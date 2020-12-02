Investment Thesis

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) has been one of the winners during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent spinoff of its ancillary product brands and a solid balance sheet position, the company is set to become the premier pure-play U.S. firearms manufacturer.

Company Overview

Smith & Wesson has a long history, dating back to 1852, and began as a pure-play firearms manufacturer. The company has since been through multiple mergers and buyouts and changing of names. Smith & Wesson grew to incorporate new ancillary products in addition to its firearms, but in August 2020, the company spun off this division into its own company named American Outdoor Brands (AOUT). The spinoff was meant to allow Smith & Wesson space to focus on its core competency, firearms manufacturing.

Smith & Wesson releases new designs of firearms regularly, and its products are generally well-accepted among civilians, police, and the military. In FY 2020, for example, the company released a new firearm concept for the handgun segment, the Model 648. The firearm segment of its business in past years has seen steady, but non-explosive growth.

Model 648

Industry Overview

Previously to 2020, we would have compared Smith & Wesson to the broader category of shooting and outdoor goods. However, with the recent development of the company becoming a pure-play firearms manufacturer, we can discuss the firearm industry exclusively. Like many industries, the firearm industry was heavily affected by the pandemic. Sales spiked around March, and since then have steadied a little, while still noticeably higher than the same time the year before.

Looking at the numbers from 2019, we can see that sales of handguns are generally higher around March, so we can infer that a small part of the spike could potentially be seasonal. However, we see another major spike in June 2020 that does not appear to be as seasonal compared to the year before.

The firearms industry as a whole in the United States is mature and heavily regulated. Over the past five years, the industry has grown at an average rate of only 2.3%. In 2019, Americans bought 13.9 million firearms, meaning Smith & Wesson controls a respectable 11% of total U.S. market share in its FY 2020.

Effects of Pandemic on Business Growth

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many industries, it’s been noticeably kind to certain others. In times of uncertainty, we see spikes in sales of weapons, and as noted above, this pandemic was no different. In its Q1 2021 earnings call, Smith & Wesson reported a quarterly net sales of $278 million, an astonishing increase in sales from the same quarter the year prior of 124.8%. Looking at the chart above, we see roughly a 110% increase in total firearm sales from May through July 2020 compared to May through July the year prior. This means that not only has industry seen massive expansion over the pandemic, but the company actually grew its gun sales faster than the broader industry did.

Effects of Becoming a Pure-Play Firearms Manufacturer

Swiss & Wesson split off from American Outdoor Brands in August 2020, and with its most recent earnings call being at the beginning of September 2020, we don’t have much financial information for how that event has impacted the company. However, we can infer a little bit by looking at past numbers. Historically, the firearms segment of Smith & Wesson has been between 70-80% of total sales. Also, over the last few years, the company has seen total sales growth rates hovering around 5-6%, while just the firearms segment of the business has seen sales growth rates of 10% year over year for FY 2020 and a 6.3% year-over-year increase for FY 2019.

The firearms segment, while partially expanding greater in FY 2020 due to including the start of coronavirus, typically outpaces the other segments of the business in any given year. Untethering the ancillary products from the firearms products will allow the management of Smith & Wesson to focus on its core competency of firearm manufacturing and make more effective use of its research & development budgets. Having 20-30% of the business drop off will likewise benefit from dropping off a similar amount of operating expenses, while eliminating a portion of the business growing at a slower rate. The business’ total growth rate will then rise to match only the growth seen in the firearms segment. These factors will likely help the company grow more than the historical rates, while keeping operating expenses in check.

Balance Sheet Strength Contributing to Research & Development Goals

The company has a generally strong balance sheet as well as a nice amount in cash reserves. The FY 2020 current ratio was 2.94, and it had almost as much in cash alone as its total current liabilities. These factors no doubt will help Smith & Wesson capitalize on its goals of extensive research & development of new firearms to bring to market. Given the company’s track record of successful firearm designs and a strategy to further reduce debt to leverage excess free cash flows, we believe it is perfectly positioned to dominate the pure-play firearm space with new designs in the coming years.

(Source: Author's Calculations)

For a fair comparison, we point out Sturm, Ruger (RGR), which had a 2019 current ratio of 4, considerably higher than Smith & Wesson’s. Ruger’s current assets are much less concentrated in inventories than Smith & Wesson’s, and its cash position is more concentrated in short-term investments. Smith & Wesson also spends nearly $4 million more than Ruger annually in research & development - nearly 50% more. These factors tell us that while Ruger is less leveraged than Smith & Wesson on a short-term basis, there appears to be idle cash and a meandering strategy for growth in its investments in new firearm designs.

Risks

Smith & Wesson will continue to be limited by the growth of the industry around it. The industry grows at too slow of a rate to allow the company any explosive growth in a short period of time. The most straightforward path to sales growth will continue to be taking existing market share, as the company has been successful in doing. With the industry growing at a slow 2% CAGR, Smith & Wesson has managed to secure more impressive 5-6% CAGRs in recent years. With social changes and views on guns shifting, the industry may show even slower growth rates or, possibly, contractions in sales growth rates. Even with the company taking existing market share, 5-6% CAGR, while admirable given the circumstances, it may not give the growth rates in stock price that investors are looking for.

The other, most obvious risk for a company like Smith & Wesson is regulation. Semi-automatic weapons have been in the figurative sights of politicians for years now, and any moves by them to restrict the company’s product sales would obviously be detrimental and make this analysis immediately obsolete.

Valuation Analysis

Valuation of Smith & Wesson was made more complex by the recent spinoff of American Outdoor Brands. It took not only uncoupling this operating segment from the firearms segment, but also considerations of other recent developments like COVID-19, and then a review of historical growth rates.

Looking at the company's FY 2021, we see an explosion in sales for reported numbers. Despite actual numbers for sales increases reported so far being over 100%, we wanted to forecast total FY sales for the segment roughly double the firearms segment in FY 2020. From there, we put a decrease of 35% for FY 2021 in firearms segment sales to reflect a hopeful end to the COVID-19 pandemic and firearm panic-buying. For the years after that, we had sales growing at slightly higher rates than historical averages to reflect greater sales efficiencies. We then dropped most operating expenses a conservative 15% in the first forecast year to reflect the selling off of American Outdoor Brands. We then had the company growing at historical rates after the first forecast period.

We did not decouple the balance sheet items from Smith & Wesson, as much of the effect on these items from the split off is still unknown. We feel most of our estimates are conservative given the information laid out above. We had the company growing at a perpetual rate of 3% and discounted cash flows back to present at 9%. This gave us an NPV of $28.45, significantly above the current stock price of $15.60 on the valuation date, November 30, 2020.

(Source: Author's Calculations)

For transparency on our valuation of SWBI and to test your assumptions against ours, please see our financial model here: SWBI_Financial_Model.xlsx

Key Takeaways

Smith & Wesson’s strategy is to cement its historical place as a premier firearms manufacturer by focusing on growing its role as a pure-play firearms manufacturer. By spinning off the American Outdoor Brands segment and the growth effects afforded to it by the global pandemic, the company is poised to use its balance sheet strength to continue developing new firearms and quickly bring them to market.

