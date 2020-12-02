The transition to Biden presidency seems to have perked up the entire cannabis industry. Although President-elect Biden has not been a big supporter of legalization, the industry seems to be revelling in Vice President Kamala Harris's vocal support for decriminalizing marijuana as a step to ease the opioid crisis and in a large Democratic lobby which is supportive of full legalization.

While there definitely remains much uncertainty here, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) may be one of the best ways to play this evolving trend. IIPR is the only NYSE-listed REIT which focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry. This is also the only dividend-paying stock in the entire cannabis industry.

IIPR is already up 106.7% YTD, and still, there is definitely a chance to grow even more in coming years. Plus, the company's dividend yield of 3% makes it an attractive pick for both growth and income investors.

MORE Act, SAFE Act, and STATES Act can transform the cannabis industry

A favorable political environment can work wonders for a company, a development already seen in Canada. Seeking Alpha writer, Ido Barak, has explained this concept using case study of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) here.

A top Democratic leader has voiced his opinion about the bill for federal legalization of marijuana receiving full floor vote in the U.S. House of Representatives in the first week of December. The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement), sponsored by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is expected to be taken up by the House Rules Committee. The Act aims to federally de-schedule cannabis, impose five percent sales tax on cannabis sales, and expunge criminal records of people with cannabis-related convictions.

While this Act is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, it will most likely not pass the Senate at least during the Trump presidency. However, the success of this Act in the U.S. House of Representatives will put pressure on the incoming Biden presidency to deschedule or reschedule cannabis at the federal level. The overwhelming public support for legalization in the U.S. has now become obvious, after the unanimous mandate for recreational marijuana use in South Dakota, Montana, New Jersey, and Arizona and for medical marijuana in South Dakota and Mississippi.

Majority of the cannabis players are not expecting full legalization of marijuana in near future. What they are mostly banking on is the successful passage of the SAFE (Secure And Fair Enforcement) Banking Act in the Senate, which was already passed in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in 2019. If this happens, it will mean easy and cheap bank capital access to cannabis players, thereby reducing the cost of conducting business for the entire industry.

Then, again, if not full legalization, the Biden administration is least expected to pass the STATES (Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States) Act. This can allow cannabis companies to claim expenses for tax purposes, just like any other legal business in the U.S. The Act will ensure that federal-controlled substances regulations are not applied to cannabis businesses that comply with state laws.

All these changes in the regulatory landscape are bound to will increase the number of players and overall spending in the U.S. cannabis industry. At the same time, the industry will take on a more professional and efficient operational model, which in turn will boost its creditworthiness. This is a big positive for IIPR, a company which is essentially involved in real estate financing for medical cannabis players. Most of the cannabis players prefer leasing real estate rather than owning it, mainly to free cash reserves. Sale leaseback is the preferred arrangement. Since investments in the facilities required for cannabis cultivation are pretty high, it is seen as a better option. IIPR can provide non-dilutive and easy capital access to many of the new and growing players in this industry.

IIPR may be a better investment than cannabis producers

The U.S. medical cannabis industry is on the verge of explosive growth, and IIPR is well-positioned to leverage this opportunity.

Arcview Market Research expects this U.S. medical cannabis market to be worth $34 billion by 2025.

IIPR can prove to be a better investment than other players involved in the production and distribution of cannabis. As laws relax, more and more players will enter the market, which will lead to commoditization of cannabis thereby diminishing all abnormal returns.

IIPR is relatively protected from such a fast value erosion. The company's broad asset portfolio of over 60 medical cannabis properties covering around 5.0 million rentable square feet can prove to be a big competitive advantage against other REITs entering this space. The company has already forged agreements with many state-licensed cannabis players, which can prove to be an entry barrier for new players. IIPR has managed to collect 100% of contractual rent due for each of the months of July, August, September, and October 2020. Then, again, almost 99.3% of the properties are already leased, implying that there are hardly any assets unproductive. This industrial REIT also boasts of a weighted average lease term of 16.1 years, which means more revenue reliability. This makes it a pretty safe investment in current volatile times.

As the U.S. market continues to open up, we can expect increase in the number of sale-leaseback transactions forged by IIPR either with new players or with existing players, many of which are some of the largest U.S. MSOs (multi-state operators) such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). This will mean increase in contractual rental revenues, which can further boost the company's financial and share price prospects.

IIPR has solid fundamentals

IIPR has come out with some solid numbers in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted FFO (funds from operations) per share, a true indicator of a REIT's profitability, is $1.28, up 192% YoY and ahead of the consensus of $1.17.

The REIT has demonstrated a solid growth trajectory across all important metrics such as net income, FFO, and AFFO in the past three years.

IIPR had $612.3 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and zero debt, except $143.7 million of exchangeable senior notes due 2024, on its balance sheet. The healthy balance sheet is another solid plus for IIPR.

There are few risks to consider

The credit quality of the U.S. cannabis companies is dubious at this point in time. While things may change on legalization, currently, tenant credit quality poses a challenge for IIPR. The company also faces business concentration risk, with almost 40% of its revenues coming from only three clients in the first nine months of 2020. Besides, all the clients are from same cannabis industry, thereby exposing IIPR to magnified level of industry-specific risks.

Improving access to capital for the cannabis industry may affect the capitalization rates for IIPR. Currently, the company charges base rent of 10% - 16% and annual base rent escalation of 3.0% - 4.5% on its sales-leaseback transactions. However, with relaxing regulations, cannabis players may secure access to institutional and bank funding. More REITs may enter the space and offer better leasing arrangements. This can affect IIPR's rental revenue growth rates.

Conclusion

IIPR is trading at a forward Price-to-FFO ratio of 20.1x, which is definitely not cheap. However, the stock is trading at a discount to other industrial REITs such as Americold Realty (COLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), which are trading at forward Price-to-FFO ratio of 25.8x, 23.5x, and 22.5x, respectively.

Investing in IIPR can prove to be a good decision in times of economic uncertainty. By definition, industrial REITs are safer choices in any economic environment. Coupled with IIPR's triple-net lease structure which spares it from costly renovations and helps it conserve cash, it is definitely one of the better ways to play the cannabis game in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.