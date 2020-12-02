Herman Miller has been affected by the pandemic this year, but has seen a sequential improvement in its business.

Herman Miller (MLHR) has seen a decent recovery since the depths of the pandemic. However, the shares still remain well below where they were at the start of the year, with a 12% decline since January 1st. This is far below the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY), which has risen by over 13% over the same time frame.

I see a clear bifurcation in valuations between tech and non-tech companies, with Herman Miller representing the latter. While the company is not out of the woods yet, I see potential for it to return to growth mode next year. In this article, I evaluate what makes Herman Miller an attractive buy at the current valuation. So, let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in innovative furnishing concepts. Its designs are meant to inspire how people live, work, learn, heal, and play. The company was founded in 1905, and today, its brands include Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR, Geiger, HAY, and Maars Living Walls, among others. Herman Miller’s products include seating, desks and workspaces, tables, space dividers, healthcare-related furniture (i.e. nurses stations, waiting area seating), and accessories. In 2019, the company generated nearly $2.5 billion in total revenue.

Like many non-discretionary consumer products companies, Herman Miller has seen challenges stemming from the pandemic and the ensuing recession. In the last reported quarter ended August 31, 2020 (Q1’21), net sales were down by 6.6% YoY. However, I’m encouraged by the strong sequential bounce, in which sales improved by 32% QoQ, from $476M in Q4’20 to $627M Q1’21. This was led by strong performance in Herman Miller’s international segment, whose orders were up 26% YoY, while North America continued to be weak, with a 40% YoY decline in sales. It should be noted that some of the sequential revenue uptick was due to an elevated backlog that spilled over from the prior quarter, as new orders were down 18% compared to last year.

What’s impressive is that despite the weakness in the top line revenue figures, Herman Miller managed to grow its bottom line earnings on a per share basis. Adjusted EPS improved by 48% YoY, from $0.84 in Q1’20 to $1.24 in Q1’21. This was driven by strong operating margins, which improved to 15.2%, equating to a 620 basis points increase on a YoY basis. This improvement was a result of a higher mix of high-margin products, increased productivity, and managing expense levels, in which operating expenses were down $31.4 million YoY.

Looking forward, I expect to see an improvement in order flow in the upcoming quarterly results and into calendar year 2021. This is supported by the modest improvement in order trends that management saw in the second half of the last quarter. Plus, the recent HAY acquisition has been a strong contributor to the International business, with order levels that were 3% higher than last year. Lastly, consumers are investing in home work environments as many offices in the U.S. remain shut down. This was noted by management, as follows, during the last conference call:

Our Retail business led the way this quarter, with orders up an impressive 40% over last year. Demand was led by the Home Office category, which increased nearly 300% over last year. Consumers are also investing in their broader home environments, which led to positive year-on-year demand across multiple product categories, notably Upholstery, Outdoor, and Accessories.”

I’m encouraged by the accelerated timeline for vaccine delivery, which could start by the middle of this month, with the aim of reaching a 70% immunization rate by next made, which would allow for meaningful herd immunity to take place. As such, I see Herman Miller returning to growth in the latter part of next year. This is supported by the company’s historical track record of growing both its top and bottom lines. As seen below, revenue grew 24% from FY’15 to FY’19, and adjusted EPS grew more impressively, at 63%, over the same time period.

(Source: Q1’21 Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, Herman Miller maintains a strong balance sheet, with a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 1.1x, which sits well below the maximum 3.5x level required by its bank covenants. Liquidity also remains strong, with $297 million in available cash on the balance sheet. In what I see as a vote of confidence from management, the dividend has been reinstated at $0.1875 per share, equating to a 2.1% yield, and a very low payout ratio of just 21%. I expect for the company to resume its dividend growth as the profitability picture becomes clearer next year.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I see the stock as being undervalued, at the current forward P/E ratio of 12.2. As seen below, the forward P/E falls to 11.4, based on the average fiscal 2022 EPS estimate.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Shares also look cheap on a historical valuation basis. The current blended P/E sits at just 13.3, which is well below the normal P/E of 16.1 over the past decade. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 5 out of 5) and an average price target of $45.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Herman Miller has seen challenges to its business in the current year due to the effects from the pandemic. However, I see it as weathering the storm fairly well, with support from consumers upgrading their home offices and from recent acquisitions. In addition, a higher-end product mix, expense management, and improved efficiency helped the company grow its recent earnings in spite of a revenue decline. Looking forward, I expect Herman Miller to be able to return to growth mode by the latter part of next year, given momentum around a vaccine. I find the shares to be undervalued at the current price of $36.27 and see upside potential to bridge to its historical valuation. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.