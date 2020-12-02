Margin of safety protects the value of the equity, making it unlikely to go down significantly even if the thesis is wrong.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) provides network intelligence and security solutions to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. Its core business is utilizing the company's Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology to provide mostly traffic management solutions to operators. Initially, this was done as a hardware, and recently, the company shifted to providing software that could be run on any off-the-shelf server. Both the old hardware solution and the software solution are sold on a perpetual license model, which creates some lumpiness in financial results. This segment is called Allot Smart. The new and exciting segment which I expect to drive the upside here is called Allot Secure.

Allot Secure is a SECaaS (Security as a Service) offering targeted at operators of both mobile and fixed broadband. It allows the end-user to purchase a secured connection rather than just a connection. The company offered this service to Vodafone (VOD), and it was a huge success. Vodafone is active in several countries/markets, and the below graph describes adoption rates in each market it launched. In some markets, adoption was as high as 50%, but the average was around 30%.

Vodafone priced this service at 1 euro/month, which is about a 5% premium to the regular price for access. Vodafone now has 20 million users who have added this security feature, which generates 240 million euros of pure margin revenues. Unfortunately for ALLT, the deal terms for Vodafone were of a perpetual one-time payment. However, seeing the success Vodafone had with the service, ALLT changed the business model, and the company now pursues revenue share deals.

The Allot Smart opportunity is extremely significant for a company with $127 million in LTM sales. The company sees a $6 billion opportunity in front of it, as depicted in the below graph. If it can get only 10% of this opportunity, that would increase sales by almost 6x.

MAR - Maximum Annual Revenue

During 2019, the company announced a new metric in connection with Allot Secure - MAR. I believe this is now the most important metric to keep track of.

MAR, or Maximum Annual Revenue, for a contract signed with an Allot customer is the annual revenue that would go to ALLT provided that all of the end-users for that customer opted to pay the premium for the security feature.

As an example, assuming Customer A has 5 million subscribers and is offering the security feature for $2/month. Further, let's assume ALLT receives 50% of the revenues. The MAR for this contract would be 5 million x $2 x 50% x 12 months = $60 million. Now, obviously, penetration will never be 100%, but this metric allows us to model future revenue given our assumptions for penetration (which are easy to make given that we have the Vodafone penetration numbers).

The company sold $85 million MAR in 2019 and has recently reaffirmed guidance for $140 million MAR for 2020. This means that by the end of the year, the company will have $225 million ($140 million + $85 million) MAR. If we assume the same 30% average penetration seen at Vodafone, then current contracts already signed are worth $68 million in recurring revenue.

Valuation

I've put together the following model to project future revenue for the Allot Smart segment (currently negligible):

My assumptions were that the high-quality Security SaaS revenues will be valued at 5x (in-line with similar comps), whereas the core business will trade at 1.5x revenues.

The upside is for 265% over today's share price over the next 5 years (a 30% IRR), whereas the downside - which only takes into account the core business and the cash on hand - is only 12%, suggesting a strong margin of safety. Please note that I did not grow revenues for the core business even though management is guiding for 10% annual growth there.

Risks

The launch of Allot Secure could fail, though all signs point otherwise.

Competition could move in, reducing pricing power.

The core business lumpiness could come into play with a bad quarter/year.

