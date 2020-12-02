Very few funds are marketed with the idea that they will lose money in most years. But that is precisely what the fund we will discuss today says on its website. The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) which has a fantastic ticker to boot, seeks to mitigate significant downside market risk. The fund is designed to be a hedge against market declines and rising volatility, and the manager expects the fund to produce negative returns in the most years. But should investors dedicate a portion of their assets to this? After all, "tail risk" or a real outlier year, can ruin your retirement plans for multiple years. To answer that, let's look at what it owns and how it would perform in a selloff.

Management and Fees

The fund is managed by Cambria Co-founder, Mebane T. Faber. We have read his excellent work over the last decade. He has also authored some great reads on finance.

Source: Amazon

One of his double majors was Biology and we are certain that contributed to the name of the company. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.59%, which is fine for an actively-managed, non-cookie-cutter, ETF.

Source: Cambria

Holdings

The fund started out in 2017 and has close to $400 million in assets. A good 90% of the fund is invested in a single US Treasury bond maturing about 10 years out.

Source: Cambria

The fund also holds about 5% in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS. The rest of the cash is invested in put options. For investors who are unfamiliar, put options represent the right to sell shares at a certain price on or before a certain date. These increase in value during market declines as that "right" becomes more valuable. For example the "right" to sell S&P 500 (SPY) shares in March 2020 at $300, became far more valuable than it was just in a few weeks back.

How The Fund Performed

Starting from Valentine's Day all the way into the trough of the March decline, TAIL returned a rather fantastic 28.44%. This was almost an exact opposite of SPY's 34% decline.

Data by YCharts

So the fund did hedge the decline for an investor. The key question here is how much would you actually hold in TAIL? If you held 10% of your assets in TAIL, then it would only provide your portfolio with a 2.84% appreciation at the worst point of the decline. That would be comforting, but hardly enough to make you back away from the metaphorical ledge. The bigger issue is also the carrying costs of this hedge. Put options cost money and they decline over time to nothing, unless the market declines sharply. Hence holding TAIL costs money, year after year.

Data by YCharts

A Tale of Two TAILs

One other creeping risk here for the fund is that its large holdings of 10-year bonds could get hit rather hard in case of a bond market tail event.

Simultaneous selloffs in bond and stock markets are rather rare and Central Banks have shown the ability to become the buyers of first and last resort. But that is precisely what a tail risk is, one that you cannot envision. Remember that one time, you were at Band Camp, and thought EUR/CHF will remain pegged forever by the actions of the Swiss Central Bank? Do you remember the 20 standard deviation move that followed as the Euro-Swiss Franc pair briefly depreciated 29% in an hour?

Source: DailyFx

The resulting chaos in the currency markets broke many hedge funds and trading houses.

Source: Bloomberg

Our point here is that the Treasury medium-term bonds might be an inherent Tail Risk by themselves and investors need to consider that alongside any possible advantages of this fund.

How to Use This Fund

The fund can be an alternative to cash holding for investors when they believe there is a very high probability of a downturn. The put options TAIL deploys are longer-dated and don't have the quick decay that you find in the shorter-dated options. For example, the largest holding on November 30, 2020 is the June 2022 Put options on SPX for strike 3,200. So if you enter and leave in a few weeks, overall decay should be modest, even if you are wrong about market direction. But investors must note that you do generally need a very big decline, to get this fund to show life.

Conclusion

TAIL has a good setup for the investor who wants some put options as protection, but does not know how to go about doing it. The medium-term Treasury bonds do provide a modest amount of income and work to offset the base expenses of the fund. But there is still decay thanks to the nature of options. This decay is small and nowhere near the likes of what we saw in the VIX or Natural Gas ETNs where the Contango essentially decimated the funds on a monthly basis. But it does exist because there is no free lunch. We do have a mild bullish bent on this fund for the next few months as a hedge against the current exuberance but this is not a buy-hold-and-forget fund for us.

