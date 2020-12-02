A few weeks ago, I wrote an update about Mastercard (MA) and called the stock still too expensive. I am not really bearish on Mastercard and I would never short the stock, but it seems a possibility that the stock might underperform and investors will see negative returns over the next few years. The closest competitor of Mastercard is the financial services company Visa, Inc. (V). Both companies have a very similar business model, and both stocks also performed quite similarly in the past.

In the following article, we are looking at Visa’s last quarterly results as well as the difficult months Visa will probably face in the foreseeable future. But we also look at the wide economic moat that will protect Visa from competitors and the growth potential the company has – despite any negative consequences from COVID-19. (In fact, the pandemic might rather be an accelerator for the growth potential of Visa.)

Quarterly And Annual Results

While Mastercard’s last quarterly earnings disappointed analysts as the company missed expectations, Visa could beat analyst’s expectations on earnings per share ($0.02 beat) as well as revenue ($70 million beat). And while Mastercard reported only 13.7% YoY decline of revenue in the last quarter, Visa’s revenue declined even 16.9% YoY. Mastercard’s earnings per share declined 26% in the last quarter and Visa’s earnings per share declined even 28%. Visa could beat analyst’s expectations, but the results of the two major financial services companies were quite similar once again.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, payments volume increased 4% YoY and processed transactions increased 3% YoY. Data processing revenues increased 4% and “Other revenues” increased 3% in the fourth quarter. But “Services Revenues” declined 13% and especially “International Transaction Revenues” declined 38%, which led to double-digit declines for the top line.

(Source: Visa Q4 Earnings Presentation)

When looking at the full year results, net revenue declined 5% from $22,977 million in 2019 to $21,846 million in 2020. GAAP earnings per share decreased from $5.32 in 2019 to $4.90 in 2020 – reflecting a decline of 7.9%.

Troubles Ahead In 2021

Despite the positive news from Pfizer Inc. (PFE), BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), which should make us optimistic that we will have an approved vaccine soon, we have to expect some rough months and the next two quarters will be difficult for Visa. Many European states are (or have been) in some state of shutdown or lockdown and the case numbers in the United States are rising dramatically, which will have a negative effect on Visa’s top and bottom line. Especially “International Transaction Revenue” will be extremely low once again as in October and November international travel was facing setbacks and for the coming months, we also have to be rather pessimistic. I don’t expect Visa to be able to report YoY growth in the next two quarters – neither for the top nor for the bottom line.

(Source: Visa Q4 Earnings Presentation)

When looking at the numbers for the United States, we saw only declining YoY numbers for “card present” in the last few quarters and even “card present” is close to last year’s levels again.

(Source: Visa Q4 Earnings Presentation)

But when looking at the cross-border volume results, we are still way below last year’s numbers. Card not present is still 10% below last year’s numbers, while card present combined with card not present travel is still 65% below last year’s numbers.

While the next few quarters will be tough for Visa, it seems extremely unlikely, that Visa will face long-lasting negative consequences from the pandemic. It might take until 2023 before travel will reach pre-crisis levels again, but over the long run, the pandemic might rather accelerate the trend towards paying online and using credit cards and forms of contactless payments and this will be positive for Visa and its competitors.

Balance Sheet

When the economy is hit by a recession, liquidity often becomes a problem, and as we have to expect revenue and earnings per share to keep declining in the next few quarters, solvency and liquidity are two aspects we should pay close attention to. But when looking at Visa’s balance sheet we get a similar picture as with Mastercard and we should not be worried. On September 30, 2020, Visa had $21,071 million in long-term debt as well as $2,999 million in short-term debt. Compared to a total equity of $36,210 million this leads to a D/E ratio of 0.66, which is acceptable. We can also compare the outstanding debt to the operating income of $14,081 million and it would take about 1.7 years to repay the outstanding debt.

We also have to point out that Visa has $3,752 million in investment securities as well as $16,289 million in cash and cash equivalents. This is almost enough to repay all the outstanding debt. And when looking at the amounts Visa has to repay in the next few years, I also see no reason for concern: In 2021, Visa has to repay $3 billion in debt, in 2022 $1 billion and in 2023 $2.25 billion. Summing up: Similar to with Mastercard, we should not be worried about the solvency or liquidity of Visa.

Huge Addressable Market

When moving away from short-term troubles and rather focusing on the long-term, the growth potential is an important aspect. During its last Investor Day, Visa’s management mentioned several growth opportunities and is pretty confident, that the fourth growth inflection point in Visa’s history is offering the next 10x growth opportunity. The drivers of growth that will increase the payment volume even further are connected devises, new money flows and the “network of networks.”

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day)

Growth will especially stem from (and probably be accelerated by) three different sources:

Consumer payments : Visa will continue to grow the two-sided network by expanding Visa’s credentials, increasing the number of acceptance points and driving user engagement.

: Visa will continue to grow the two-sided network by expanding Visa’s credentials, increasing the number of acceptance points and driving user engagement. New Flows: Visa will continue to expand its network and shift to a network of networks to capture new sources of payments and money movement between individuals, businesses and government. This includes B2B, B2b, B2C, P2P as well as G2C. Visa will continue to try to capture at least parts of the gigantic money flows - $120 trillion B2B money flows (cross-border, receivable, payables), $5 trillion B2b money flows (merchant settlements, marketplaces, alternative lending), $30 trillion B2C money flows (insurance, payroll, gig economy), $20 trillion P2P money flows (friends and family and remittances) and $10 trillion G2C money flows (government benefits, tax refunds).

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day)

Value Added Services: Visa will try to drive utilization of the services to help the clients of Visa to grow profits and deepen the partnerships. There can be different types of Value-Added Services like Issuer & Consumer Solutions, Acquirer & Seller Solutions, Security & Identify, Data Solutions as well as Visa Consulting & Analytics.

The total payment flows are about $185 trillion annually (according to Visa presentation). According to Mastercard Investment Community Meeting Presentation, the total addressable market is even $235 trillion. To give just a few examples for new potential markets that Visa could conquer, we could mention $16 billion in payment volume for transit, $26 billion in payment volume for parking or $350 billion in payment volume for tuition.

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day)

Although Visa is not the only player in the market, we can be pretty confident that Visa will continue to grow at a high pace as the underlying market is growing and Visa will continue to take market shares. Right now, Visa’s payment flows are “only” about $10 trillion of more than $200 trillion in total annual payment flows.

Wide Economic Moat

As I have mentioned several times in past articles, a growing market by itself is not enough to be bullish about a business. A growing market always attracts competitors, and therefore we also have to analyze if a company has an economic moat to protect its business and Visa has – without any doubt – a very powerful moat.

When talking about the wide economic moat of Visa, we have to mention Visa’s brand name. In its 2020 Investor Day Presentation, Visa also focused on its brand name and is pointing out that the Visa brand is preferred around the world. According to Interbrand, Visa is on the 45th spot on the list of most valuable brands in the world (Mastercard is 57th and American Express is even 23rd).

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day)

I don’t want to speak ill of Visa’s brand, but as I pointed out in past articles, I don’t think that the brand name is the source of the wide economic moat – although the brand name is certainly helpful and valuable. Visa is claiming that the brand name drives substantial value to Visa, the clients, the partners and the ecosystem – and that might be true, but in Visa’s case the brand name is not a powerful moat that can’t be overcome.

Instead, the wide economic moat stems from the network Visa established over the last few decades. And the resulting network effect is making Visa’s business model similar powerful as Mastercard’s business model and probably one of the best in the world. Visa has a powerful network of connecting about 3.5 billion customers (card users), which use the Visa card to shop as well as 61 million merchant locations (like shops, retailers or restaurants) that accept Visa cards. 180 billion transactions and a total payments volume of $8.8 trillion underline the huge and powerful network (numbers from 2019).

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day)

The network is especially strong as it is densely interconnected. There is basically a connection between every single card holder and every merchant as every card holder can pay at every merchant location and every merchant will accept the card of every single card holder. Therefore, it is not enough to just copy a few nodes and connections, but a new competitor has to copy the entire network to compete with Visa, and this is not only extremely expensive, but also time consuming.

Additionally, Visa can also rely on cost advantages. And as Visa’s network is even denser and much more complex than the network of Mastercard, the advantages for Visa are even bigger. Once the infrastructure is in place, additional payments don’t create much additional costs for Visa and the company can increase its profitability, which is creating an advantage a new competitor simply can’t match. And when looking at the operating margin, even Mastercard can’t match that high level of profitability as Visa has a much higher operating margin indicating higher levels of profitability and higher effectiveness. Visa is not only among the top 20 companies in the S&P 500 (SPY) with the highest operating margin, the average operating margin was 63.1% during the last decade and more than 1000 bps higher than the average operating margin of Mastercard (51.5% on average during last decade).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, I think we can make a pretty solid argument, that Visa is a great business, which is not only protected against competitors, but also has the potential to keep growing with a similar pace as in the past. To decide if Visa is not only a great business, but also a great investment we need to put some form of price tag to the stock.

We can start by looking at the price-earnings ratio. Currently, the stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 43, which is not only the highest P/E ratio in over seven years (aside from a brief period in 2017), it is also 25% above Visa’s five-year average. When looking at the price-sales ratio, Visa is trading with an extremely expensive P/S ratio of over 20. This number is not only 37% above the five-year average, it is also the highest P/S ratio since the company’s IPO. And when considering, that growth rates rather slowed down over the last decade, we have to be cautious if such a high multiple is justified at this point.

Since 2004 (Visa) and 2002 (Mastercard) Last 10 years Last 5 years Visa Revenue 14.71% 10.47% 9.50% Visa Net Income 27.50% 13.48% 10.68% Mastercard Revenue 13.75% 12.71% 12.25% Mastercard Net Income 28.39% 18.80% 17.54%

When comparing Visa to Mastercard, we see a pretty similar performance, but we have to acknowledge that Mastercard could grow with a higher pace in the last few years than Visa. And Mastercard seems to be able to keep its high growth pace, while Visa’s growth rates seem to slow down a little bit.

In my last article about Mastercard, I offered two different intrinsic value calculations (reflecting two different growth scenarios) and I will do the same for Visa in this article.

Scenario I: Optimistic Scenario

In a first, rather optimistic scenario, we assume that Visa will continue to grow its revenue with a similar pace as during the last decade. We should not ignore, that Visa’s revenue growth slowed down a little and a revenue growth rate between 8% and 9% seems to be realistic. Additionally, we can assume that Visa will continue to improve its margins, which will add about 1% growth to the bottom line and 1-2% growth could also stem from share buybacks. Summing up, we can assume about 11% bottom line growth. For 2021, we have to assume Visa will stay under pressure and a similar performance as in the last two quarters seems likely. We therefore assume a free cash flow of $9.5 billion for 2021 and for 2022 we assume a return to pre-crisis levels (similar free cash flow as in 2019). For perpetuity we assume 6% growth (as always) and when calculating with a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $174.20 for Visa.

Scenario II: Less optimistic

In a second calculation, we assume a similar free cash flow for 2021 and 2022 as in the first scenario, and also 11% growth. But over the next few years till the end of the decade, we assume that growth will slow down until we reached “only” 6% growth till perpetuity. I don’t consider long-lasting negative effects from the pandemic on Visa’s business very likely, but we never know. When calculating with these numbers, we get an intrinsic value of $151.21 for Visa.

Conclusion

Similar to Mastercard, we are facing two different risks with Visa right now. On the one hand, we are facing the risk that an investment in Visa might turn out to be a bad decision as the stock might stagnate or even decline for several years and investing right now might be the wrong decision as Visa is trading at one of the highest multiples in its history and seems to be overvalued even when using very optimistic growth assumptions. On the other hand, we are facing the risk of missing out on Visa if we should not invest as the stock might continue to trade with a premium and the stock will just continue to climb higher.

In my opinion, the upside potential of Visa is very limited at this point and I consider another correction quite likely. I see Mastercard and Visa trading both about 20% above the intrinsic value (using optimistic growth assumptions). At some points in the past, Visa seemed to be a little cheaper than Mastercard, but at this point I see both stocks being similarly expensive, and therefore I will remain patient.

