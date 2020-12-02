Dropbox, Inc (DBX) Management Presents at NASDAQ 43rd Virtual Investor Conference (Transcript)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) NASDAQ 43rd Virtual Investor Conference Call December 1, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Josh Baer

Thank you all for joining on the line. My name is Josh Baer. I am a software research analyst at Morgan Stanley, joined today by Tim Regan, CFO of Dropbox. Thank you so much, Tim, for joining.

Tim Regan

Thanks, Josh. Thanks NASDAQ for having us. I was laughing a little bit, because my power just went out. And so I am operating on battery power here. And so my video may be a bit dark and hopefully the lights come back on mid session, but the challenges of 2020 continue I think.

Q - Josh Baer

That’s very exciting. I would say, let’s talk fast, but hopefully we will make it through the end of the half hour. A quick disclosure for our important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. You have any questions please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. So, thanks again and wanted to start with sort of a COVID operate update. You were – and our beneficiary from COVID seeing that initial surge in demand, but just elevated trials and engagement levels. I am wondering with today’s COVID environment arise in cases in certain geographies globally locked down. Are you seeing any similar demand changes in this climate?

Tim Regan

Sure. Good question, Josh. We haven’t seen a recent noteworthy shift in trends, where I think most businesses went through the initial shift to remote work back in March, where this is where we saw our initial spike in activity. We do continue to see pockets of strength relative to pre-COVID levels in some of our premium SKUs and our new products. So, for example, our professional SKU, we are still seeing trial starts show a 25% increase relative to pre-COVID levels and our HelloSign products were seeing trial starts show at 45% increase relative to pre-COVID levels. And we are seeing steady conversion and retention relative to historic trends. And so in the long run, we think the shift to remote work benefits us and aligns with our focus on keeping teams in sync anywhere at anytime. And again, that’s the latest on what we are seeing.

Josh Baer

Perfect. And what about when like thinking about the larger outbound deals, how would you characterize current levels of pipeline generation?

Tim Regan

Yes, good question. We are seeing a bit less volume in terms of large deals in this new environment. Travel restrictions do continue to introduce some friction into our new deal pipeline generation, where in this climate, our sales team is focusing on our highest efficiency motions, which include retention and expansion of existing customers and cross-selling add-ons and HelloSign into our customer base. So we are seeing success with this targeted efficient sales motion and that’s where we are leaning in right now.

Josh Baer

Okay, perfect. Before jumping into the investment thesis and growth and margins, I did want to ask about your virtual first strategy. Obviously, the cash flow impacts from real estate potential, I think to get a different or better talent or more geographically diverse talent. So I am wondering, from your perspective, what are the most meaningful impacts from this strategy, is there a change to how sales and marketing or R&D teams work? Any commentary there would be interesting?

Tim Regan

Sure. Maybe to give us some context as to what virtual first is. So, we have made a decision that focused individual work will happen at home and returning a portion of our offices into collaborative spaces that we call Dropbox Studios, for in-person group collaboration. So we have said because of COVID, we are all working from home through June of next year. And so this is really going to start kicking in when a vaccine is available. And let’s say that’s July of next year. And so we haven’t quite lived this just yet. This, of course, is the intention. This is the strategy. And this is what we talked about as far as the real estate footprint and to your point opening doors to diverse talent markets.

As far as the potential strategic implications, I think the biggest thing that we are thinking through and the biggest reason we made this decision was from a product and a customer perspective, where we are focused on designing products to transform how remote work happens. And by living this by living remotely and working remotely everyday, we think we will be best able to understand what our customers are going through and to evolve our products who address those needs. So, this is somewhat of a strategic decision from a product perspective to make sure that we are living the reality of this distributed work environment and adapting our roadmap to continue to design products that best enable people to get their work, best work done, ever. Go ahead, Josh.

Josh Baer

I think that’s really interesting. So, just shifting from sort of near-term impacts to longer term thinking about growth in margin, maybe just to start, it would be helpful for you to frame the Dropbox investment thesis for investors.

Tim Regan

Sure. And I tried to start off our scripts in our November call with a recap of this, but to recap it, again, here our investment thesis is to consistently execute against the guidance that we give. So, we want to do what we say. We want to generate and earn credibility with the market by doing exactly what we say and part of that is executing against our guidance. We are going to invest for continued revenue growth. We are going to drive annual improvements in operating margin and we have certainly seen that this year as we are on target to deliver operating margins of call it 20% this year, which is about a 8 point improvement year-over-year. We are going to deliver free cash flow of $1 billion in 2024, which represents a CAGR of roughly 20% over this time horizon and we plan to allocate our capital thoughtfully according to our organic initiatives, M&A and share repurchases, where we do plan to allocate a significant portion of our annual free cash flow to share repurchases on an ongoing basis, with the intention of at least offsetting share count dilution. And so it’s – we will continue to drive revenue growth, we continue to drive profitability both on the margin front and the free cash flow front hitting this billion in free cash flow in 2024 and allocating our capital thoughtfully and with intention.

Josh Baer

Okay, great. I think want to dig into all those different components, maybe starting with growth. We did see AR growth slow a bit from Q2 to Q3. To start, if you could talk about some of the puts and takes in AR growth. And then looking forward, what will the main drivers of growth in your business be?

Tim Regan

Sure. So one of the main factors of that deceleration was our relapse of Plus pricing increase that we had over it was stretched from Q3 2019 all the way through to 2020 so the four quarters there. And so we lapped that. And so that drove a bit of a deceleration in ARR. So, from a glass half full perspective, we did beat our guidance and we did raise for the full year. And part of that was the COVID spike that we talked about earlier, where we saw a shift towards our product in the second quarter. And we are happy to have converted and retained those users and been able to raise our guidance as a result. As far as our growth going forward, we are certainly investing for double-digit revenue growth. And I will say that even with conservative revenue growth rates, we saw very high confidence in our long-term operating margin target and our free cash flow target. And we have a lot of levers that we are working across – working on across our product portfolio that can’t contribute to revenue growth. And we are excited about several of them. Some of them we have recently released and those include passwords, vault and computer backup, to help with conversion and retention and those went live here in this last quarter. We also introduced the family plan, which just went live this past quarter as well. We have recently introduced Dropbox Transfer, which allows you to send up to 100 gigabytes of files and each transfer as part of our paid plans and a lot of our most dedicated users or creatives use these large files that they tend to share with their partners. And so that’s functionality that can best serve them. We have these new add-ons that serves key verticals. As I touched on a bit with these creative tools, data migration, legal holds various add-ons that offer our sales teams, cross-sell and up-sell opportunities HelloSign, which we can offer to new and existing customers and we have done some work around that as far as natively integrating HelloSign and expanding its international capabilities. We have new products, such as Spaces that we continue to iterate on and make progress and see a strong adoption of. And we also have pricing and packaging as another tool in our toolkit. And then of course we will also continue to expand our partner ecosystem. And so our scale of moving the needle on these innovations can have a large impact on our business. And from my perspective, it’s hard to pinpoint any one particular initiative, it is all of these initiatives we are seeing good early signals and we will continue to invest in where we are seeing the right levels of momentum.

Josh Baer

Great. I think you answered all my questions. I have covered a lot of products. So I do have a few follow-ups there. So, on the passwords, vaults and computer backup, I think lot of value being added to the Plus SKU, you mentioned conversion and retention, anyway to quantify or track the success that those new capabilities are having on conversion and retention?

Tim Regan

Those are bit early, because they just did go GA in the fourth quarter. But the idea is we have 600 million users or folks that use our product and we do have 2 billion, nearly 2 billion in ARR. And a lot of our users are individuals with a potential to convert and to migrate to our premium and team SKUs. And so we are trying to offer functionality to attract users and to convert them and then to move them along our SKU team, if you will to our premium SKUs and introduced some of the team functionality, etcetera. And so this is where we are optimistic part of us part of what we are doing with our product roadmap is seeing how people use our product and hearing from customers what would be useful for them. And so this is where we are introducing these new features and functionality that particularly help with the blending and blurring of work and home that we are all experiencing right now. So, I can go from working on a board deck from one minute to telling my kids to go do their homework, the next minute. I constantly toggle between work and home. And again, a lot of people use Dropbox for work in the home. So introducing this functionality that addresses both work and home cases will help with conversion, will help with retention. And so we are optimistic about these new features and these address this work-from-home situation that we are all facing. And so again it’s early days, but this is the intention of these products is to address exactly what you are asking about conversion and retention.

Josh Baer

Perfect. And you mentioned Family Plan, how could that impact the same metrics? Retention and churn over time, is there any risk of cannibalization just looking at the pricing for the Family Plan SKU or is it primarily marketed to the free user base?

Tim Regan

Yes, yes. Good question, Josh. So again, the Family Plan it’s a new SKU that offers a organized place to share photos, videos, important documents we are now six family members to share two terabytes of storage under one plan and one bill. This also just went GA in the fourth quarter and we are optimistic about how it can help improve conversion and retention. From a cannibalization perspective, this is a great example of where we are leveraging our data science team to avoid cannibalization, where we are marketing to exactly to your point marketing this primarily to our free user base, where we can see, for example, people with the same last name within our free user base with sharing connections and sharing links and we can – we can market this product to those users to offer them this opportunity.

Josh Baer

Got it. Very interesting. The last one maybe on the product side wanted to ask about is HelloSign, you launched a lot of new languages recently, how should we think about that the global opportunity there?

Tim Regan

Sure. We are really excited about HelloSign. It’s one of our fastest growing businesses. As I mentioned, HelloSign trials are up 45% from pre-COVID levels, so seeing strong momentum there. And so this is where we are trying to put the foot on the gas where we see momentum and this is where we have introduced exactly to your point, HelloSign in ‘21 additional languages recently and we have also made this a native integration where now HelloSign is the default signature option within Dropbox. And I think overall eSignature is a big nascent market, where HelloSign can bring value to new and existing users. And pre-COVID people are still using pen and paper to do their signatures and that’s no longer feasible in this moment nor is it healthy. And so this is the time to capitalize on eSignature and the shift to international is a big opportunity for HelloSign, where Dropbox, about half of our revenue is based outside of the U.S. ad we are certainly leveraging our knowledge, our muscle, our distribution network, our sub-serve engine, to bring this to the HelloSign aspect of the equation to help accelerate that opportunity. And so we are also adding fuel to the effort, if you will, by establishing data center support in foreign countries and expanding local customer support, also supporting this with marketing efforts and making sure their sales teams are able to sell both Dropbox and HelloSign at the same time, where in the past, we had our sales teams, we had separate sales teams, one selling HelloSign, one selling Dropbox, and now they are both all selling Dropbox and HelloSign together. So we are seeing much more of these bundled deals get executed. And so we are certainly excited about this, excited about momentum. And if I just perhaps wrap up on HelloSign, I think one of our advantages relative to some of our competitors, if I think about the lifecycle of collecting a signature on a document, I need to find the document, I need to get the document signed and I need to store the document. I think Dropbox can help and HelloSign can help with all of those as far as finding the document, getting it signed and where do I store it, you can do that all natively within Dropbox.

Josh Baer

Perfect. That makes a lot of sense. Before shifting over to margins and capital allocation I wanted to want ask one more sort of on the future of work just get your long-term view and maybe this is a question around Dropbox Spaces. But I am wondering is Dropbox Spaces really making the bet that the content itself is that center of the future of work rather than the project management application or the chat based channel application? I guess like why is it really important to have collaboration, communication, around content? And more broadly, looking 5, 10 years down the road, how is Dropbox as well, in the future of work change from its role today?

Tim Regan

Yes, that’s a great question. And I think – we think about, we call it the three Cs as far as getting work done or productivity and collaboration space between content communication and coordination. And so we do see content as critical in that equation, and that it is the output or it’s the deliverable that results from collaboration and communication, it’s the permanent relic of the work you do. And so we also think of ourselves as Dropbox as the long-term memory of an individual or a business where you bring together your knowledge, your IP and it tends to result in a piece of content and so – versus some of the communication-based folks. Those interactions can disappear as the short-term memory. And so you pulled together, this is where we are partnering with Zoom and Slack to pull together that short-term memory and the long-term memory that Dropbox represents. So, that work is all solidified and documented and captured, if you will. And so maybe just elaborating to give you an example, so we have got a board meeting here in the next couple of weeks. All of our work right now is centered around the ultimate presentation that we will be delivering to our board. And so, I maybe having a meeting with Drew and a conversation with my team and draft documents and draft e-mails and draft Slacks interactions, but they all eventually reside and end up in a document or in that PowerPoint or whatever it might be that represents what we share with the board. And so we think that content has this, gravity content has this again, long-term memory component that will always be there with work and will all always be there for individuals and for companies. And fortunately for us, that’s our strength. That’s what we do. We already have 550 billion pieces of content. We see how people use it. We are the best at storing, organizing, sharing, sinking and collaborating around that content. And this is what we are trying to do with Spaces where we are trying to solve the problem of fragmentation in your workday by bringing together your content, your tools and your teams in order to collaborate and execute against the content that will ultimately be the output of your work.

Josh Baer

Okay, great. We have little less than 10 minutes. I am also scanning for investor questions on a different monitor that I will incorporate, but moving on to margins 28% to 30% operating margin target in 2020 for $1 billion free cash flow. I guess starting with gross margins, talked about unit cost efficiency gains and infrastructure hardware and depreciation as a percentage of revenue trending lower, where are the sources of leverage on the COGS line and gross margin line and how sustainable are those efficiencies?

Tim Regan

Sure. So we have guided to or we shared a long-term margin framework of targeting 70% to 80% on the gross margin side and we are already actually at 80%. And so we have made a lot of progress. And our team has done a great job of introducing innovation and improvements to help drive that path, if you will, where a few examples are SMR technology shingled magnetic recording, which increases storage density per disk by 75% and we are roughly 70% of the way there as far as our storage leveraging SMR technology through the second quarter. And so that’s one example of the innovation that we are making. And there is more runway on that front. We have also induced this cold storage layer, which stores less frequently accessed data at lower cost and so the infrastructure team that we have, they continue to innovate and drive improvements in understanding how individuals and how teams are using their data and accessing their data and driving improvements in our cost structure given that knowledge. And so we are confident in the long-term targets that we have given along the gross margin front.

Josh Baer

Okay, perfect. And the same question on the operating line as far as leverage?

Tim Regan

Yes. So here, we said we will achieve 20% to 30% operating margins by 2024. And we have gone from – we ended 2019 with – in the neighborhood of 12% operating margins. And we have guided to 20% operating margins this year. So we have made a lot of progress, a lot of headway along that path, which demonstrates that the first three quarters of this year shows that we can execute on this trajectory. And so where will that continue to come from? I touched on gross margins a little bit. Some of this is a level of discipline and rigor with our R&D and sales and marketing spend and looking at everything through an ROI analysis and making sure that everything we are doing on the product front, on the marketing front as a sufficient ROI, that we are holding ourselves accountable to those thresholds. But then also, some specific areas really one of them I will point two is this virtual first strategy, where we are now we can hire more in low cost locations. And if I think about where our talent is now, a lot of is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Seattle, London, Tokyo, some very high cost locations. And so with this virtual first strategy, where we are all going to be working remote, this really opens the door for us to hire in some of these low cost locations and to really shift our talent to those areas. And then again, I touched on this in our Q3 call we are going to be subleasing a large portion of our facility footprint, which we expect may generate in excess of $800 million in cash flow over the course of those leases, which do range in duration between 13 and 15 years. So we are early on and we need to go secure those subleases and subtenants, but this is another potential source of leverage in our model. And those are just a few examples. Those are not all the examples we can and will pursue, but that gives you a sense of some of the things that we have done and we will be doing to drive towards those 20% to 30% targets.

Josh Baer

Perfect. I am taking one from an investor, any color on how sales productivity has been developing? What are the main drivers there and then also tying in sort of competition as far as win rates versus the competitive landscape?

Tim Regan

Maybe I will start by saying maybe just reminding the group that 90% of our revenue comes from our self-serve channels. And so obviously, the bulk of our revenue comes from folks signing up on those individuals and SMB based plans and then bringing them along that value chain through our targeted outbound motion. And I will be honest and say that our outbound team has experienced some level of friction with this inability to travel and so that’s part of what we are seeing as far as in the second quarter, we closed the large EDU deal, we didn’t have a similar deal in the third quarter. So, there can be some lumpiness in deals, particularly on the outbound side of things. And so there has been a bit of friction on the sales outbound front, but we are fortunate to have this strong self-serve muscle to counterbalance that.

Josh Baer

Okay, great. At the last minute, I wanted to just touch on capital allocation sort of how we started that conversation around the investment thesis, M&A and buybacks both big parts there. How should investors think about the priority of the two and what to expect?

Tim Regan

Sure. The priority initially will be funding organic initiatives where we see the right return. And so for example, this year, even outside of stock compensation we will spend over $0.5 billion on R&D initiatives. And so we will fund those first and foremost, then we will continually assess M&A to make sure that we are thinking through potential targets that fit our product roadmap, that fit our culture, that fit our financial objectives. And so I think HelloSign and Vault are some good examples of the types of deals that we will consider. But of course, we will be thoughtful with respect to valuations. But again M&A is certainly part of our strategy and that is something we will contemplate. And then once we have considered organic and M&A, we will also pursue share repurchase program. And so we have spent – we have this initial $600 million authorization through the end of the third quarter, we spent $178 million against that $600 million. And I said on the last call that we do plan to accelerate the pace of that repurchase, where we aim to exhaust that authorization by the end of the first quarter of next year. So we are really going to ramp up that $600 million authorization exhaust that by the end of the first quarter of next year. Okay.

So then I also said, we intend on allocating a significant portion of our annual free cash flow to share repurchases on an ongoing basis with the intention of offsetting dilution at a minimum, so that gives a bit of a floor. So we will ramp up this authorization through the end of Q1. Then on an ongoing basis, from there, we will have this floor of offsetting dilution at a minimum as an ongoing commitment to share repurchases. And I think a lot of this stems from our – the strength of our business model, we have over $1.2 billion in cash on hand, we are going to generate roughly $500 million in free cash flow this year. And we will continue to do more, as I have demonstrated or shared with our investment thesis as we are aiming for $1 billion in 2024 and we are going to put it to work through this hierarchy of capital allocation methodology.

Josh Baer

Excellent. That’s all the time we have. Tim, thank you so much for taking the time and joining today. Very interesting story. We really appreciate it. Thank you.

Tim Regan

Thank you.