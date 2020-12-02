Don't sell out on ARKK or other ARK ETFs prematurely until more information about the takeover is released.

Resolute and ARK depend on each other for success and thus both sides are incentivized to work out a deal.

I recommend investors new to ARK Invest and its CEO Cathie Wood read my article on Investing in The Disruptive Innovation Future as an introduction.

In the recent month, news has emerged that a potential takeover battle is occurring between ARK Invest and its exclusive U.S. ETF distributor, Resolute Investment Managers. Resolute currently has a minority stake in ARK but has announced that it will exercise an option to purchase a majority stake of ARK as part of its initial 2016 agreement to serve as a distributor for ARK.

Cathie Wood, ARK's CEO, CIO, and current majority stakeholder has actively spoken out against this move.

On behalf of the employee-owners of ARK, we are disappointed that Resolute Investment Managers and its private equity owner, Kelso & Co., have chosen to issue this unwelcome notice that they intend to seize control of our business. As reported by Morningstar, ARK has delivered top one-percentile returns for multiple products over one-, three- and five-year periods. Thanks to our research and investing success, paired with our innovative digital marketing strategies, ARK now ranks among the largest ETF issuers in the U.S. The remarkable success of our team is rooted firmly in a culture of transparency, collaboration, and employee ownership. We do not believe that equity ownership by a party tangential to our business is in the best interest of ARK's stakeholders. - Wood, November 2020

Given this relatively public disagreement and a threat of a hostile takeover, many investors are understandably worried about the state of ARK ETFs, especially its largest ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). A huge reason investors including myself continue to invest in ARKK is because we trust in Wood's leadership and her team of analysts to find the best disruptive innovation companies out there. A takeover by Resolute could throw all of those benefits to the wayside.

While this concern is certainly valid, there are several reasons why I believe this battle is mostly politically grand-standing rather than a real dispute. Even if a takeover by Resolute were to actually happen, I wouldn't panic-sell ARKK immediately.

ARK And Resolute Are In A Co-Dependent Relationship

Resolute acts as a "distributor" or "authorized participant" for ARK's ETFs. This means it is the intermediary between ARK's fund holdings and investors. It purchases the underlying fund holdings and package them together to create individual shares of ARK ETFs that investors want to purchase. Similarly, it can redeem shares of ARK ETFs and turn them back into the underlying holdings if there is a net outflow of investors.

Resolute takes a percentage cut of all of these transactions. ARKK has a NAV of nearly $9B with an average of $2M+ daily volume. ARK's industry-specific ETFs, ARKF, ARKW, ARKQ, and ARKG total over $6B NAV and average over $3M total daily volume. Interest in ARK's ETFs has also exploded due to their outperformance caused by the pandemic creating capital flow to disruptive innovation companies, with ARKK leading the way. Resolute certainly would not want to reverse this momentum by removing such an investor-beloved team consisting of Wood and her analysts.

Data by YCharts

ARK needs a distributor to create liquidity for its ETFs, otherwise it would not be able to reach its retail investors, which is a huge part of its capital strategy. ARK does have other distributor options it could go with, but its 2016 agreement with Resolute has created some friction.

Resolute Is Trying To Remain ARK's Exclusive Distributor

Resolute's announcement on October 29th is likely related to ARK's announcement just three days prior. ARK announced that it was looking to select a new ETF distributor. It's unclear what prompted this decision but it likely upset Resolute as it wants to continue making profits from being ARK's ETF distributor. It is very likely that Resolute is choosing to exercise its option to purchase a majority stake so that it can ensure it remains ARK's sole distributor.

Resolute focuses on fund distribution and does not have expertise in fund management. It knows it cannot run ARK ETFs as well as ARK does. In all likelihood, Resolute would not remove Wood and her team of analysts when taking a majority stake.

It is also possible Resolute will reverse its decision to purchase a majority stake if ARK retains it as a distributor. I believe ARK would prefer to do that rather than upend the entire ownership and management structure.

ARKK's Good Liquidity Means There Won't Be A Discount To NAV Even With A Takeover

Many investors are concerned about a huge sell-off from other investors if a takeover of ARK occurs. While this is fairly likely to happen in the event of a takeover or ownership change, this fortunately will not create a significant discount to NAV of the underlying holdings and thus won't affect ARKK's price much at all.

ARKK and its underlying holdings have relatively strong liquidity and volume. This means its distributor Resolute will be able to correct any major premium or discounts of ARKK's price to NAV. If investors sell-off ARKK en-masse, unless it's enough to affect the underlying holdings (the average market cap of ARKK's holdings is $76B, so very unlikely), Resolute could simply redeem shares of ARKK into its underlying holdings and sell them for arbitrage profit. This would quickly correct ARKK's price to match NAV.

Prior to 2017, ARKK traded at large discounts or premiums but since volume has skyrocketed, the discount/premium has been nearly non-existent.

Data by YCharts

Don't Sell Your Chickens Before They Hatch

Resolute's purchase will not go through until 2021. Until then, there is plenty of time for ARK and Resolute to work out a deal, which I believe they will. Even if Resolute does proceed with the purchase, there is not enough information about any potential change in management structure. Investors pre-maturely selling ARKK could be selling out simply due to anxiety rather than any hard evidence of management changes.

In the case that Resolute assumes management control and Wood's team leaves, I agree this would be a better case to sell ARKK as a huge component of my bull thesis on ARKK is in Wood's team.

However, the existing holdings would still have the same disruptive innovation potential. Resolute may also bring in a team that has similar visions as Wood as it wants to keep investors interested in its ETFs. For myself personally, I am only planning on exiting ARKK in the absolute worst case - Wood's team leaves and the new management shows it does not have the same transparency, vision, and knowledge as Wood's team did.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKK, ARKG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.