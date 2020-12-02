By how much did the shareholders benefit?

As reported in the Q3 Press Release for Global Self Storage (SELF), the Millbrook facility was expanded by 11,800 square feet of climate-controlled units to a total of 24,472 leasable square feet. Based upon the best information we have available, let's make reasonable assumptions and perform a simple and straight-forward best estimate of the intrinsic value boost that redounded to SELF shareholders.

First, there is no reason to expect any differential between the occupancy proportions of the previously existing 12,672 square feet and the incremental 11,800 square feet, at least in the sense of on-going equilibrium as of October 31st. Hence, we could expect that the 96.3% occupancy is reliable for application to the 11,800 square-foot addition on October 31st.

Next, let's try to find some proxy for the prevailing monthly rent. Some time ago, before the expansion was even commenced, I was able to observe that the then-current rates per square foot were consistent across all the product offerings. However, up until just this morning, the SELF website had asserted for each and every sized unit offered "Limited Availability" and to call a designated phone number for a quote. By a stroke of luck, just this morning, I was able to obtain the below quote for a 5 X 4 unit. See Exhibit One below.

Exhibit One

I guess that this one became available overnight. At the $85.00 price, we would have $4.25 per square foot per month. Not bad! That is rather close to the $3.90 that I do best recall as the previously tendered standard for climate-controlled units at Millbrook. If it is still available, you can see for yourself here.

For the next piece of information, we refer to the Q3 10-Q for SELF. There we note a total of $ 2,328,322 in property-related revenues as well as an associated $907,350 in property-related operating expenses. This implies a gross operating margin of very close to 61% over the entire portfolio of twelve wholly-owned properties. In the absence of any such information specific to Millbrook, we assume the same.

Subsequently, we have gross monthly revenue = $ 11,800 x 0.963 x 4.25 = $ 48,294.45. Annually, this comes to $ 579, 533.40. With a 61% gross operating margin, we finally arrive at NOI of $353,515.37!

Using the arguably relevant 6% cap rate, this implies an increase in NAV of $ 5.89 million. With outstanding shares of 9.36 million, the NAV gain is $0.63 per share, or 15.8% of the price that I just paid to purchase more shares about an hour ago.

Please realize that this projected benefit in both NOI and NAV is spread over several quarters. Indeed, there is a lagging effect here, since the 96.3% occupancy was cited as of October 31st, an entire month beyond the expiration of Q3. Certainly, reality will vary somewhat from the assumptions made here; but, in the absence of precise data, I am comfortable making my own investment decisions using this type of reasoning, as I just did about an hour ago.

What if...?

Let's now apply the same analytics to the Millbrook Store in its entirety. Proportionate logic (based upon square feet) necessarily renders a total NAV of $12.21 million for the Millbrook Store alone. Suppose that SELF were to liquidate Millbrook and use the proceeds to repurchase shares. At the price just an hour ago ($3.99), SELF would be able to reacquire 3.06 million shares or almost one-third of all the shares outstanding and still have eleven (11) of its twelve (12) wholly-owned operating properties. Imagine what this initiative would do for the share price!

Implications for the investor

Like most faithful shareholders in SELF, I am occasionally chagrined by the incomprehensible G&A expenses. I also worry that management may contemplate a dilutive acquisition to help fund perceived vital G&A growth needs at the Home Office. Moreover, I am disturbed that SELF management seems to be endeavoring to insulate itself from shareholder influence. Please see the very fine recent article by Paul Claussen. I also share those concerns and am puzzled about some of them.

Investing is never simple and easy. I do comfort myself by having good reason to believe that the inherent values underlying the readily marketable assets that the SELF shareholder can purchase today, at $3.99 per share, far exceeds the $3.99. Indeed, if expenses in the Home Office do go unreasonably through the roof, we shareholders can sleep well in knowing that our twelve well-managed properties continue to more than neutralize the damage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.