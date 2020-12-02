Even if the result is less than optimal, the company can course-correct in 2021 with minimal damage.

Company

Aspen Group (ASPU) is a for-profit higher education company that focuses on the nursing sector. Its programs include the legacy pure-online programs for nurses who already possess their nursing license, as well as the following two newer programs with much higher price points which the company is scaling rapidly:

Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) - Which is done online with a couple of on campus immersions throughout the program. Pre-licensure / Hybrid - Which is a hybrid online (70%) / offline (30%) program to receive a bachelor's degree in nursing. This is the only program the company offers in the nursing sector for student without a nursing license.

The Opportunity

I have been following the company very closely over the past few years. In September 2019, I informed the Seeking Alpha community that ASPU is inflecting, as I concluded the pre-licensure program should be extremely profitable. The stock price at the time was $4.74, and you can read the article here. Later, in March 2020, when the market was crashing, I explained my views that COVID-19 will be a positive for ASPU in this article. The price at the time was $6.34. Both articles proved me right, as the stock is now trading comfortably at $12 per share.

I now want to let the community know that I believe ASPU is making its next leg up towards $20+, and now would be a good time to buy.

Why Now?

This article will focus on the pre-licensure program, as it is the most valuable for the company. ASPU has already opened 4 campuses in the last couple of years. By now, it is pretty obvious these campuses should be very profitable if allowed to scale, and there is one last obstacle to overcome in order to secure that fast scaling: the NCLEX exam.

The NCLEX (or National Council Licensure Examination) is a test needed to be passed to receive one's nursing license. Each campus opened is given the ability to enroll a limited number of students (each state with its own different limitations). The campuses themselves have a higher capacity, but they will not be allowed to scale until they prove their graduates can actually pass the NCLEX exam to become nurses.

Recently, the company's first pre-licensure program graduated (the class that started in July 2018) and took the NCLEX. 18 graduates took the test during Q3 2020, 14 of which passed the exam (78%). You can access these results here. In my correspondence with the company's CEO, Michael Matthews, he referred to some interesting data points. This is his response in full:

We only had 18 tests taken in September from our first cohort that started in July 2018, so we still have tests being taken in October from that first cohort. The board of nursing in every state publishes all tests taken each calendar quarter, so that's why we only had 18 test scores published as of end-Sept (Q3). Three things to know: 1. Obviously 18 scores is not statistically projectible, and we expect to have another 25 - 30 tests taken during Q4, then 100+ during calendar year 2021. 2. A year from now is the first time the AZ board of nursing will review our overall pass rate and they (and all states) will look for 80% pass rates. We're very confident we'll have materially higher than 80% pass rates once we have 100+ scores. 3. NCLEX scores from most private universities in AZ were a bit weaker in Q3 vs. Q2 because since March all schools had to complete the academics with their students virtually. Not having these students in person in the final months before the test is tough, as we don't know how diligent these students are in studying for the test from home. Oh well, it's the COVID world we're all working in... we've put a good process in place in recent months by providing virtual tutors as needed until we bring our students back on campus - which we're targeting January BTW.

Despite COVID-19, and the fact that this is the first class graduating and taking the exam, these 18 students almost met the 80% threshold. In early January, we should learn how the rest of the 25-30 who took the exam in October fared. This would be a little more statistically significant. Even if the mark is slightly missed, the company has the ability to take corrective actions with the graduates that take the exam in 2021 - a more sizeable class of 100+.

Officially, it is unclear whether a new campus in a new state would take the NCLEX pass rates in other states into consideration when setting the enrollment cap for a new campus. However, I believe they will take it under consideration, as this data is hard to ignore. This would mean that if pass rates are decent, it could influence the enrollment caps in new campuses opened and accelerate growth for the company. Obviously, this would also allow existing campuses to scale enrollments.

Why I Think This Higher Education Stock Will Go Higher To $20 In No Time

The math is actually pretty simple. The company's stated goal is to open 10 campuses by 2024. Each campus is guided to make $10 million+ in revenues. In some presentations, it says $14 million, but I'll stick to $10 million to stay conservative. This is $100 million in revenues. Set a 35% EBITDA margin and a 15x multiple and you get to a market cap of $525 million, or a share price of $21.5.

Why are 35% and 15x reasonable? I went into great length explaining why this program should be very profitable in this article, so I will not repeat it here. Regarding the 15x - this is reasonable for a company growing revenues at over 40% annually.

Please note that the back-of-the-envelope valuation I just performed ignores the value of the other programs, including the FNP program that is growing sales 60% annually and has good margin - that program should add significant value as well.

Summary

ASPU is a growth story. The trajectory is clear, and the last obstacle is in reach. In a blink of an eye, the company will overcome it - I have no doubt it will. Think about it - ASPU has been educating nurses for years, so why would it go through all of the trouble of this pre-licensure program only to fail here? I don't think it makes much sense, and I believe the risk is quite low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.