When Maverix Metals (MMX) agreed to pay $75M for a package of eleven non-cash-flowing gold royalties back in September, we commented to our subscribers that prices for precious metals streams and royalties were obviously getting frothy. Public comments by various industry insiders since then seem to confirm this observation. Consider, for example, EMX Royalty (EMX) whose management referred to the precious metals royalty space in the latest MD&A as follows:

Clearly, this is a highly competitive space, and EMX's efforts suggest that this segment of the industry is a "seller's market". So far, the royalty acquisition opportunities presented to EMX have not held up under sober due diligence and valuation.

Or take Mr. Brian Dalton's word, CEO of royalty play Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF), who was asked about gold royalties in a recent presentation, and who responded that Altius loved gold royalties, but at the current valuation, Altius was a motivated seller, and certainly not a buyer.

And if more proof was needed, then Elemental Royalties' (OTCQX:ELEMF) latest acquisition serves as a case in point. The company has just announced an agreement to acquire three royalties on projects in Western Australia from South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) for the stately sum of $55M. That's a great deal for South32, and Elemental Royalties knows it as we will demonstrate later in this piece.

The Company

Let's take a quick look at the buyer before discussing the deal in more detail. Elemental Royalties emerged from a business combination and concurrent capital raise back in June as one of several recent small-cap entries into the increasingly crowded precious metals royalty and streaming space. The company owns five cash-flowing royalties which generated $1.15M in revenues in Q3, with the potential to grow to $1.4M per quarter in 2021.

Roughly 40% of the company's revenue originates from a royalty on the Wahgnion gold mine in Burkina Faso, an asset with a 10-year mine life operated by Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF). An almost equal percentage of revenues comes from a royalty on Austral Gold's (OTCPK:AGLDF) Amancaya mine in Chile, an asset with a much shorter reserve-based mine life.

The small-cap end of the precious metals royalty space has seen plenty of new entries of late, and consolidation of this particular segment appears overdue. In actual fact, one could argue consolidation has already started considering the recent acquisition of Coral Gold Resources (OTCQX:CLHRF) by Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF), or the formation of Orogen Royalties (OTCPK:EMRRF) following a merger of two smaller royalty entities. Elemental Royalties currently has a market capitalisation of just $60M and we would argue the company needs to grow if it wants to play an active role in this consolidation process.

Some peers generate growth by farming out exploration properties and creating royalties organically in the process. Elemental Royalties does not follow this model, however, and therefore needs to compete for acquisitions of existing royalties, either from larger mining companies or from individual owners. Valuations for such existing royalties have increased sharply of late, and we submit that Elemental has just added another high-point to that trend.

The South32 Acquisition

Elemental Royalties has agreed to purchase three royalties on development projects in Western Australia. Namely, a 2% NSR on the Karlawinda project owned by Capricorn Metals, a 2% GRR on parts of the Laverton project under development by Focus Minerals, and a A$6-20/oz royalty on Rumble Resources' Western Queen project.

The company optimistically projects all three royalties to be cash-flowing by 2023 as illustrated in the chart below.

(Source: company presentation)

We concur with Elemental Royalties' assumptions regarding Karlawinda. This is a highly attractive project of which we have sung praises to our subscribers for several years now. The Karlawinda mine will most likely reach commercial production sometimes in 2021, and it will pay a handsome royalty for many years to come. We won't assume a long-term gold price of $1,800/oz as Elemental Royalties has done for the chart above. But at $1,500/oz, this royalty should still pay around $3.3M per year, and using a 5% discount rate and assuming a 12-year reserve-based mine life, the NAV computes to $29.2M for this royalty.

We are much less inclined to follow Elemental Royalties' projections with regards to the Laverton project, however. Focus Minerals has been struggling to bring this collection of past-producing pits back into production for several years now. The recent gold price rally is finally lending some credibility to these plans; however, his company is scraping the bottom of a barrel that has been scraped many times over in previous gold bull runs. Moreover, the main event of Focus's Laverton project (the Burtville and Karridale pits) is not even located on the new royalty lands.

Elemental Royalty is merely purchasing royalties on a couple of satellite pits with less than 500,000 ounces in the indicated category to be considered in the upcoming PFS for the project. How this royalty will pay almost $3M per year as indicated in the chart above is beyond us. We believe that this royalty will pay intermittently, and less than $10M in total revenue accounting for the stated resource base and assuming 70% conversion into reserves. Making some assumptions regarding the mine schedule and using a 5% discount rate, we arrive at a $7M valuation for this royalty.

(Source: Focus Minerals, latest Quarterly Activities Report)

Rumble Resources is a tiny junior explorer developing the Western Queen project, which underpins the third royalty in this package. This is an exploration-stage project without any economic studies, or a tangible timeline to production. This royalty represents pure long-term optionality and adds little to our valuation of this deal. We assign $0.8M to this royalty.

This brings our sum-of-parts valuation to a grand total of $37M, a far cry from the $55M Elemental Royalties is willing to pay. But here is the thing: Elemental Royalties actually seems to agree with our view. Consider the table below, taken from the presentation put together by the company in order to market this deal to its shareholders. Among many charts showing all kinds of "accretive" metrics we found this:

(Source: company presentation, emphasis added)

According to Elemental Royalties, this deal is adding $31M in NAV to the company, and that's even less than we calculated above. And that's a bucket-load less than the $55M Elemental Royalties is willing to pay.

South32 will receive $40M in cash and just $15M in shares as consideration for the three royalties. That's a comparably high cash portion, and this cash requirement adds to the true cost Elemental is paying here. Elemental is about to close a credit facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending II to fund the deal and will pay a minimum of 10% interest per annum - and that is outright outrageous compared to conditions offered routinely to peers by financial institutions. We can make two deductions from these numbers: (a) South32 doesn't have much faith in Elemental Royalties scrip as a currency, and (b) Sprott sees a very high credit risk when lending money to Elemental Royalties.

Data by YCharts

Summary and Investment Thesis

We are siding with EMX management as quoted earlier in this piece, and we see a sellers' market for precious metals royalties at present. Elemental Royalties has just confirmed this point of view as the company is willing to overpay for a set of three royalties. The company is paying $55M for assets which are only worth $30+M and we believe this royalty company is chasing growth for growth's sake at almost any cost.

Finding accretive deals is the single most important factor bringing success to a royalty business. This deal is very obviously not accretive on a per-share basis, the projections to justify this deal are overly optimistic, and the company is severely overpaying. This deal is stretching the company's balance sheet, the cost of capital is exorbitant and interest payments will weigh heavily on future cash flow, and the assets will almost certainly not deliver what Elemental Royalties projects.

We understand that Elemental Royalties needs to grow in order to survive in a crowded market ripe for consolidation. However, deals like this one only grow the share registry, and they destroy per-share value. In fact, it is deals like this one that will render Elemental Royalties a prey rather than a predator in the postulated consolidation among small-cap royalty companies.

The private placement supporting this deal is priced at C$1.50. The new shares have a 4-month hold period and it seems like a timely idea to use the current market valuation and sell before reality sinks in and the new shares become tradeable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.