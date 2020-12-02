EV Company News For The Month Of November 2020

NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in Nov., +109%YoY. XPeng delivered 4,224 vehicles in Nov., +342% YoY. Citi assigns a Fisker price target of $26. BlackRock-backed Arrival to list after CIIG merger.

BMW - E-autos to be manufactured at all German plants by 2022. Nissan to stop selling ICEs in China by 2025. Hyundai to expand electrified, eco-focused, line-up to ten models.

EV company news - Tesla to join the S&P500 (on Dec. 21). Volkswagen raises electric vehicle targets in Europe and their ID.3 becomes the No1 seller in Europe in Oct.

EV market news - Biden's pro-EV sector policies. UK bans sales of new gas & diesel cars from 2030. USA Zero Emission Transportation Association calling for 100% EVs by 2030.

Global electric car sales for Oct. 2020, up 127% YoY (fastest growth in 8yrs) at 4.9% share. Europe sales up 195% YoY reaching 13% share, China sales rose 120% YoY.

Welcome to the November 2020 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news. November saw a month of near records and records from October 2020 electric car sales. The standout for me was Europe. In particular Germany reaching a record 18% market share and Norway hitting an incredible 88% market share.

On top of all these records we saw Joe Biden elected with his pro-green stance (including EVs) and the US ZETA trade group formed (goal for 100% EVs by 2030), and the UK green plan (ban of new ICE cars & vans by 2030), and Tesla finally given the green light to join the S&P500. All of this led to November being an outstanding month for EVs and EV related companies.

Global electric car sales as of end October 2020

Global electric car sales finished October 2020 with a near record 342,000 sales for the month (last month's 345,000 was the record), up 127% on October 2019 (the highest monthly growth rate in over 8 years), with a market share of 4.9% for October 2020, and 3.5% YTD.

Note 68% of all global electric car sales in October 2020 were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 147,000 in October 2020, up 120% on October 2019. Electric car market share in China for October was 7.0%, and 5.4% YTD. Reuters reported in November 2020 China has a 20% NEVs target for 2025. An October 2020 report stated: By 2035, "50% are to be "new-energy" vehicles -- electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell-powered. The other half are to be hybrids." This report is created under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and will serve as the basis for China's rules and policies for automobiles.

Europe electric car sales were 147,000 in October 2020, up 195% on October 2019. Europe electric car market share was 13% in October, and 9.5% YTD. In October Norway plug-in EVs sale reached a record 88% market share - A sign of what's to come this decade. A standing ovation for Europe in a superb result. Also noted was a stunning 18% market share result in Germany.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV Sales in October 2020 as it appears many ICE brands don't want to publish their EV sales numbers.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for October 2020

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take-off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car purchase price parity.

BloombergNEF 2020 forecast for annual electric vehicle sales are:

10% share by 2025 (~9m pa)

28% share by 2030 (~24m pa)

58% share by 2040 (~54m pa)

Note: Since Tesla Battery day these forecasts are likely to increase.

BNEF updated 2020 EV forecasts

The BNEF 2020 forecast with the raw numbers and country share

EV market news

An article I missed from Oct. 8, CGTN reported:

China passes plan to boost new energy vehicle industry. China on Friday passed a development plan for the country's new energy vehicle [NEV] industry to foster new growth areas of green development, according to a statement issued after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.....Starting from 2021, at least 80 percent of public transportation, taxi and logistics vehicles in the national ecological civilization pilot zones in Fujian, Jiangxi, Guizhou and Hainan should be new energy vehicles.

On November 2 Fastmarkets reported:

China launches new energy vehicle industry plan for 2021-35. China’s international competitiveness was expected to improve significantly, with breakthroughs in several key technologies, such as batteries, drive motors and vehicle operating systems. The safety of China’s NEVs was also expected to improve significantly by 2025. The average electric power consumption of pure electric passenger cars was estimated to drop to 12kWh per 100km by 2025, while NEV sales would make up 20% of total vehicle sales. The convenience of recharging or replacing electrical systems would increase significantly over the same period.

On November 9 CNBC reported:

What a Biden White House could mean for Tesla (and for the US EV sector). President-elect Joe Biden presents a mixed bag for Tesla and other electric car-makers. On the pro side, Biden’s stated goals for clean energy and manufacturing could mean new government incentives for American manufacturers, especially electric vehicle makers.

His (Biden's) stated goals include:

"Building out electric vehicle charging infrastructure, adding at least 500,000 more charging stations, in the U.S.

Creating 1 million new jobs in the U.S. auto industry alone.

Replacing the federal government’s vehicle fleet, including cars used for postal service and other federal business, with electric vehicles.

Working with states to create stricter emissions guidelines for internal combustion engine vehicles.

Surpassing China in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (including materials and parts).

Giving rebates, reminiscent of the bygone Cash for Clunkers program, to consumers who trade in less-efficient vehicles for newer, greener cars made in the U.S.

Increasing battery related research and development, domestically."

On November 17 Reuters reported:

Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035..... Canada’s second-most populous province announced the ban as part of a C$6.7 billion ($5.1 billion) plan over five years to help Quebec meet a target of reducing its greenhouses gases by 37.5% by 2030.

On November 17 IGN24 reported:

Germany: Government and automotive industry to extend electric car subsidies to 2025.

On November 18 UK Green reported:

U.K.’s green plan backs 250,000 jobs and bans gas car sales. Sales of new gas and diesel cars to be banned from 2030. The government will back investment in electric vehicles, hydrogen, wind and nuclear power, and measures to make homes more energy efficient.

Below is a summary of PM Johnson's ten point green plan.

1. Offshore wind: Quadruple U.K. production to 40GW by 2030, supporting up to 60,000 jobs. 2. Hydrogen: Generate 5 gigawatt of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. Develop the first town heated entirely by hydrogen by 2030. 3. Nuclear: Advance nuclear as clean energy source by developing large and smaller-scale plants, which could support 10,000 jobs. 4. Electric vehicles: End sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, but allow sale of hybrid vehicles until 2035. Accelerate transition to electric vehicles. 5. Public transport, cycling and walking: Make cycling and walking more attractive, invest in zero-emission public transport. 6. Zero-emission planes and ships: Support “difficult-to-decarbonize” industries to become greener. 7. Homes and public buildings: Make these greener, warmer and more energy-efficient, creating 50,000 jobs by 2030. 8. Carbon capture: Remove 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030. 9. Nature: Plant 30,000 hectares of trees every year. 10. Innovation and finance: Develop cutting-edge technologies and make the City of London a global center of green finance.

On November 18 Bloomberg Green reported:

Tesla, utility giants form trade group calling for 100% EV sales. More than two dozen utilities, EV-charging companies, battery suppliers and EV manufacturers have formed the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which is calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs. Group wants emissions caps, total EV adoption by 2030.

On November 27 The Global Times reported:

EU to be self-sufficient in EV batteries by 2025......Europe has 15 large-scale battery cell factories under construction, including Swedish company Northvolt's plants in Sweden and Germany, Chinese battery maker CATL's German facility, and South Korean firm SK Innovation's second plant in Hungary. Sefcovic said by 2025 planned European facilities would produce enough cells to power at least 6 million EVs.

On December 1 Bloomberg reported: "Peak oil is suddenly upon us." Some excellent charts below.

The Internal Combustion Engine Is History. The pandemic made it clear: Gasoline cars have peaked

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 17% global market share. Tesla is 4th in Europe with 7% market share, and number 2 in China with 12% market share. Tesla is still assumed to be the number 1 electric car seller in the US by far.

On November 2 Bloomberg reported: "Honda joins Fiat in paying Tesla for Europe C02 compliance."

On November 3 InsideEVs reported:

Tesla to get faster-charging energy-dense battery cells from Panasonic. Panasonic has already started converting production lines at Tesla's Gigafactory 1 to produce the new, improved cells......During her speech at the event, Mikolajczak said Panasonic will increase the energy density of its battery cells by 5 percent. She also said total output will increase by 10 percent. Arguably more compelling is her statement that these cells will also offer “excellent fast charge performance.”

On November 4 Tesmanian reported:

Another big Tesla Semi truck order from Pride Group Enterprises. Pride Group Enterprises is a transport and equipment-leasing company based in North America. Recently, the company reserved another 150 units of the Tesla Semi Truck, the all-electric battery powered class 8 semi-truck......And now with the new order, the company has the option to increase to 500 units of the Tesla Semi truck.

Pride Group orders a further 150 Tesla Semis

On November 5 Bloomberg Green reported:

Tesla project to install another giant battery in Australia. France’s Neoen SA will partner with Tesla Inc. to install one of the world’s biggest lithium-ion batteries in Australia after reaching a grid connection deal with the power market operator. The 300-megawatt Victorian Big Battery will be located in the southeastern city of Geelong and use Tesla’s Megapack technology. It will be double the size of Neoen’s Hornsdale site in South Australia, which was the largest facility when it began operation in 2017.

On November 6 Electrek reported: "First Tesla Model 3 NYC yellow cab hits the road."

On November 17 Reuters reported: "Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade."

On November 18 CNBC reported:

Tesla rises after Morgan Stanley finally upgrades to buy, says company on verge of ‘profound’ shift. Jonas raised his price target to $540 from $360.

On November 19 Electrek reported: "Tesla Model S passes test as police car for Fremont, saves $4,000 in fuel cost."

On November 24 Tesmanian reported:

Tesla Giga Berlin to produce affordable compact hatchback designed by local talent to meet European needs...... Tesla's CEO Elon Musk later explained that the affordable electric car would be developed by both Chinese Tesla designers and European ones. That is, R&D centers in these countries will develop their own, affordable models.

On December 1 Reuters reported: "S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge." To be added on Dec. 21.

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80 (post 5:1 stock split is equivalent to USD 39.36). Or my latest Tesla article on Trend Investing - "Tesla Just Put The Accelerator Down On The EV And Battery Boom."

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda/ Bentley

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 2 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 7% market share, and number 1 in Europe with 10% market share.

On November 5, Green Car Reports reported:

VW project to transition Greek "model island" to electric vehicles, renewable power. The automaker is working with the Greek government to turn Astypalea, in the southern Aegean Sea, into a "model island" for zero-emission transportation. The plan calls for a sharing service encompassing electric cars, e-scooters, and e-bikes. In total, 1,000 electric vehicles will replace about 1,500 internal-combustion vehicles on the island, according to VW.

On November 7 BBC reported:

Bentley reveals plan to go fully electric by 2030. Before then, the brand will be switching its model range to offer only plug-in hybrid or battery electric cars by 2026. Volkswagen-owned Bentley also aims to be completely carbon neutral across its manufacturing within a decade. Electric cars are growing in popularity and sales have tripled in the UK so far this year. "Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury," said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley's chief executive. Workers on internal combustion technology will be redeployed as it shifts to pure battery electric cars.

On November 13, Green Car Reports reported:

Porsche made a fresh-looking electric van concept in 2018 but hasn't shown it until now.....Set to be featured alongside other concepts in the upcoming book "Porsche Unseen," the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept was completed in 2018, but never shown to the public.

Porsche Vision Renndienst (2018)

On November 27 Seeking Alpha reported:

Volkswagen raises electric vehicle targets in Europe. Volkswagen is planning to develop a small electric car for the mass market, according to Reuters. The new all-electric EV models is said to around the size of a Polo and cheaper than Volkswagen's ID.3 electric car, which went on sale in September and blew past Tesla and Renault models to become the best selling electric car in Europe in October. The VW brand currently plans to build 1.5M electric cars by 2025.

On November 27 Bloomberg reported:

VW speeds up work on small electric car, culls combustion models. Volkswagen AG is accelerating development of a compact electric car that will cost less than 30,000 euros ($35,800) as tightening emissions rules and generous subsidies bolster sales of battery-powered vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter. The VW-branded car may be introduced as early as 2023, flanking the ID.5 crossover to be sold from next year as well as an electric iteration of the iconic hippie-era minibus slated for 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans.

BYD Co. [SHE: 002594][HK:1211](OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF)

BYD is currently ranked the number 3 globally with 6% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 15% market share.

On November 13, BYD reported:

Waiheke Island builds Auckland's first electric bus fleet with 8 BYD ADL Enviro 200 EV electric buses.

On November 13, BYD reported:

BYD begins COP26 ‘Race to Zero’ at Green Transport Partnership event.....The event has been arranged to kick-off both companies’ commitment to the Race to Zero campaign, an initiative forming a central theme in the run-up to next year's COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, 2021. The Race to Zero is a global collaboration for businesses, cities and other stakeholders to join forces in their quest to reduce carbon emissions.

On November 16, BYD reported: "BYD introduces new DM-i hybrid technology and 1.5L new Xiaoyun engine."

On November 20, BYD reported: "DHL expands green fleet with launch of electric tractor-trailer vehicles in U.S.."

On November 27, BYD reported: "Greater Paris receives first electric coach from BYD."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 4 global electric car manufacturer with 6% global market share. BMW is 5th in Europe with 7% market share.

On November 4, BMW reported:

BMW Group confirms outlook for 2020 – significantly improved performance in third quarter. E-autos to be manufactured at all German plants by 2022.

On November 11, Green Car Reports reported:

2022 BMW iX revealed: 300-mile electric SUV is a family-size tech flagship.....for the SUV's launch in late 2021, likely as a 2022 model.

2022 BMW iX

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus) + SAIC/GM JV (Wuling Hong Guang)

SAIC is global number 12 with 3% market share, and number 4 in China with 7% market share. SGMW (SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile) is global number 6 with 4% market share.

On November 11, BAIC reported:

BAIC electric vehicle becomes the world’s first automaker receiving the TMMi level 3 certification. BAIC Electric Vehicle Engineering Research Institute officially received the TMMi Level 3 Certification from the TMMi Foundation with the highest score that all certification items are “fully satisfied” at the iSQE Software Quality Engineering Summit held on October 23, 2020.

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely)

Mercedes is ranked number 5 globally with 4% market share.

On November 5, Mercedez Blog reported:

Mercedes is stepping up electrification of the AMG, Maybach and G-Class brands. Mercedes sees huge growth potential for the Maybach, AMG and G-Class brands and wants to step up the development of electric propulsion for them. One of the directions is electrification. AMG is set for the next level with high-performance electrification, starting in 2021....

On November 13, Mercedez Blog reported:

“We will be a smaller company”, says Daimler boss. The new Daimler CEO has already announced that the company will drop several engines and the fate of the manual transmission is also doomed. He now comes with a new statement regarding the plans of the company. Daimler CEO, Ola Kallenius, claims that the premium car maker will have a totally different structure in five-years’ time. To begin with, the company will shrink in order to reclaim true luxury in an automotive industry that sees the segment of electric and autonomous cars on a constant development. The Daimler executives are aware that the switch from internal combustion engines will translate into major job losses. Electric motors take less time and fewer components to build. Therefore, it takes fewer people involved as well.

On November 19, Mercedez Blog reported:

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – Official data and photos. With a wheelbase extended by 180 millimeters, compared to the long-wheelbase S-Class version, with a two-tone paint scheme, Executive Seats and Chauffeur package as standard, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be available before the end of this year.

New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Renault [FR:RNO] (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Renault is ranked number 7 globally with 4% market share, and is currently number 2 in Europe with 9% market share. Nissan is currently ranked number 14 for global electric car sales with 2% market share.

On November 2 Electrive reported:

Nissan to stop selling ICEs in China by 2025. Nissan plans to sell only electric and hybrid cars in China from 2025. The decision to electrify its entire model range in China follows against the background of the emerging ban on the registration of pure combustion engines in China from 2035.

On November 2, Green Car Reports reported: "Mitsubishi invests in WiTricity, for wireless EV charging push."

On November 12, Groupe Renault reported: "Nissan contributes - € 30 million for third quarter 2020 to Renault’s earnings."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Cars, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Volvo is currently ranked number 8 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On November 3, Green Car Reports reported:

Volvo is developing its own electric motors for EVs, in Sweden and China. Volvo on Monday announced a dedicated electric-motor lab in Shanghai. In combination with an existing center in Gothenburg, Sweden, this will allow future motor development to be done in-house, the automaker said in a press release....

On November 5 Newswire.ca reported:

Volvo Trucks launches a complete range of electric trucks starting in Europe in 2021.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3% global market share.

Kia is currently ranked number 11 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3% global market share.

On November 4, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai Motor Group joins IONITY, Europe's leading high-power charging network for electric vehicles."

On November 11, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai to expand electrified, eco-focused line-up to ten Models in 2022......"

Peugeot SA [FR:UG][PA:PEUP](OTCPK:PEUGF) (OTCPK:PEUGY)/Citroen, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On November 12, FCA reported:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and ENGIE EPS plan to join forces in a JV creating a leading company in the e-Mobility sector....The new entity will be an Italian e-Mobility technology company, with access to a portfolio of more than a hundred patents, a strong team of electrical and system engineers, and an established automotive industrial footprint.

On November 13, Autocar reported:

Citroen launches site to gauge UK demand for Ami city car. Electric quadricycle is intended to appeal to urban drivers, and UK boss wants it here, but firm is asking potential buyers to register their interest.

On November 23, FCA reported: "FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM."

Ford (NYSE:F)

On November 3, Green Car Reports reported: "Ford is betting on commercial electric vehicles, affordable EVs, says CEO."

2020 Ford Transit Van

On November 12, Green Car Reports reported: "Ford reveals E-Transit electric vans for $45,000, ready to scale up.

On November 16, Reuters reported: "Ford CEO says carmaker now eyes making own EV batteries."

Nio Inc. (NIO)

On November 2, NIO reported: "NIO Inc. provides October 2020 delivery update." Highlights include:

"NIO delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, increasing by 100.1% year-over-year.

NIO delivered 31,430 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing by 111.4% year-over-year.

Cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of October 31, 2020 reached 63,343."

On November 17, NIO reported: "NIO Inc. reports unaudited third quarter 2020 financial results."

On November 18 Seeking Alpha reported:

Nio the toast of Wall Street as price target boosts pour in after earnings. Bank of America boosted its price objective on Nio (NIO -3.4%) to $54.70 from $23 as it swatted away any concerns over valuation following the Q3 earnings report..... BofA expects Nio to turn profitable in 2023, a year earlier than the prior forecast. Also on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan raised their price targets to $50 and Credit Suisse topped the Street with a fresh PT of $60. The all-time high for Nio is $54.20.

On December 1 Seeking Alpha reported:

"NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November 2020, increasing by 109.3% year-over-year.

NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing by 111.1% year-over-year.

The company is in the process of accelerating the production capacity expansion in December 2020 to accommodate the increasing order growth."

XPeng Inc. (Xiaopeng Motors) (XPEV)

On November 2 Seeking Alpha reported:

XPeng +6.8% premarket on delivering 3,040 vehicles in October, +229% Y/Y......The company delivered 17,117 vehicles YTD, +64% Y/Y. The deliveries consisted of 2,104 P7s, smart sports sedan and 936 G3s, compact smart SUV.

On November 11 Seeking Alpha reported:

Robust EV pipeline for XPeng called out by BofA. The firm lifts its price objective on Xpeng to $36.20 to reflect highest estimates and reiterates a Buy rating due primarily to the Chinese automaker's robust model pipeline that is expected to boost sales growth.

On November 12 Seeking Alpha reported:

XPeng: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.57. Revenue of $293.1M (+342.5% Y/Y) beats by $14.36M. Deliveries of vehicles reached 8,578 (+265.8% Y/Y) (+165.7% Q/Q). Q4 guidance: Deliveries of vehicles to be approximately 10,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 210.8%. Q4 Total revenues to be approximately RMB2,200 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 243.7%.

On November 20 Businesswire reported: "Xpeng Presents P7 wing limited edition at Auto Guangzhou."

On December 1 Seeking Alpha reported:

Xpeng delivered 4,224 vehicles in November 2020, a 342% increase year-over-year.

Xpeng delivered 21,341 vehicles year-to-date 2020, an 87% increase year-over-year.

You can read my recent Trend Investing article on XPeng Motors here.

Li-Auto (LI)

On November 2 GlobeNewswire reported:

(Li-Auto) announced that in October 2020 the Company delivered 3,692 Li ONEs, representing a steady increase compared to September. In October, the Company also achieved strong orders, setting a new monthly record.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On November 5, General Motors reported:

Ultium cells LLC seeking 1,100 team members to help power GM’s all-electric future. GM continues to advance toward an all-electric, zero-emissions future with the construction of its nearly 3 million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown. Ultium Cells LLC is a joint venture with LG Chem that will mass-produce Ultium battery cells for electric vehicles and create more than 1,100 new jobs in Northeast Ohio.

On November 19, General Motors reported: "Boosts investment, grows electric portfolio to lead in EV race." Highlights include:

"Thirty new global EV launches planned through 2025.

More than $27 billion in planned EV and AV product spending to exceed GM’s gas and diesel investment.

By mid-decade, GM’s Ultium battery packs projected to cost 60 percent less than today’s packs with twice the energy density.

GM ups full-charge maximum range of Ultium-based EVs to 450 miles."

On November 20 Yahoo reported:

GM: New batteries cut electric car costs, increase range. General Motors says a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry will cut the price of its electric vehicles so they equal those powered by gasoline within five years. The technology also will increase the range per charge to as much as 450 miles. The company’s product development chief promised a small electric SUV that will cost less than $30,000 and pledged to roll out 30 battery-powered models worldwide by 2025. To back up its claims, GM said it will raise spending on electric vehicles from a promised $20 billion, to more than $27 billion through 2025......They’ll also cost 60% less than current battery packs now in the Chevrolet Bolt electric car, he said. The chemistry, which will use lithium metal anodes....

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

I could not find any significant EV news.

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On November 7, Tata Motors reported:

Tata Motors delivers 65 Nexon EVs to Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department. Through this collaboration, the Kerala MDV will be able to mitigate approximately 650 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save on the costs of 2.2 lakh litres of diesel every year.

Near term potential EV producing companies

Hyliion Holdings (HYLN)

On November 12, Hyliion Holdings reported: "Hyliion reports third quarter 2020 financial results." Highlights include:

"Completed strategic combination between Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on October 1, 2020, yielding approximately $520 million in net proceeds to fund Hyliion’s growth plans and long-term objectives.

Installed eight hybrid electric units in the third quarter of 2020 for four fleet-based customers.

Signed agreement with FEV North America Inc. to accelerate commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX."

Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

On November 16, Lordstown reported:

Lordstown Motors releases business updates; Remains on track to begin production of the Lordstown Endurance in September 2021......with full production ramping up throughout 2022.

On November 17, Green Car Reports reported: "Lordstown Motors claims 50,000 orders for electric pickup, arriving fall 2021. "

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

On November 9, Workhorse Group Inc. reported:

Workhorse receives purchase order for 500 C-1000 all-electric delivery trucks from Pritchard Companies for National Fleet Program with inventory finance program provided by Hitachi Capital America.

On November 9, Workhorse Group Inc. reported: "Workhorse Group reports third quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

"Sets 2021 production volume target at 1,800 vehicles......

Through various financings, the Company improved its current cash position to over $260 million.

Workhorse strategic partner Lordstown Motor Corporation ("LMC") completed its merger with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. LMC's Class A shares now trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol "RIDE." Workhorse has maintained its 10% ownership stake in the merged company. That stake is estimated at nearly $285 million based on the November 6 th closing price.

closing price. Partnered with Hitachi and Hitachi Capital America to optimize the Company's manufacturing, operational and supply chain capabilities as well as to develop a national dealer network to support Workhorse's sales with vehicle financing options for both dealers and customers.

Recorded additional new vehicle sales orders from Fluid Systems and eTrucks LLC."

Fisker (FSR)

On November 9 Seeking Alpha reported:

Fisker +7% after first Wall Street rating comes in bullish.....Cowen's price target of $22 is a ~2X multiple on the firm's FY23 revenue estimate. "We see FSR's multiple expanding as the deposit base increases and the company moves closer to the start of production in late 2022."

On November 16 Fisker reported:

Fisker and Magna achieve Preliminary Product Specification, a key engineering and purchasing gateway, on the Fisker Ocean product program. This milestone confirms preliminary specifications and targeted performance on key components and subsystems, as well as timing for all subsequent gateways through to the planned start of production in Q4, 2022.

On November 25 Seeking Alpha reported:

Fisker jumps 7% after Citi initiates coverage with a bull rating. Citi starts off coverage on Fisker with a Buy rating. The firm assigns a price target of $26 on the thinly-covered EV startup.

You can read my Trend Investing article on Fisker Inc. here. Also a Kramer interview with Henrik Fisker here.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

On November 9, Nikola reported: "Nikola Corporation reports third quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

"Made substantial progress toward completion of building modifications necessary to construct Tre BEV production line at Nikola's manufacturing facility on IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany.

Broke ground on construction at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona greenfield manufacturing facility.

Ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $908 million, net of $15 million in restricted cash."

On November 30 Yahoo News reported:

GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 25%..... a reworked agreement on a fuel-cell partnership that eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker as well as plans for building Nikola's electric pickup truck.

Canoo Holdings (CNOO)/ Hennessy Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) merger (to complete late 2020)

On November 17, Canoo Holdings reported:

Canoo Debuts Artist “Canvas Series” starting with Muralist James Goldcrown.....To mark the launch of this initiative, JGoldcrown created a custom mural for the Canoo headquarters in his signature ‘bleeding hearts’ design, and transposed his art onto the company’s first vehicle by way of a custom-designed vinyl wrap.

Canoo Canvas: JGOLDCROWN

Arrival (ARVL) / CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCPK:CIIG) merger

On November 18 Bloomberg reported:

BlackRock-backed Arrival to list after sale to blank-check firm. Arrival Ltd. has agreed to combine with blank-check firm CIIG Merger Corp. in a deal that will raise cash and give the electric van and bus maker a listing on the Nasdaq. The transaction, which gives the combined company an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, will provide Arrival with approximately $660 million in cash. CIIG also raised $400 million in new equity to support the transaction. Arrival has signed contracts worth $1.2 billion with production planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, it said in the statement. Other investors in Arrival include Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. UPS has ordered 10,000 vehicles.

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On November 5, Lucid Motors reported:

Lucid Motors expands California studios with new locations in Century City and San Jose. Lucid Air sets new EV standards for luxury, performance, and range up to 500+ miles; Reservations now available for all Lucid Air models with pricing starting at $69,900.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On November 22, Electrek reported:

Rivian sells out first version of its electric pickup truck. Rivian confirmed that it has already sold out the reservation slots for the first version of its electric pickup truck.

Faraday Future (private)

On November 24, Faraday Future reported:

Faraday Future joins Zero Emission Transportation Association [ZETA] calling for an accelerated transition to electric vehicles.

EV fleet purchasing & financing

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

On November 9, Ideanomics Inc. reported: "Ideanomics, Inc. reports q3 2020 financial results." Highlights include:

"Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $10.6 million, an increase of 2.3x compared to Q2 2020 and 3.4x compared to Q3 2019.

Strong cash position, finished the quarter with $27.6 million

Q3 revenues were supported by strong growth in the Taxi and Ridesharing segment.

Strategic Investment into California e-tractor company, Solectrac, which services agricultural and specialty vehicle market."

On November 12, Ideanomics Inc. reported: "Ideanomics announces definitive agreement to acquire Timios Holdings Corp." Highlights include:

"Ideanomics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire fast-growing California-based Timios Holdings Corp., a leading title and settlement solutions provider.

Timios currently has 285 employees and operations in 44 states, and has booked over $60 million in YTD revenues, including over $8 million in October 2020.

A strategic acquisition, Timios becomes one of the cornerstones of Ideanomics Capital, delivering innovative fintech solutions to the U.S. real estate industry...."

On November 16, Ideanomics Inc. reported: "Ideanomics announces MEG October & q4 sales activity." Highlights include:

"A total of 102 units delivered in October.

Units delivered were from the taxi and ride hailing segment.

Orders continue to be received for the fourth quarter."

On November 23, Ideanomics Inc. reported: "Ideanomics Increases Its Stake in e-Tractor Company Solectrac."

Three wheel EV companies

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

On November 16 Businesswire reported:

Arcimoto begins development of the Roadster. Built on the three-wheel Arcimoto platform and developed in collaboration with Corbin-Pacific and National Cycle, the Roadster offers a pure electric thrill ride unlike any vehicle on the road today.

On November 16 Businesswire reported: "Arcimoto reports third quarter 2020 financial results and provides corporate update." Highlights include:

"Resumed production and delivery efforts, putting more Arcimotos in customers’ driveways, including 31 vehicles delivered in the month of September alone.

Teamed with DHL to enable nationwide home delivery of Arcimoto vehicles, representing an incredible milestone for the Company’s direct-to-customer sales model as it plans for mass production with a seamless delivery solution......

Continued collaboration with industry partners, notably Detroit legends Munro & Associates, in the push to mass production.

Reported a continuation of quarter-over-quarter net increase in pre-orders that the company looks to fulfill as quickly as possible.

Began development of the Arcimoto Roadster to compete in the recreational motorcycle segment."

On November 19 Businesswire reported:

Arcimoto and City of Orlando launch joint Municipal Pilot Program to test ultra-efficient electric vehicles in City Fleets......Over the course of the 90-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles are expected to be tested by Orlando Fire Department, Police Department, Code Enforcement Division, Permitting Services, Venues, and Parking Enforcement.

You can read my Arcimoto Trend Investing article here, and my recent CEO interview here.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

On November 10, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. reported: "ElectraMeccanica reports third quarter 2020 financial results." Highlights include:

"Commenced production and successfully delivered the first shipment of SOLO EVs into the U.S....

Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into six (6) additional high-traffic, upscale shopping centers in EV-friendly cities, including San Diego, CA; Brea, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Glendale, AZ; Santa Clara, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. The Company also currently maintains four (4) existing locations with two (2) storefronts in Los Angeles, CA as well as one (1) location in Portland, OR and Scottsdale, AZ, respectively.

Revealed initial concepts for the utility and fleet version of the SOLO EV, which is expected to become available in early 2021....."

Other EV or EV related companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Ayro, Inc. (AYRO), Blink Charging (BLNK), Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Evergrande, Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (GP), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Honda [TYO:7267] (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Niu Technologies (NIU), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), WM Motor, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least:

Norway (2025), UK (2030), Netherlands (2030), Denmark (2030), Germany (2030), Sweeden (2030), Iceland (2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), France (2040), Spain (2040), Egypt (2040), Taiwan (2040), Singapore (2040), Japan (2050).

Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030), California, Quebec (2035).

Note: Wikipedia has an excellent list showing the phase out of fossil fuels in various cities and countries.

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing [TaaS]/ EV leasing/renting

On November 10 Walmart reported:

Walmart teams up with Cruise to pilot all-electric self-driving delivery powered by 100% renewable energy.....This time, we’re cruising over to Scottsdale, Arizona, to rev up a new pilot with self-driving car company, Cruise. What’s unique about Cruise is they’re the only self-driving car company to operate an entire fleet of all-electric vehicles powered with 100% renewable energy, which supports our road to zero emissions by 2040.

On November 23 Tesmanian reported:

Tesla FSD Full Self-Driving 5 to rollout in a few days with significant improvements, says Elon Musk. In addition, important bugs identified during beta testing will be fixed and new features added. The best news is that, if the new release passes successful testing, Tesla will start rolling it out more widely.

BNEF 2020 forecasts by fleet type

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

Conclusion

October 2020 global electric car sales were up 127% YoY and reached 4.9% global market share (3.5% YTD); 7.0% share in China, 13% in Europe, and no updated figures for the USA. Germany hit a staggering 18% market share.

The biggest trend of 2020 appears to be the ICE car manufacturers finally waking up that they need to urgently shift towards making and selling EVs, or risk going bankrupt this decade. As Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess recently stated (regarding electric cars): "If you're not fast enough, you're not going to survive." This bodes very well for the EV sector and should mean the real EV boom has only just begun.

Highlights for the month were:

Starting from 2021, at least 80 percent of public transportation, taxi and logistics vehicles in the national ecological civilization pilot zones in Fujian, Jiangxi, Guizhou and Hainan should be new energy vehicles.

China launches new energy vehicle industry plan for 2021-35. China targets NEV sales of 20% of total vehicle sales by 2025.

US President Joe Biden plans to strongly support the EV and battery sector in the USA. Also renewable energy.

Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035.

German Government and automotive industry to extend electric car subsidies to 2025.

UK green plan - Bans sales of new gas and diesel cars from 2030.

A new group in the USA called the the Zero Emission Transportation Association (it has 28 members including Tesla, utility giants) are calling for emissions caps and 100% EV sales in the USA by 2030.

Electric vehicle sales defy the Covid-19 slump experienced by ICE car sales.

Tesla to get faster-charging energy-dense battery cells from Panasonic. Tesla receives an order for a further 150 units of the Tesla Semi truck. Tesla project to install another giant battery in Australia double the size of the last one. Morgan Stanley raises Tesla to a buy with a PT of US$540. Tesla Giga Berlin to produce affordable compact hatchback. Tesla to be added to the S&P500 on December 21.

Volkswagen raises electric vehicle targets in Europe. Volkswagen AG is accelerating development of a compact electric car that will cost less than 30,000 euros, maybe as early as 2023. Bentley reveals plan to go fully electric by 2030. Volkswagen's ID.3 surges to become the number 1 for electric car sales in Europe in October.

BYD Co - Greater Paris receives first electric coach from BYD.

BMW - E-autos to be manufactured at all German plants by 2022.

Daimler-Mercedes - “We will be a smaller company”, says Daimler boss. The premium car maker will have a totally different structure in five-years’ time.

Nissan to stop selling ICEs in China by 2025.

Volvo Trucks launches a complete range of electric trucks starting in Europe in 2021.

Nissan plans to sell only electric and hybrid cars in China from 2025.

Hyundai to expand electrified, eco-focused line-up to ten Models in 2022.

Ford is betting on commercial electric vehicles, affordable EVs, says CEO.

NIO delivered 5,055 vehicles in October 2020, increasing by 100.1% year-over-year. NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in Nov., +109%YoY.

XPeng delivered 3,040 vehicles in October, +229% Y/Y. XPeng delivered 4,224 vehicles in Nov., +342% YoY.

GM: New batteries cut electric car costs, increase range. GM Ultium cells LLC seeking 1,100 team members to help power GM’s all-electric future. GM thirty new global EV launches planned through 2025.

Fisker Inc. first Wall Street rating comes in bullish. Cowen's price target of $22. Citi assigns a Fisker price target of $26.

Nikola - GM pulls equity stake in Nikola as well as plans for building Nikola's electric pickup truck.

BlackRock-backed Arrival to list after sale to blank-check firm CIIG Merger Corp.

Rivian sells out first version of its electric pickup truck.

Arcimoto and City of Orlando launch joint Municipal Pilot Program to test ultra-efficient electric vehicles in City Fleets.

Walmart teams up with Cruise to pilot all-electric self-driving delivery powered by 100% renewable energy.

Tesla FSD Full Self-Driving 5 to rollout in a few days with significant improvements.

