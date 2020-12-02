Introduction

My current strategy is dividend growth investing. Every month I invest a set amount of money into companies that reliably pay and raise their dividend for a long period of time. The goal of this strategy is to generate a reliable stream of growing income using these assets. Buying stocks on a monthly basis requires analyzing them and see whether they fit my strategy and my portfolio.

In my strategy, I avoid investing in dividend growth ETFs such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). I explained why I do it in a previous article published two weeks ago. In the article I explained the pros and the cons of using the dividend growth strategy using ETFs, and by using the SCHD ETF.

One of the main reasons for concern was the lack of diversification between sectors. This risk can be somewhat mitigated using several ETFs in your dividend growth portfolio. While I believe that it makes more sense to diversify between stocks, this is a plausible solution for some investors who don't have substantial initial funds and look for a cheap way to diversify.

Another ETF that draws the attention of many investors is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). Unlike SCHD this ETF focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks, and therefore offers a higher dividend yield when compared to SCHD. This may seem like a shortcut to achieve higher income using less fund, and less time to compound, but as I will present, I believe that fast is slow in this case.

The bad

The first major problem I see with this ETF is that 10% of the funds are invested in one company, Exxon Mobil (XOM). While I hold Exxon myself, I'd never consider exposing myself to this company like that. Even if we ignore this fact the whole sector allocation is highly concentrated as three sectors comprise of more than 50% of the assets. Not only that, two of these sectors: energy and communication are highly cyclical.

Another issue with the ETF is that it lags the market. It indeed follows the index very well, but the index is lagging the S&P 500 index significantly. While I do understand that dividend investors such as myself are willing to sacrifice some total returns for income, the current situation is investors let go of too much return for the dividend in my opinion. The ETF lags the S&P by more than 3%.

It is also lagging another dividend-paying ETF such as SCHD. Again, they use a different index, but the goal of investors in both cases is to achieve income. And YTD the difference between SCHD and HDV was over 20%. Over the past five years, the difference was even higher. Investing for such inferior total return to gain 1% more in dividend yield.

When chasing yield is good

I do chase yields from time to time. However, I do it in a very small portion of my portfolio and for several specific reasons. I do it when I analyze a company and believe there's value that's worth the risk. Sometimes the market prices certain risks in a way that make some yields highly attractive. When I analyze a company, I might decide that I am willing to take the extra specific risk for a certain stock to achieve higher yield, and potentially higher return. For example, my investment in MPLX (MPLX) when it yielded over 20%.

The reason I check every high-yield company thoroughly is that most of the time high dividend yield tends to signal either unsafe yield when the yield is extremely high, or low dividend and earning growth when the dividend is simply lower than the sector average. Therefore, I am very careful when I add high dividend yield companies to my portfolio.

However, sometimes a yield is low due to weakness in the broader market or in the sector. In this instance, we might see very healthy companies turning into high-yielding companies. During the 2008-9 financial crisis, we saw many blue chips that were not affected severely but suffered from a 20% stock price decline that turned them into high yielders when compared to their average yield.

While high yield with low growth is usually not compelling, sometimes a tiny growth in the dividend yield may turn an investment into an interesting one. AT&T (T) for example is a very different investment when it offers 5% yield with 3% growth or 7.5% yield with 3% growth. Therefore, I will not buy high yielders in an ETF.

I will buy them to supplement my current income if they're attractive and safe like AT&T with a 7.5% yield, or if the yield alone can offer attractive total returns like MPLX. In both cases, I understand the risks and in the MPLX case I understand how speculative this yield may be. That sums up my opinion regarding high-yield stocks, and why I am not a fan of HDV which owns a basket of high-yielding companies without me being able to realize why the company's yield is high.

The Good

The ETF is definitely not a disaster. It follows an index that managed a 10-year annual return of 10.44%. The S&P 500 over the same period of time achieved a 10-year annual return of 13.6%. The returns by HDV are more than satisfying for most investors, and it did so with lower standard deviation, yet not lower enough to justify the vast difference in returns.

Moreover, the fund still offers a relatively safe 4% yield. It is not easy to find a decent return with higher than average safety in the current interest rate environment. The companies that the index invests in are mostly blue chips which generates excess cash flows to support the dividend, and thus the 4% yield is relatively safe.

Another good aspect is that the fund's expenses are low. While I don't think any fee is necessary to buy these companies, I do think that the 0.08% in fees is a very attractive deal, especially if you pay your broker commissions to buy stock. In this case and if your portfolio is small, HDV might be your cheapest way to buy these stocks.

When will I buy?

I would consider buying HDV if I was a retiree. In this case, I may be more interested in current income, and not in future growth and wealth building. If an income-seeking retiree is looking for a simple way to achieve a 4% yield, HDV is a good option for him.

Other income seekers may also look at HDV as a replacement for other income-producing assets. For example, if someone sold a rental, and wants to invest for several years and gain income in the process, HDV might be a good option. If the investor has a timeframe of several years until he'll redeploy the money, HDV will offer a good way to preserve the money and gain income in the process.

I'd also consider HDV as a part of a very well-diversified dividend growth portfolio. However, I won't treat it like an ETF or mutual fund. Instead, I will treat it like a stock. I will only allocate 3% of my portfolio to it in order to mitigate the risks I described and the higher level of uncertainty.

Conclusion

I am not a fan of HDV. This is an ETF that is most likely to lag the market. However, it doesn't mean that it doesn't have any use as an investment vehicle, and some investors may enjoy its benefits. However, I do believe that the conventional dividend growth investor who's still in the accumulation phase of his portfolio should avoid buying this ETF.

If any I'd probably invest in SCHD before I invest in HDV, unless I really need the extra income. Mathematically, the extra 1% isn't worth the lower returns, but the investment is not all about math. It is mostly about the personal goals of the investor. One wants to achieve high total return, while another just wants to preserve his money and the third one wants to gain income.

Therefore, I still believe that the best way to achieve the goals is to build a balanced portfolio over time that will be built in accordance with your goals. A more conservative investor will seek safer yields, while another may look for low yield and faster growth. When you build your portfolio yourself it is tailor-made for your goals and risk appetite.

