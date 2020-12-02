This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The company recently reported increased revenue in the third quarter, in part because of increased PCR demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) recently launched three new StarBright dyes, which aid in flow cytometry, or the detection and characterization of microbial cells. These dyes are resistant to photobleaching and highly stable, which enable researchers to achieve consistent and reproducible staining. This can help to examine and gather data in a more efficient and accurate way.

The company also recently announced its third-quarter earnings. Bio-Rad Laboratories net revenues increased over the past year, specifically in its Life Science segment. This is primarily attributed to the sales of its PCR and droplet digital PCR product lines, which experienced increased demand in light of the global coronavirus pandemic. The biotech sector is only predicted to grow over the coming years, as scientists continue to develop treatments for thousands of diseases, including the current coronavirus.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of Bio-Rad Laboratories, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if BIO is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in BIO and, if so, why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 71/100. Therefore, Bio-Rad Laboratories is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. BIO has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for ROE, ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that BIO seems to have so-so fundamentals, since only slightly more than half of the categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the first year, where the share price had declined. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 327% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 17.5%. This is a very strong return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings primarily fell overall from 2010 through 2016. Earnings then began to grow, and an enormous earnings increase occurred during 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, BIO is not a good stock candidate to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity began low and with a decrease, but has been consistently increasing from 2017 to 2019. Five-year average ROE is low at around 11%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, BIO does not meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to that of its industry. The average ROE of 242 Healthcare Products companies is 9.78%.

Therefore, Bio-Rad Laboratories' 5-year average of 11.4% and current ROE of 36.0% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been increasing when disregarding the decrease in 2016. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 10%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, BIO does not pass this test either.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable overall, considering that GMP has stayed within a range of 53-55% for all five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 55%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, BIO has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

BIO’s Current Ratio of 2.36 is also good, indicating that it is capable of using its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so BIO exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, BIO seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regard to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, its financial situation is also doing well.

The Price-to-Earnings Ratio of 4.6 indicates that BIO might be selling at a low price when comparing its P/E Ratio to a long-term market average of 15. The company's 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio has typically been between 51.7 and 72.7, so this indicates that BIO could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

The company does not currently pay a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 58.27. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges, from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, it would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, it would indicate an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, BIO is undervalued.

If BIO continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIO continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If BIO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to the company’s typical P/E ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E ratio, BIO is undervalued.

If BIO continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is undervalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $2728 per share versus its current price of about $535. This would indicate that Bio-Rad Laboratories is undervalued.

Obviously, this valuation of $2728 seems extreme. This is because Bio-Rad has experienced exceptional growth in the past few years, which has resulted in this high valuation based mostly on past data. However, even the valuation based on forward growth indicates that Bio-Rad is undervalued.

Altogether, even though this valuation may not be accurate, it’s fairly safe to say that this stock is currently undervalued.

Predicted Growth

“This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 36.12% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 6.14% over this year's forecasted earnings.”



(Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Bio-Rad is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals have been inconsistent and need improvement, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS. However, it’s important to note that Bio-Rad has just recently begun experiencing significant growth in the past 3 years. Most of its fundamentals are on the uptrend.

So, while this stock may not be a long-time consistent performer, it does show good potential, and if Bio-Rad is within your realm of understanding, and you’re confident about the company, then it could be a suitable investment for you.

When looking at the long-term pattern of this stock in the chart below, we can see that BIO is slightly more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark during most years. But on the positive side, when BIO is performing well, it can greatly outperform the benchmark, as seen from 2016 to 2020. This tells me that BIO might be a good stock to buy if the company has some innovative products in the pipeline that I would expect to significantly increase revenue in the next several years.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and see that Bio-Rad Laboratories is an innovative company in a lucrative industry. I feel that the company has potential, but time will tell if it can be a consistent performer for years to come. Right now, the volatility of the stock and my lack of knowledge of the company specifics make it a risky investment for me. But moving forward, I will be watching Bio-Rad, and I plan to do a more detailed analysis of the company, which will focus more on its products and structure than this objective fundamental analysis has. If you are already confident about Bio-Rad and its specifics, then this could prove to be a very profitable investment if you can buy this volatile stock at the right time.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.