear that.

Nikesh Arora

No, I mean, we are going to stick to a different conversation, but slack, we're not, just kidding.

Philip Winslow

Palo Alto can just get that revenue multiple will be…

Nikesh Arora

Working on it, working on it.

Philip Winslow

But, let's talk about multi-cloud, because I do think this is important and I think you're positioning is pretty interesting where, are you starting to see a change or a better understanding from your customers about sort of consistency of policy across multiple clouds? This has been something that I know that Baer [ph] has been focused on, and before like, is the free thing from AWS good enough, is the free thing maybe from Azure good enough. But then suddenly you have three different policies that you're maintaining. Is that starting to change now in your conversations that you're having?

Nikesh Arora

Yes, I think it's kind of interesting, what has happened in cloud security, people had two different approaches. Some of the big players on the SaaS side have built their own, right, because they're looking at -- APIs -- APIs building something else and putting together and putting -- that's put together and then with shift left tools with GR get a lab and get a home center . And what's beginning to happen is, as stuff moves into production, not everybody can afford to go build these tool by themselves, and even the people who can afford say, do I really need to deploy 50 engineers constantly keeping track and building two kits on top of the APIs or should I -- am I better off buying commercial products. As we say, because they want a commercial product. You couldn't buy a product, If you wanted to, that took care of your cross multiple clouds and technologies, right. My workloads are interactive, my containers are interacting by server less code, do I need three different products. So you have to stitch stuff together anyway.

So what we've been able to do with the integrations we've done over the last two years, making these acquisitions is, we are able to face -- we have now one UI and one purchasing model. Now we've taken it to the next level, so we're integrating functionality that we saw was an ability, one part of the stack, we can trace that into your next part, simultaneous runtime, because you can assess everything, but you still got to make sure that runtime there are no vulnerabilities and there is nothing happening out there which you need to protect. So multi-cloud is a thing now, because people are scared of getting locked into one cloud technology, they want to make sure they have the ability to arbitrage between multiple clouds; so you're seeing a lot of that.

A lot of people are saying, I don't want to be all in cloud, I going to be partly on-prem and partly in cloud, which means they going to deploy containers to be consistent across our application of both places, seeing a lot of container security needs, both on-prem and off-prem -- it's like, just like does that, it does that on-prem, does that in SaaS for you across multiple capabilities. So we're seeing more of that and I think we'll see more, because if you look at the big numbers that AWS, GCB, Azure and Alibaba and Oracle is beginning to post, this is something needs to be secured, and must be coming somewhere.

Philip Winslow

Yes.

Nikesh Arora

I don't think the entire $100 million of that is being claimed by the cloud industry that they're selling is a net new spend in the aggregate for debt, so it must be coming from some hardware-based, data center-based spending.

Philip Winslow

Yes, exactly. Now, the numbers are getting big, so it's going to come from somewhere, it can be all greenfield when the numbers are that big. And then, let's talk about multi-technology too, because I think this is important, because if I think about, you mentioned RedLock, you mentioned Twistlock. When I think about all different flavors, I am just going to call them flavors, -- for like a better term, if it's okay -- I want a container, it's server less function, okay, so this service mesh connecting these things together. Before you used to go to individual vendors for each one of these things. So let's think about sort of next-gen firewall multi-cloud, consistent policy, but here we think our technology it's a similar idea, where it's consistent policy framework management, but across different flavors of tech. Several of my last question...

Nikesh Arora

It's really more than that. Sorry to interrupt, it's more and more than that, because it's not just the technology --, remember you also need agents. I don't like those 10 endpoints are running in infrastructure where each one solves a different problem. Twistlock needs an agent.

Philip Winslow

Yes.

Nikesh Arora

For data security, agent for server less security, agent for micro-segmentation, agent for YFRS. Guess what, we have one agent, we can do all those four with one agent. So once a customer deploys one of our products, they get the other three functionalities for free. The hardest thing for CIO is to let yet another agent into your infrastructure, because that's another vulnerability. So it's not just a multi-deck piece of it, it is the implementation piece of it's like, I already deployed in one part of Prisma Cloud agent, why I cannot do everything with that end? Why do I need to put four more agents to buy infrastructure.

Philip Winslow

Interesting. That's a great point, I really thought about that -- I've been -- so focusing on the policy side, I missed that, yes. Let's put this together now, because it's all gone through your traditional competitors, the checkpoints and the Cisco's of the world on premise, but also to some of the cloud native vendors sort of like -- what do you think about your portfolio right now? How are you positioning Palo Alto Networks versus call it the old competitors and the new competitors?

Nikesh Arora

Look, I think the firewall industry is going to be around for a reasonable period of time, because, I don't think, if I think about it, $10 trillion of IT spend exists in data centers out there. So, they haven't yet been overtaken by the cloud vendors and maybe in our lifetime in the next 10 years you will see 30%, 40% of the world in in cloud, and 60% still in the data center, those data centers still need to be maintained and upgraded. So will have to happen. I think you're going to -- I know you need firewalls against cloud instances, because if you go to high, we want to make sure this policy consistency between hardware and a software in the cloud and make sure stuff going east, west, north, south, let's protect it. So, I think you're going to be software firewalls.

The third thing is happening is that, the industry calls the elimination of the perimeter, like it's no longer, in the past, you go to your office, you access it from your laptop on your network in the office, suddenly you're accessing it from home with that one logo behind you, and you're accessing it from Starbucks, accessing it from a branch. Your perimeter has extended to your laptop and every place it shows to access it from. That requires a firewall in the cloud, which is what our product called Prisma Access. Now what we are able to provide is a hardware firewall, a software firewall, a firewall on the cloud, and provide all subscriptions that run across all three form factors, right. So that's the future of the firewall industry that you have to be fungible to form factor, you have be fungible to where the deployment needs to happen in the cloud, while the cloud -- in your data center. And that industry will continue.

Honestly, I don't see the vendors or partners or competitors we compete with in the firewall space, I don't see them in the cloud security and the AI space. I don't know, perhaps some of them are working hard at that transition, we are too, and hopefully some of them will make the transition, it's clear as industries go through transition, not everyone needs a transition. So eventually, that's where we started putting a metric out there called Firewall as a Platform, we show that as long as we can go mid-double digits or teens, we're good, because we're taking share form the market, the market growing at 6%. So that's one thing about that business, that's -- as you saw in our earnings, we reported that, that's still a very healthy gross margin, very high operating margins and we haven't quite talked about cash flow, but we had really good cash flow outcome in Q1. And I'll just say most of our cash flow, if not more than what we show is made from our network security business. So it's a very healthy robust business, still growing in the 13% to 15% range.

On the cloud security side, honestly, we have seven modules. If you like to replicate what we do, you'd have to stitch six lenders. Some customers choose to do that, then that's fine, but -- I don't think we're done. I think I think 60% of what is needed for cloud security has been built by us or aggregated by us and we're still the number one in terms of the functionality to provide, I'm still sure there'll be 20%, 30% more functionality created or integrated in these platforms either at the customer or by us or others that's going to be providing the full solution. The way I see it, the cloud native guys have lot of respect to what Google does, is to work over 10 years or what Azure does, but remember this is a 2% business for them.

Security is 2% to 4% of the spend, the 96% for the spend is getting me to put my data and my storage in computing infrastructure, and we're chasing a 4% market compared to their 96% market, I would suspect they will be deploying the capabilities to win the 96% market and not worry about letting a 4%. I know some of the of firewalls, but I won't say who -- we know your firewall is ahead of ours, but we give it away for free.

Philip Winslow

Yes, I think that's what we also hear from CSOD [ph], tomorrow is to not to simply -- this is Palo Alto's business versus the CSPs. But do you actually want your infrastructure provider providing the security for that infrastructure, does it make sense to actually have a third-party check in addition to just sort of...

Nikesh Arora

I hope you never have to find out, but if you ever, god forbid, find out the wrong way, then you should have gone with a more sophisticated firewall infrastructure because you're protecting your customer's information.

Philip Winslow

Yes, [indiscernible] good friend of mine, he is a pen tested in the industry, is a speaker, in his conference last year, he said, this market is not called IT security. It's called job security.

Nikesh Arora

Nobody got fired for something which worked really well.

Philip Winslow

Yes, we get fired, if it didn't. But now let's talk about, I mean we talked and spent a lot of time -- the big industry trends and evolution of -- portfolio. Let's touch on the go-to-market. Obviously, you have a much broader product portfolio than you ever had, okay endpoint, cloud, perimeter. How do you think about just your go-to market right now in terms of capacity, structure, comp plans, etcetera?

Nikesh Arora

It kind of like this, I will say there is one of the things we've had to do is, we've had to go and trying to see how do we -- how do we take sales force that was perfectly capable of selling firewalls, how do you get them to understand the network firewall is transforming to software to get out things like Prisma Access, SD-WAN. And we have, at the same time, -- cloud security and get them to sell -- security, right. Don't forget, in each of those categories, whether there's Zscaler against Max or CrowdStrike against XDR, you got a specialty sales team that's all to do. Yes, we're trying to get a generous sales team, trying to get them sell this stuff. So we went about three phase, I think the Phase I was, it's kind of like Darwinian, offer a lot of money, see how many of your people can learn and go out and sell, which we did, because we can go out and hire 200 sales people, can be Zscaler or DNS fiber salespeople we put the products and say, hey guys here, we'll pay you lot more money, if you could sell this, and it worked.

We had $4 million business quarter two years ago, when we were able to prove that these guys can sell this -- putting our money on the table. Well, that's now a sustainable strategy, because we saw the impact on the other half of our business for the next two quarters, because they focus exclusively on the new stuff. Okay, this is not a good idea, so let's go hire some more people, which we did. I mean hire more people and then we said okay, to really important deal, let's send the specialists because the company needs specialists in this arm. I'm sure we did pretty much most of last year and we kept hiring. And that's kind of why we were able to show the number we are able to show in next generation security and that worked. Now we're seeing, how do we scale this beyond that? How do you get more sophisticated and not -- leverage we get from the Palo Alto Networks sales growth, because I do have salespeople that are amazing that can go sell a customer $40 million of product across all categories. There are people sell specific network stuff and Prisma Cloud stuff and Cortex. That's what we're doing over this fiscal year is to make sure we balance that, we have some uber teams, which can sell across the entire portfolio and we have specialist teams, which are available when we have to go into a dog fight, where we're competing with specialist teams and investors awarding them with phenomenal multiples.

We got to make sure we can go out for them and get the business from them. So that's kind of where we are -- in quarters, but the last few quarters have shown that we've figured out our rhythm and our balance across those and I'm sure we'll tweak stuff as we go along, but the end outcome I think we want and I think which we want to aspire to is that keep going on network security business and the range we said keep the high gross margin there and keep generating tremendous amounts of cash flow, use that cash flow in some part to feed the business, which is our fast growing business on the cloud security side and -- eventually this business becomes equal parts of our overall strategy.

Philip Winslow

I joked that sort of the Q4, Q1, Q2 last year where maybe the over -- the over spending the sales force, the silver lining was they proved that, hey this is next-gen security stuff, there is a market for it, and it can be sold. Yes, so it's like that was a silver lining.

Nikesh Arora

The product market fits only one way to prove it, when customers buy it.

Philip Winslow

Yes. But it also did prove that you backed your -- on New York, that one of the things you laid out was the need for more capacity. So I think it, sort of silver relining was, hey, you proved that there was demand and it could be sold and be approved that your initiatives of adding just more capacity and going to market was also necessary too.

Nikesh Arora

Yes, Phil, when I started, I read your financial model and also and I read many models on the street and there was a very respectful revenue decline projected for us in 19% to 17%, to 15% on the following three years. And right now, we're bidding those odds. So now we have to handle it in front of our revenue growth, that's we're calling for the full year. So, we skip the 17% expectation from people and the only way we're able to do it is by making sure that we're investing in the growth categories in the industry.

Philip Winslow

Yes, I missed -- I mean say, 20% plus [ph].

Nikesh Arora

Thank you.

Philip Winslow

We've got a few minutes left here. But one of the things I do want to talk about, and maybe it's also -- last acquisition you did. At a high level, sort of, you mentioned sort of that security is a data problem -- data gain maybe is a better way to put it. When you think about the acquisitions you made sort of the unique position that Palo Alto has with next firewall at the perimeter, how do you think about sort of -- I guess, how are you positioned if security is indeed a data game? What do you bring to bear that others don't? And what have you brought on board that extends that leads?

Nikesh Arora

Well, that's a good question. Look if you think about, two and half years ago, the industry for us was, once you deploy the security product, the product came in different flavors and pretty much 30% of the products did in line security, they protected you while things were happening in flight, whether their firewall did it or sorry endpoints did it, endpoint protection but 70% with security was hygiene, where you'd like, okay, here are the rules, if Phil goes to Korea and downloads 2 gigabytes, stop him, because he should be downloading [ph], does why he did it, but why he shouldn't do it, but there was a policy which stopped him while he's still doing that. There's a policy that stops you when you go to certain websites, because they have malware or phishing on them. And every time you try and do that, another pops up in the socket and some poor guy sort figured out why was this policy written and what it's still doing that in need to stop him from? Over time as you deploy more security and write more policy, -- policy, but securities add more, because you're scared you'd delete something [ph].

So you can go into socket at $67,000 or $150,000 a week and prove people are trying to mitigate those -- which is a real security threat, which is just an results policy. So we took a point of view that we need to figure out how to eliminate those alerts, because that's all noise, we've got to figure out how do you eliminate it, figure out what the events are, and then it was sold with events bracket in real-time, that's security in the long term. It's kind of like Elon's autonomous car, because can you stop every effect in the -- while it's happening, because when you start it, you can figure out afterwards -- the gaps -- to borrow. So we've taken a very deliberate point of view towards that. We think about it, there are sensors and gates. Firewall is a gate and a sensor in your network. Endpoint is a gate and a sensor in your network. And then there is an -- security policies with the cloud. In the long-term, you've got to make sure all these sensors are collecting already, you analyze the data real time and there is a problem you are remediating that by stopping something from happening or reversing it either on your endpoint or in your cloud or in your net. So for that you're going to be able to collect in just a normalized tons of data.

Now, we've had companies collect and adjust data, but nobody has actually normalized and tried to make sense of security, because there's never been a single source of truth. So what we've done is, we established our product XDR as a single source of truth to the endpoint. We collect that data, merge that with firewall data, we were able to eliminate 50 times the alerts that show up in your -- just by doing that. We have started testing other data from [indiscernible] from other firewalls everywhere. So we keep eliminating alerts, because detailed like -- I call it the 13 mousetraps and one mouse in the room. We have 13 mouse traps from 30 vendors, everyone will tell you there's an alert, there's only one mouse in the room, I'm going to find it. And by the time you make sense of it, somebody says, I saw two legs, some say I saw a tail, but I saw something in their mouth, I saw a piece of cheese, like, holy shit, what is this, that's a mouse carrying cheese. Sorry, this is my two and half years of security in the...

Philip Winslow

I like it. I'm going to steal that analogy.

Nikesh Arora

You got to figure out, what is the single source of truth, use that as a single source of truth and then go normalize everything based on that. That's what we're doing with XDR. We spent a lot of time building the capability, we were able to get 1,000 customers who use that product the last six months. We think that coupled with our capability to [indiscernible] and then we take it to the other end and automate all the alerts which needs to be automated with XR. So in Cortex, we have a strategy, which allows us to start using AI and data to resolve the problem in our most recent acquisition expense, is another way of looking at it, because all the data we have is from insight inside the company, expense looks at stuff on the outside. So I mean, wait a minute, that's great, you run around your house -- we help ensure everything, but what does the guy from the outside see, expense says, holy shit, I see there's 30 windows still open, I want to come in. I close 70,000 window [ph], I just need one.

So that's what expense does, we merge -- we're going to merge expense data with the XDR data to make sure you can see the inside outside look with the right automated [ph], you don't have to do anything.

Philip Winslow

Yes, that makes sense. Now, I've got a couple of write-in questions, so I'll ask those now in the last couple of minutes we have, but the first email and I guess write-in question was, the cash, I think, we're joining us, how are you thinking about margins and their potential? What is the framework, you think about growth versus incremental margin?

Nikesh Arora

Our margin was20% to 22% when I joined Palo Alto Networks and it was very well invested -- investments where very well done. On network security business, we had margins to -- to be able to invest in our cloud security and endpoint security, AI security business. And I honestly urge you to look at the two sides of the business. Our network security side of the business, it is a scaled business, $3.4 billion revenue. It's got a 77%, 78% gross margin, it's got a 28% operating margin, give or take, and it's got phenomenal cash flow margins. That business should sustain, there is no reason for me the sacrifice that gross margin or operating margin of that business. It's a well-run business, it's a productive business. If I keep growing at 13.%, 15% of those margins, that's a phenomenal business, that's worth a lot of money, compared to even the multiples people in that space get.

If you look at the right hand side, what we've shown is, we are going to grow our ARR by 89% next year to this fiscal year in $735 million [ph]. We have gross margins of 60% range, which gives the integration of the Crypsis acquisition, which becomes a smaller piece of that puzzle, because the other -- the revenue keeps flowing in from our growth from the other parts of the business and our operating margin is going from very highly negative to less highly negative to hopefully trending towards positively. I think the way to think about the right hand side of our businesses is following the path of a high-growth SaaS business and that's how you should model it. So, I look at it as two parts, and the two parts will determine what adds up to the whole, I think trying to manage the business at the total margin runs the risk of me under investing on the right-hand side, and I think under investing on the right hand side runs the risk of not scaling a phenomenally amazing next generation security capability, which we believe is unique in the marketplace.

Philip Winslow

I mean that's one of the things I talked about, sort of in -- yes, I guess 20 years now, is that your software moves in waves and platform shifts and you don't want to under invest in the beginning a platform. So if we're going to say software as a long duration asset class, you keep customers for 10-plus years, so you don't want to under invest at their early stages of these shifts and obviously there is a shift happening right now.

Nikesh Arora

I hope so.

Philip Winslow

Okay, last question for me. Let's say, Nikesh is sitting here in five years, and here, hopefully he's going to be back in his office in Las Vegas, what trends or technologies do you think you're going to look back on in five years and say, hey, this is more transformative than maybe I thought or, it happened faster than I expected back in 2020?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. Look, I think in two years, just two years ago, the conversations were all going to go to the cloud, where we're going to pick our one cloud vendor and go gingerly. I think a combination of COVID and combination of the market has proven now that we're going to multiple clouds, and we're going to go there as quickly as we can. I think that trend is going to continue. I think that trend is actually accelerating. I think that acceleration is going to have collateral damage on what was traditionally the old datacenter business and how we thought about the world and is going to suddenly arrive upon us, so we should be prepared for it and I think we are. I think people understand that that trend is going to be five [ph], so we should, yes. It's always 20% of volumes on the cloud, and if 20% volume is right, the less than 80% of 80% is not growing, it's going to moderate down 80%, of course, 3% to 5% downward trend every year. Mathematically you'll only approve at 5% or so now.

I think we're sort of like, so we're all being bought by the traditional of strategy, we're all being lulled into a notion that is not going to happen. So, I think that's going to happen. I think, as it's already evident between the crazy enterprise stories you hear about companies that help you manage data, whether it's a snow flake or something called rubric yesterday, so all these people help you manipulate and manage data. I do have good news and bad news, [indiscernible] as a Google, I think in 2004, like kind of remember like 5 exabytes of data created, now we create 5 exabytes of data every hour or something. That needs to be stored somewhere. And that means you're going to have the cost of storing and manipulating data is going to go to decline rapidly so faster than Moore's Law, right. When that begins to happen, we're going to be using AI with low latency all over the place. I just don't think, you've seen the application of AI in a scaled way yet.

And I think when that becomes easy to do, then we -- I could have told you that air was already hot five years ago, well guess what, yes it required a single source of truth, until you go and create a single source of truth and use that normalize data and find the solution, you can't do it. So I think AI and the cloud transformation which we are trying to talk about today, I think they will truly manifest themselves in five years or sooner, and we're going to say, holy shit, I could have told you that. It's kind of like, I'll start with this those working Deutsche Telekom, in 2004, I used to work at [indiscernible] on the buy side and 2007, and there is to this new trend where in the Internet around for service called this Chief Digital Officer, now the way you absorbed yourself for having to take internet. The Chief Digital Officer worries about this, because they are going to think about it.

Philip Winslow

Yes.

Nikesh Arora

And today if I told you, who do you achieve digital -- business, depends on literally Internet and five, 10 years, I am going to say our entire business depends on our ability to manipulate data and are being able to be in the cloud, and if I can do that, I can't exist as a good business, because our competitors are way better than we are.

Philip Winslow

All right. So well, our time is up. You were super informative as always. Thank you for the time today, and be well -- we'll be talking soon.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you, Phil. Thank you very much for having me, again.

Philip Winslow

Thank you.