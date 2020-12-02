On broad estimate for a bear-case fair value for Loral is around $24/share, though there is high uncertainty given LEO economics, and the company could be a multi-bagger.

Loral presents one of the few ways for investors to get exposure to LEO satellites and at an undemanding valuation.

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Loral (LORL) is trading ~20% below an undemanding base-case fair value ahead of an expected Telesat IPO next year, in which LORL holds a majority stake. Much depends on the economics of LEO (Low-Earth Orbit) satellites, as that, for better or worse, is likely to consume Telesat's attractive cash flow and possibly more. There are reasons to be bullish on LEO investments. There is a broad spread of potential outcomes with a positive skew.

I wrote last May that Loral and Telesat may collapse their two company structure as negotiations continued. That is now planned for 2021, as the entity ("new Telesat") expects to list on the Nasdaq, and possibly in Canada too. This is "expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021". LORL shareholders will also receive a $1.50 special dividend this December (payable on December 17 to shareholders of record on December 4).

The question now is, where might "new Telesat" trade as a more liquid satellite name?

The LEO Push

Somewhat related to this announcement, Telesat will go ahead with a capital-intensive push to build out a LEO constellation of 298 satellites. Rather than single bulky satellites weighing tons serving a large geographic area, a group of far smaller satellites will work together to provide communication services. This offers customer benefits as shown below.

(Source: Telesat website)

Competitive Dynamics Of LEO - A Growth Story

The economics of LEO may be favorable, but it will be a "growth" rather than a "value" story for some time as billions are spent deploying LEO infrastructure and new services are established.

The push to implement LEO is not exclusive to Telesat:

A recent McKinsey report finds, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the economics of LEO will depend on how rapidly the providers can drive down their costs. However, let's assume that the number of entrants to the LEO space remains at around 6 major players globally, as it is today (though many projects aren't launched yet). Then, assuming the companies have differentiated offering in terms of geographic coverage and services provided, it would seem there is a good chance of oligopolistic competition. This is where all players are able to earn a reasonable return, and high capital costs and technical-know how deters new entrants and avoids a race to the bottom on pricing that benefits no one.

Comps

Unfortunately, from a valuation standpoint, there aren't great satellite comps available. Chapter 11 filings (OneWeb, Intelsat), private companies (SpaceX) participating or divisions of large companies (Amazon) all mean that we don't have a robust set of peers for valuation, and even then, as discussed above, LEO could change the economic returns substantially. We can look at provider SES, though its LEO ambitions are relatively modest and it trades more on its legacy assets. We can see that SES has traded in a range broadly similar to market averages.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Telesat currently has around $2 billion USD in net debt and earns approximately $75 million USD in net income or $300 million USD in free cash flow. Now, of course, that free cash flow number will change substantially depending on LEO capex and, indeed, cannibalization of legacy satellite services from LEO services. The company has around $1 billion in available liquidity pre-IPO.

As such, any valuation must be in broad strokes and determined by one's view of LEO economics. I outline three investment cases below.

Valuation element (U.S. dollars) Bear Case Value Base Case Valuation Bull Case Valuation Legacy business cash flow (~$300M/year) $2.1B (7x) $3B (10x) $3B (10x) Estimated LEO value generation $1B $2B $3B Net debt -$2B -$2B -$2B Equity valuation (Telesat 100%) $1.1B $3B $4B Per share valuation LORL (62.7% stake, 29M shares out) $23.7 $64.7 $86.5 Upside ($23 price) 3% 182% 276%

To explain the above, in the bear case, I put Telesat's cash flow at 7x, as it's in decline, and indeed, LEO will harm that business to some extent as newer communications options launch. In the base and bull cases, I more charitably put the legacy business at a 10x multiple, assuming they can run the assets for longer with more limited revenue erosion.

Then, LEO spend is perhaps impossible to estimate, but in the bear case, I assume it's a wash and any investment earns the investment back, but no more. In the base and bull cases, I assume valuations of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively (after investment), somewhat similar to the legacy business. Clearly, there is a positive skew here and there is option value in LEO investments, but it is impossible to determine the economics at this point.

Bull Case

The main bull case is that the Telesat IPO in 2021 and other LEO projects gaining attention drive enthusiasm for the sector at high multiples and create a growth story that investors get behind and investment bankers are very willing to market, as funding is likely needed across the sector, whether from public or private entities.

For example, the robust LEO network structure with no single point of failure and high throughput could enable new services as satellite operators enter new communication, innovative services directly from communications to entertainment. Investors get behind the concept and forecast material growth in a similar fashion to how electric vehicles and SaaS services are treated by the market today.

Bear Case

In the bear case, LEO provides yet another pipe for internet consumption, and a price war between mobile, cable and satellite means that high-cost LEO investments become stranded assets as the world is flooded with undifferentiated bandwidth and overcapacity results. Furthermore, the heavy capital investment required could dilute shareholders years before any return emerges.

Conclusion

LORL appears fairly valued in the bear case today, and it's therefore fair to argue that, for now, investors are receiving a something of a free call option on LEO investments. Should LEO succeed from both a product adoption and investment allocation standpoint, the rewards to Telesat (and therefore, LORL) will be material. However, the evolution of LEO and the capital investment involved should be watched closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LORL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author does not undertaken to update this report or guarantee its accuracy. Author's holdings may change without notice. Please seek professional advice before making any investment decision. Investing involves risk of loss of capital.