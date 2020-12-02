The company re-established growth after a) major flooding in its service area, b) a warm 2019-2020 winter that reduced gas demand, and c) Covid-19 disruptions.

This $3.8 billion market cap company serves widely dispersed markets. Because much of its revenue is from natural gas sales to residential/commercial customers, BKH is more weather-dependent than other utilities.

Black Hills Corporation is a low-beta (0.25) Northern Plains, Rockies, and Arkansas gas and electric utility holding company with a 3.7% dividend yield.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) is a South Dakota-headquartered utility holding company with an eight-state service area that includes high-population-growth Colorado. Its gas utilities - the bigger part of its revenue - primarily serves weather-variable demand from residential and commercial customers.

Over a year ago, I ranked Black Hills “neutral,” and due to a warm winter and Covid-19, the stock price has indeed fallen, from $75.87/share then to $61.07/share now.

I am changing my ranking to “buy” because this less expensive low-beta stock shows promise a) after good recovery from 2019 floods, b) less impact from Covid-19 than might have been expected (only -$0.05 to -$0.10/share), c) growth as people move inland and to more rural areas in states like Colorado and Montana, d) the work-from-home trend increases residential gas and electricity demand, and e) a good future outlook with a generation mix of coal, natural gas, and renewables.

Third Quarter 2020 Results and Projections

In the third quarter of 2020, Black Hills’ net income was $36.3 million, or $0.58/share, well above 2019’s 3Q net income of $11.7 million or $0.19/share. Nine months’ net income was $150.4 million, or $2.41/share compared to $130.1 million or $2.15/share for the first nine months of 2019.

CEO Linn Evans explained the increase as due to new rates and rider recovery, customer growth, better weather (compared to both a warmer-than-normal winter and record-breaking rainfall and flooding a year ago), and production tax credits for new wind assets in service.

The company increased full-year 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $3.60-$3.70 and, with several assumptions, projects 2021 EPS at $3.75-3.95.

Operations

Black Hills Corporation is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota and has 1.2 million customers: over a million (1,070,000) natural gas customers and 214,000 electric customers. Its wide geographic service area is shown below. The company notes 92% of its assets are regulated.

Its natural gas service area comprises communities in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. Electricity service area comprises communities in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Black Hills also has a wholesale power generation segment with 423 megawatts of capacity and a small mining segment that produces coal from the Wyodak mine in Gillette, Wyoming.

Source: blackhillscorp.com

Segment Results

The graph below shows nine months’ adjusted operating income by segment. (The adjustment removed the impacts of finance lease accounting related to a 20-year purchase power agreement between Black Hills Colorado IPP and Colorado Electric.)

Note the operating income for gas utilities outweighs that for electric utilities. This is different from many combination gas-and-electric utilities in which the electricity side predominates. However, it is also worth recalling Black Hills has five times as many natural gas customers as electric customers, so per-customer revenue for electricity is much higher than for natural gas.

Credit: blackhillscorp.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Natural Gas Utilities

Some of Black Hills' natural gas utility service is anchored by the Cheyenne Hub (The Cheyenne Hub is actually in Weld County, Colorado.) Because gas is plentiful from sources inside and outside the Rockies and northern Plains, several pipelines serve the hub. Among them are Cheyenne Plains, Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG), Tallgrass Interstate Gas Transmission, Rockies Express, Trailblazer, and Wyoming Interstate Company (WIC). The hub also has gas storage facilities.

Black Hills has 41,200 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines, 4700 miles of intrastate transmission pipelines, seven natural gas storage sites, and 49,000 horsepower of compression.

Credit: naturalgasintel.com

Black Hills Generation by Fuel Type

Electric Utilities - In 2019, Black Hills’ electric utilities (Colorado Electric, South Dakota Electric, and Wyoming Electric) bought 58% of the electricity they delivered. They also generate electricity from net-owned 939 megawatts of wind, natural gas, coal, and oil capacity.

Sources: blackhillscorp.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Power generation - Black Hills’ power generation segment owns 423.4 megawatts of capacity, comprising coal, gas, and wind as shown below.

Credit: blackhillscorp.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Capital Expenditures and Growth

Black Hills Corporation divides into four business segments: electric utilities, gas utilities, power generation, and mining. The company has 46,000 miles of gas lines and 8,900 miles of electric lines.

Black Hills plans to complete 2020 with a total $733 million of capital investments. For 2021, the company’s capex budget is $633 million. Over the next five years, it expects to make $2.9 billion in capital expenditures.

Natural gas operations are mostly residential and commercial - which vary greatly with weather - and a small slice of industrial demand. Thus, BKH's natural gas segment sees its largest revenues in the fourth and first quarters when weather is the coldest and heating demand the greatest.

Importantly, given the experience of other gas utilities, Black Hills is proactively replacing old natural gas lines.

The company is soon starting up the $79 million 52.5 megawatt Corriedale wind project, jointly owned by Wyoming Electric and South Dakota Electric. It has received approval to build solar generation that will add to a target of 200 megawatts of renewable energy by 2023. The Wygen I coal generation unit was approved to supply 60 megawatts for an 11-year period starting in 2022.

Black Hills' Wyoming Electric utility recorded an all-time peak load of 271 megawatts in July 2020.

Earlier in 2020, citizens of Pueblo voted (75% for) in favor retaining the company’s Colorado Electric as the city’s electricity provider.

State Regulators

As a utility holding company, Black Hills does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates. In rate cases it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its gas delivery and electricity production.

Because most of the company’s demand is residential/commercial rather than industrial, Black Hills has not been severely affected by the shutdown of Colorado’s oil and gas industry due to tightened regulations locally and a poor oil operating environment internationally.

Governance

Last year Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Black Hills’ overall governance a 4, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (5), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (4). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Short shares are a small 2.8% of floated shares. Insiders own a mere 0.69% of outstanding stock.

Black Hills’ Financial and Stock Highlights

Black Hills’ trailing twelve months EPS is $3.55, for a current price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. The company projects 2021 EPS at about $3.85/share for a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.9.

Return on assets is 3.6% and return on equity is 9.3%.

Data by YCharts

At September 30, 2020, Black Hills had $5.21 billion in liabilities, including $3.5 billion of long-term debt, and $7.83 billion in assets. This results in a large although standard-for-utilities liability-to-asset ratio of 67%. The earliest large debt maturity is just above $500 million in 2023.

Market capitalization is $3.83 billion at a December 1, 2020 stock closing price of $61.07 per share.

The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $7.66 billion and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 11.7, slightly above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that would suggest a discount.

The 52-week price range is $48.07-$87.12 per share, so BKH's December 1, 2020 closing price of $61.07 is 70% of the one-year high. (This is particularly of note given recent Dow Jones (DJI) closures at all-time highs above 30,000.) The one-year target price is $72.13/share, so its closing price is 85% of that level.

Black Hills’ dividend of $2.26/share, just increased by 5.6%, represents a 3.7% yield. The company is maintaining a 50%-60% dividend payout target.

Mean analyst rating is 2.4 or between “buy” and “hold” from the eight analysts who follow it.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

Black Hills’ beta range is from 0.21 to 0.26. Thus, what investors may find useful about the company is smoothing potential: the company’s stock does not fluctuate much relative to the overall stock market.

The book value of $40.15/share is two-thirds of Black Hills' market price, indicating positive investor sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

With colder weather in the fourth and first quarters of the year, there can be a subconscious bias in favor of natural gas companies of which investors should be aware. This occurs particularly when winter spot gas prices spike.

Potential investors should consider expectations of regional economic growth (especially Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa), state regulatory environments, regional population growth, and natural gas prices as the factors most likely to affect the company.

Crucially, its natural gas revenues are almost entirely weather-dependent.

At a liability-to-asset ratio of 67%, Black Hills and the utility sector generally are more exposed to interest rate changes than companies in other sectors.

Recommendations for Black Hills Corporation

I recommend this low-beta (0.21-0.26), solid dividend (3.7%) stock for its operational growth as exemplified by its projected EPS increase. While the price/earnings ratio is a non-trivial 17.2, the stock price sits 20% lower than fourteen months ago.

Moreover, the company successfully navigated a treacherous trio in the last year: major flooding, a warmer-than-normal winter, and Covid-19 operating impacts. Growth prospects are good, the electric generation mix is grounded in coal and natural gas with increasing renewable capacity. The company’s natural gas utilities benefit from large volumes of accessible natural gas production throughout and near its service area.

Be aware that Black Hills, like any natural gas company, is weather-dependent with fluctuating residential and commercial demand rather than levelized industrial demand. So gas demand growth relies on population growth in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Electricity demand as well as the demand for gas to fuel electricity can be expected to grow with economic growth in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.