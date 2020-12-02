We discuss this and more, while taking a deep-dive into ALPS' current fund line-up with an eye on the current market environment on the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs.

Doing stints at both ETF.com and Fidelity before joining up with ALPS, he has a unique sense of the ETF industry's past, present and future.

ALPS' Senior Investment Strategy Advisor Paul Baiocchi was early to the ETF party, becoming enamored with ETFs while attending business school in the mid-2000s.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.

By Jonathan Liss

ALPS' Senior Investment Strategy Advisor Paul Baiocchi was early to the ETF party, becoming enamored with ETFs while attending business school in the mid-2000s. His first foray into the ETF space was helping build and launch the first ever global shipping ETF, for Claymore (the now defunct "SEA".

Before joining ALPS, he was Vice President of ETF Business Development at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management where he helped build and grow the firm’s ETF lineup for six years. Prior to that, Paul worked at ETF.com, building an ETF analytics platform, writing about the ETF industry and moderating panels at Inside ETFs conferences.

In the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, Paul reflects on the industry's evolution while pondering its current direction. And of course, he also takes a deep-dive into ALPS' current ETF lineup with a special focus on funds that are relevant to the current market environment.

Show Notes

3:00 - What drew you to ETFs originally?

8:15 - Why is it that Mutual Fund assets still dwarf ETF assets?

17:30 - The next stage of ETF growth: Are semi-transparent actively managed ETFs actually good for investors?

25:00 - Has the ETF industry done enough to protect investors from exotic products?

30:00 - A top-down view of ALPS' ETF lineup?

34:30 - ALPS funds that are relevant to the current market environment (AMLP) (ACES) (SBIO)

43:30 - Searching for yield in the current environment (SDOG)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.