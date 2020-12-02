Inflation Is Creeping In: Boockvar

Markets could tighten with the onset of growth, and the Fed will have to choose whether to let the yield curve steepen or prevent it.

All the talk about a deflationary bust earlier in the year lasted just two months, because we quickly recaptured the lost decline in the inflation numbers, Bleakley Advisory Group CIO Peter Boockvar told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Boockvar said that as early as late March, we began to see a spike in food prices due to supply chain disruption and surging demand, and now we’re seeing transportation and shipping price increases and rises in commodity prices like grains, corn, soybeans, wheat, copper, industrial metals, natural gas, and crude oil.

He believes the vaccine will only increase demand next year and the supply side will take time to adjust to that, which will come together to create a higher inflationary environment in 2021.

Our lives may be better next year, but Boockvar said he believes it will come with higher price pressures, higher long-term interest rates, and central banks will be trapped into responding but afraid to reverse their policies.

If we get an inflationary scenario next year and long-term interest rates rise, Boockvar said that parts of the market will benefit, like commodity stocks, bank stocks, which will benefit from steeper yield curve and a better economy, and value stocks. The losers may be the P/E high-flyers; Boockvar said he thinks there will be a rethinking of valuations that may cut tech and stay-at-home stocks significantly.

Boockvar also said that if growth picks up and the vaccine accelerates that process, we’ll see the market tighten for the Fed.

“The Fed can do all it wants with rates at zero, but the market is still going to do what it is going to do and the Fed will have a choice: do they let the curve steepen and the economy grow or do they try to fight it?” he said.

Boockvar believes that if the Fed chooses to institute yield curve control and extend out the maturities of their QE program, they’re essentially picking a fight with the market - and it is one he thinks they’ll lose.

He also said that should the inflation narrative take hold, it could shock global bond markets, which are totally unprepared for any hint of higher inflation considering where yields are.

