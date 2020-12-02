When NETGEAR (Netgear) (NTGR) returned 20% for those who read this article in September, the spike that followed to above $35 did not last. The consumer and small business networking hardware supplier gave up all of the gains on no new news. Why is the market unwilling to value the company at a market capitalization of above $1 billion? Will bears, who have a short float of around 11%, send the stock back to July’s levels?

In hindsight, Netgear rewarded momentum investors who sold the stock before the pre-election panic and bought it again during the post-election technology rally in November.

Source: SA Premium

Cisco a Better Deal than Netgear

Value investors get a better discount by buying Cisco Systems (CSCO) instead. Even after rebounding by 20%, Cisco trades at a price-to-earnings of 17.5 times. Still, Netgear scores a bullish rating on all three sources, while Arlo (ARLO) and Cisco score a neutral quant rating:

Netgear also scores highest on value and growth:

In the third quarter, the company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 a share. Revenue grew by an impressive 42.2% year-on-year to $378.11 million. The company has a big share in the U.S. retail WiFi and Switch market:

Source: Netgear Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Just as investors demand higher service subscribers, the same applies to Netgear. The company increased its headcount by 15 Q/Q, to 803. It is committed to its research and development efforts to build its subscription service leadership.

Subscriber Growth

Netgear benefited from more customers working from home due to the pandemic. In Q3, its subscriber count increased by 26% sequentially as it added 76,000 (totalling 369,000 subscribers). Supply constraints did not prevent customers from getting what they wanted. For example, it offers a wide price range for its WiFi 6 routers. Extenders complement the single router. So, whether customers choose a mesh network solution or a router and extenders, Netgear is poised to grow its market share.

NTGR stock is slow in rebounding after the post-election rally. Still, the stock bottomed in March and is trading above its 200-day moving average (beige line):

On Analyst Day, scheduled for some time this month, investors may get more bullish if the company raises its outlook. Demand is not Netgear’s growth constraint. Supply is limiting its quarterly revenue growth. The pandemic is only getting worse in the U.S. Continued talk of a vaccine brings hope that the virus's spread ends. Still, businesses will need to have their work remotely for the next few months.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lo said he expects strong holiday demand but supply will limit sales. Lo said on the conference call:

We do believe that the market has a much bigger appetite to absorb whatever we could ship to the market for WiFi 6. But unfortunately, we just don't have enough chips to provide to the market. So yes, we expect that it would be a seasonally strong Christmas, all right, but we are limited by supply."

If the company managed to increase supply or lower costs, profit margins may improve in the current quarter.

Last year, 4Q19 revenue fell sequentially. After last quarter’s strong growth, bears are betting on a repeat net revenue decline:

Since revenue is growing well in the U.S., Netgear’s subscription sign-ups should improve. As shown below, net revenue improved the most in the Americas. It increased in the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, too:

Fair Value

Assuming a compounded annual growth rate in the teens and an average EBITDA margin in the high single-digits, NTGR stock is worth around $38.00.

Model courtesy of finbox (click on the link to change metrics)

Netgear is slowly bouncing back from the $30 low from last month. If hardware stocks like Corsair (CRSR) and Logitech (LOGI) are attracting buyers, then Netgear is the value stock to consider.

Please [+]Follow me for deeply-discounted networking picks that will rebound while avoiding value traps. This includes Cisco Systems, Netgear, Arlo, and more. Important: As a follower, you will get email alerts when I publish private Instablog posts. Also, I am inviting you to tune up your long-term investments through the DIY (do-it-yourself) investing marketplace.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.