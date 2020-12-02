The pace of value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions has been slower than expected this year due to the pandemic, which could translate into modest growth prospects in the near term.

CRH's favorable product mix with an increasing proportion of revenue generated from the higher-margin Materials businesses is the result of active portfolio optimization over the years.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on vertically integrated global building materials and products company CRC Plc (NYSE:CRH) [CRG:ID] [CRH:LN].

CRH's favorable product mix with an increasing proportion of revenue generated from the higher-margin Materials businesses is the result of active portfolio optimization over the years.

On the other hand, the UK market, the company's third largest revenue contributor in FY 2019, remains a weak spot for CRH, due to lockdown measures as a result of COVID-19, challenging economic conditions and Brexit. Furthermore, the pace of value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions has been slower than expected this year due to the pandemic, which could translate into modest growth prospects in the near term.

I will consider upgrading my rating on CRH from Neutral to Bullish in future, if the pace of value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions picks up, and the company's UK business performance shows signs of stabilization.

Company Description

Established in 1970 from the merger of two Irish companies (Roadstone Limited and Cement Limited) and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2006, CRH Plc is a vertically integrated global building materials and products company with a presence in 30 countries around the world.

The company derived 41%, 34%, and 25% of its FY 2019 revenue (solely from continuing operations only) from its Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products business segments, respectively. In terms of profit contribution, the Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products businesses accounted for 49%, 27%, and 24% of CRH's EBITDA, respectively, in the most recent fiscal year. The Americas Materials and Europe Materials businesses sell products such as cement, lime, aggregates, asphalt and ready-mixed products; while the product portfolio for Building Products business includes architectural products, infrastructure products, architectural glass & glazing systems, and construction accessories.

CRH generated 55%, 13%, and 21% of its FY 2019 sales from the US, the UK, and the rest of Europe (excluding the UK and Ireland), respectively. Ireland contributed 2% of CRH's FY 2019 revenue, with other markets accounting for the remaining 9% of its top line.

Favorable Product Mix Driven By Portfolio Optimization

As highlighted above, the Materials (Americas and Europe combined) businesses contributed 75% and 76% of CRH's revenue and EBITDA, in FY 2019, respectively. It is noteworthy that the FY 2019 EBITDA margin of the Americas and Europe Materials businesses combined was 16.1%, which is higher than the Building Products business's FY 2019 EBITDA margin of 15.4%.

Notably, the FY 2019 EBITDA margin of the Americas Materials business on a stand-alone basis is even higher at 18.9%. CRH is the largest building materials company in the North American region. More specifically, the company is the largest supplier of asphalt in North America, and among the leading producers of aggregates, cement and ready-mixed concrete in the region. CRH's market leadership and resulting economies of scale in the Americas Materials business is the key reason for the segment's superior profitability relative to its Building Products business.

Furthermore, there are relatively higher barriers to entry in the Materials businesses vis-a-vis the Building Products business. This is due to the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) mentality which limits the creation of new materials production plants, and the low value-to-weight ratio of building materials like aggregates that allow for the creation of local monopolies.

CRH's favorable product mix with a higher proportion of revenue (75%) generated from the higher-margin Materials businesses has not come by chance. Rather, the company's active portfolio management optimization has helped it to achieve its desired product mix. In FY 2014, the Americas Materials and Europe Materials businesses only contributed 27% and 26% (53% in aggregate) of the company's revenue, respectively.

One of the major portfolio optimization transactions in the past few years was CRH's acquisition of American cement player Ash Grove Cement Company in 2018. In the company's FY 2019 annual report, CRH highlighted that the acquisition of Ash Grove helped the company establish "a market leadership position in the North America cement market, allowing for greater vertical integration with our existing aggregates, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses." Earlier, CRH also acquired certain assets that cement companies Lafarge S.A. and Holcim Ltd. had to divest as part of their merger in 2015. The company highlighted in its press release that it will become the third largest global building materials player in the world with the acquisition of these assets from Lafarge S.A. and Holcim Ltd.

In FY 2019, CRH continued to optimize the company's product mix with an eye on improving profitability. The company sold its lower-margin Europe Distribution business for €1.6 billion in October 2019, while its Americas Materials business with the highest profit margin among its business segments spent €210 million on 27 bolt-on acquisitions and two investments in FY 2019, which added a total of 260 million metric tons of mineral reserves.

UK Market In The Spotlight

The UK market is CRH's third largest market after the US and the rest of Europe (excluding the UK and Ireland), and it accounted for 13% of the company's FY 2019 revenue.

In the first nine months of FY 2020, CRH's Europe Materials business saw a -7% YoY decline in revenue and a -14% YoY drop in EBITDA. Notably, the Europe Materials business was the only business segment (among the three) that registered a decrease in segment EBITDA on a YoY basis in 9M 2020. The weak performance of the UK market is likely the key reason for CRH's Europe Materials business's worse-than-expected financial results in the first nine months of this year. In the company's 3Q 2020 results announcement, CRH mentioned that the UK "was one of the most significantly impacted markets" as a result of lock-down and social distancing measures put in place due to the pandemic, and "activity levels are still below pre-COVID levels" as of September 30, 2020.

Looking beyond COVID-19, the outlook for CRH's UK business is still not positive. CRH has guided that it expects to recognize $0.8 billion in impairment charges for full-year FY 2020, which "primarily relate to our UK business and our associate investment in China." This implies that CRH's UK business is performing below expectations.

At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 24, 2020, CRH acknowledged that "the long-term profitability of the business in the UK is below what our previous expectations were" and "the ambition for the UK market has been reduced." The company also added that "there has been a deterioration of the overall macro environment (in the UK) going forward" and "Brexit has been a very significant issue with regard to impacting confidence levels in the UK." CRH gave an example illustrating how badly the UK construction market has been hit in the past few years, noting that only a third of the GBP500 billion of infrastructure programs announced in the UK in 2016 were eventually realized.

To make things worse, a low level of construction activities in the UK has led to stiffer-than-expected competition. This suggests that CRH had to sacrifice profitability to maintain the company's market share in the UK in the current challenging operating environment.

All Eyes On Potential Mergers & Acquisitions

As mentioned earlier, mergers & acquisitions are a key component of CRH's portfolio optimization and inorganic growth efforts.

Given the challenges in meeting people physically, volatility in financial markets, and limited visibility on the future economic outlook as a result of COVID-19, CRH only completed approximately $200 million in bolt-on acquisitions year to date, as compared to a historical annual average of between $500 million and $1 billion.

In other words, CRH's growth prospects in the near term could possibly be more modest in the absence of significant bolt-on acquisitions. CRH emphasized at its 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 24, 2020, that it needs to "preserve and build our cash position and prepare for what would be inevitably the increased inorganic activity in the periods ahead."

Valuation

CRH trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 18.4 times and 15.6 times, respectively, based on its share price of $39.25 as of November 30, 2020. The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

Note that consensus estimates from 15 sell-side analysts primarily covering the company's shares listed in Dublin, Ireland, are used for the purpose of this analysis.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CRH are a weaker-than-expected financial performance for the UK market going forward and a slower-than-expected pace of value-accretive, bolt-on acquisitions in the near term.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.