BRG trades at an attractive valuation relative to its REIT peer group and the current yield of 6.4% is also among the highest for multifamily REITs.

We are bullish on the REIT given its exposure to the Sun Belt region of Southeast which is benefiting from strong housing demand and a net migration with population growth.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) invests in apartment complexes with a portfolio of 35 properties and over 17,000 rental units, along with separate equity and debt investments. While this years' pandemic has represented a historic disruption to the broader real estate sector, BGR's financials and operating metrics have been favorably resilient. The company reported it was able to collect 97% of rents in its last quarter while the average occupancy also climbed from the period last year. Even as the outlook remains challenged by ongoing macro uncertainties, we think the stock is well-positioned to benefit from continued positive fundamentals in multifamily housing. We like BRG's 6.4% yield and attractive valuation in its industry.

BRG Q3 Earnings Recap

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc reported its Q3 results on November 5th highlighted by core-FFO of $0.16, which was $0.02 ahead of expectations. Management explains that this amount was down from $0.19 in the period last year given the company's caution since the onset of the pandemic to limit the pace of investments and hold excess liquidity. Favorably, the company is now moving forward with expanding its portfolio with a pipeline of new investments given an improving outlook.

Total revenues climbed by 1.9% y/y while average occupancy percentage climbed by 100 basis points to 95.1% from Q3 2019. The same-store average rent increased 0.4% y/y, or 0.5% in total to $1,319 across all units. As mentioned, the company was able to collect 97% of rents during the quarter including a portion on negotiated payment plans which have been stable since the beginning of the year. CEO Ramin Kamfar made the following comments during the conference call offering a positive view of operational conditions:

I'm pleased to report that our operational performance produced positive sequential trends on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Lease space was very strong throughout our typical busy months and extended for a few weeks beyond our typical seasonal fall off in the middle of September. Our strategy, which initially focused on maintaining occupancy at the outset of the pandemic, allowed us to be more proactive on rate increases and realized positive rate growth in the quarter, led by strong renewal rates and improving new lease trade-outs. During the quarter, we generated $55 million in revenue, which was up 2% on a year-over-year basis and was driven by a significant investment activity during 2019, partially offset by five dispositions in the first half of this year.

In terms of portfolio updates, the company acquired a 92% interest in a multifamily community of 320-units for a total purchase price of $34.5 million along with separately committing $21.7 million to new mezzanine loans during the quarter. In October, the company sold the 'Cade Boca Raton' multiunit townhome asset for $10.2 million in net proceeds. As it relates to this deal, management explains that the cap rate at 3.3% was very strong indicating overall strength in the market for valuations and a positive long-term outlook. From the conference call:

But what I can tell you is that 3.3% cap rate is very strong relative to what the consensus NAV is. So we're happy with the disposition there and reinvesting the capital. On the transaction market, in particular, I would say it's getting better, generally speaking. Our pipeline is certainly increasing substantially. We're looking forward to posting some closings in the fourth quarter. That should reduce the capital we have on our balance sheet and provide significant NAV and earnings growth for us heading into 2021. But generally speaking, I would say that the markets are opening up and valuations are very, very strong across the board.

BRG ended the quarter with $245.4 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities. This includes the proceeds from issuing a Series T Preferred stock while also announcing plans to partially redeem 47% of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred. This was a solid quarter that laid to rest any fears of a deterioration in the company's finances related to COVID-19 disruptions.

While management is not providing official guidance, there is an expectation that the recent positive trends in the market should continue. According to consensus expectations, BRG is estimated to reach $0.69 in FFO this year which can climb by 7% to $0.74 in 2021. Revenue growth should average around 4.5% through next year.

High-Quality Affordable Luxury Property Portfolio

The company highlights two major fundamental tailwinds supporting the growth for real estate and multifamily rental properties in particular. First, the "millennials" generation between the ages of 20 and 39, which is the prime age for new homeowners, represent the largest segment of the population supporting housing demand. Secondly, a general decline in homeownership supports the market for rental properties that offer convenience and flexibility compared to purchasing a detached home.

Regardless of economic conditions, people still need to live somewhere, and therein lies the attraction of BRG with its portfolio of properties primarily in the Sun Belt region of the South and the Southwest United States. This area is generally recognized as having more affordable housing compared to the big-urban centers in the Northeast or West Coast.

There is an expectation that post-COVID, suburban locations in low-cost, high-quality of life markets should outperform with renters valuing space and a work-life balance. A key point is that the states where BRG operates have seen an influx of migration and population growth in markets like Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. Reports suggest that Florida, in particular, has benefited from a surge in new residents this year from high tax states in the Northeast during the pandemic. While the dynamic has contributed to a broader housing boom and rising residential real estate prices nationwide, as it relates to BRG, the momentum here is for strong demand that can support new development and higher rents.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

With a market cap of just $308 million, we highlight that among a peer group of REITs focusing on multifamily properties, BRG trading at a forward price to FFO multiple of 14.8x on 2020 consensus FFO is well below the group average of 18.3x and one of the lowest in the industry. Larger REITs like Equity Residential (EQR) or Camden Property Trust (CPT) with a forward P/FFO multiple of 17.7x and 20.2x each respectively trade at a large premium likely based in part on their higher profile among investors.

Multifamily REIT Peers P/FFO (FWD) and Yield Market Cap $m P/FFO -FWD Yield NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) $ 1,090 20.6 3.1% Camden Property Trust (CPT) $ 9,800 20.2 3.4% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) $ 14,940 20.0 3.2% Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) $ 972 19.9 4.0% AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) $ 23,210 19.0 3.8% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) $ 16,600 19.0 3.4% UDR, Inc. (UDR) $ 12,120 18.9 3.7% Equity Residential (ERQ) $ 22,360 17.7 4.2% Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) $ 1,230 16.4 3.7% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) $ 308 14.8 6.4% BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) $ 224 14.3 6.7%

The other point to note in the table above is that BRG's yield at 6.4% is also one of the highest among multifamily residential REITs. While BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) is the only name in the group with a slightly lower P/FFO multiple and slightly higher yield, we favor BRG which has a higher quality asset portfolio with more diversification in a more attractive geographic region. While each of these REITs is different with varying business models, we like BRG at the current level as that it can continue to grow and we believe the valuation spread will converge higher over time.

In regards to BRG's dividend, the company distributes a quarterly payout of $0.1625 per share for the common stock which represents a cash outflow of about $18.0 million or $70 million per year. This is in the context of the net operating income of $29 million in the last quarter. Overall, we believe the dividend is well supported consider underlying cash flows and stable debt profile. The company's current cash position covers all debt maturities through 2023.

Final Thoughts

Looking ahead, the expectation of an ongoing economic recovery in the U.S. supported by the looming COVID-19 vaccine is set to effectively end the pandemic and should provide a financial upside for the company. We are bullish and rate shares of BRG as a buy with a price target of $12.00 for the year ahead based on fundamental value and a compelling yield.

The risk here beyond a deteriorating to the macro environment would be an underperformance near term growth or weaker than expected operational metrics. Key monitoring points include the evolution of same-store average rents and occupancy rates. The broader environment for interest rates and real estate cap-rates is also worth watching with the potential that higher yields through next year could force a return of more bearish sentiment towards the sector.

