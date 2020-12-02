There is no denying that there has been a clear disconnect between what has been happening in financial markets and western economies as a whole. What investors need to remember is that the financial markets have been essentially propped up with liquidity by the powers that be. GDP, for example, will be down this year in the US, and unemployment levels will be well up over last year. In fact, the unemployment rate can be misleading as it only includes people who are claiming for the benefit and not the former workers who may not have any benefits remaining.

Financial markets in recent sessions have powered higher on major vaccine progress. However, there are still many hurdles to surmount as vaccines begin to get rolled out all over the world.

With the S&P 500 now having 4,000 in its sights, managing risk is essential at this juncture. Value investing, for example, remains a sound strategy at present, in our opinion, as it invariably involves investing in stable paying companies which are trading well below their estimated intrinsic value. This, in essence, offers a margin of safety to the investor.

However, another way to mitigate risk is to sell calls against one's basket of shares. The minimum one needs to sell covered calls is 100 shares. Therefore, when one's basket of shares, for example, costs less than $1,000 (less than $10 per share), again, the risk is reduced due to the lower initial investment involved.

Therefore, from this pretense, one such stock which we are lining up for a possible covered call investment is CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) which operates in the REIT industry. As we can see from the long-term chart below, CPLG has formed a convincing monthly swing low, and the MACD indicator has given a buy signal. Let's see if the fundamentals of the firm are being matched by the bullish technicals we are seeing on the technical chart at present.

First off with the valuation. Since CorePoint has suspended its dividend, plus also is not reporting a positive P/FFO multiple at present (negative earnings), this REIT can be difficult to value. CorePoint's assets are focused on the ownership on select-service hotels, so we can gauge how cheap/expensive this REIT is from its balance sheet or book value.

The one flaw in this method is whether the value given to CorePoint's assets is accurate. In saying this, if we see a pronounced difference between the value of the assets and what shares are presently trading for, there is a strong possibility that the REIT is undervalued.

If we divide the number of shares at the end of the last quarter (56.7 million) into the equity ($896 million), we get a book value per share of $15.8. Given the current share price is $6.51 (significant lower), we definitely may have an undervalued candidate here.

Although revenue of approximately $105 million was down approximately 50% from the same quarter of 12 months prior, we witnessed some green shoots in the financials on a sequential basis in Q3. Investors also have to take into account that the rolling-year top-line number in Q3 had the added drawback of having fewer hotels in operation.

When we couple this with the obvious drop in demand from the pandemic, Q3 this year was always going to be a tough quarter. Sales, however, increased by $35 million compared to Q2 and the REIT also increased EBITDA from -$9 million in the second quarter to +$4 million in the most recent third quarter.

We expect management to limit spending at present due to the uncertainty of the present market. Reduced spending as well as continued proceeds from asset sales will only help the balance sheet in the near term as debt should continue to come down. What we like is that, if there is more carnage to come in this sector, CorePoint has more options with respect to being able to raise cash due to the strength of its balance sheet and the ongoing execution of its hotel disposition program.

This risk essentially is not being able to move a sizable chunk of the company's assets which have been marked for divesting. On the recent earnings call, the CEO stated that demand continued to be strong, so investors hope this momentum will continue.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see how occupancy holds up in the next couple of quarters as they are traditionally slower than the average. CorePoint, this year, has been executing well in the areas where it has control (cost control such as reduced staffing and asset sales). From a valuation (assets) standpoint, this REIT remains heavily undervalued compared to the sector median. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.