Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matt Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matt Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is rapidly transforming its business model from what was primarily a simple hardware manufacturer to what is now quickly becoming a high-margin SaaS business. Axon Enterprise, formerly known as TASER International, is known for its TASER stun guns and body camera products that it manufactures and sells to police departments. But over the past few years, the company has been heavily investing in its Axon Cloud, Evidence.com, and related software offerings, which are sold on a subscription basis and have led to steadily increasing margins for Axon as these products become a larger and larger part of the company’s total sales. Axon is guiding for total 2020 revenue in the range of $630-$640 million and operating in a management-estimated $27 billion TAM, which leaves a huge amount of upside potential and opportunity for the company to continue its top-line growth and increase profitability as margins continue to expand.

The Numbers

Let's start by taking a look at Axon's numbers broken out by segment, which they report as 2 segments under “TASER” and “software and sensors.” Axon's TASER segment saw 18% YoY sales growth and a gross margin of 63% for the most recent quarter, up from 61% in prior quarter. What's interesting to note about this segment though is the significant acceleration of TASER devices sold as part of a subscription bundle, which includes the TASER device along with cloud software and training.

The subscription bundles represented 75% of all TASER units sold in Q3 2020, up from 46% in the prior quarter. These subscription bundle sales have the impact of driving total gross margin down in the near term, but over the life of the subscription are expected to have higher margins than sales of the TASER alone. The implication here is that as Axon makes more and more of their TASER sales through this model and as these contracts get further along in their lives, the gross margin in this segment should continue to expand ultimately towards a company target of 70%+.

Now to the software and sensors segment, which includes all of the camera products as well as the majority of Axon's cloud and Evidence.com revenue. On the Axon Cloud side, the company had strong YoY revenue growth of 34% accompanied by gross margin of 77%, and on the sensors and other side revenue grew even faster at 46%. Gross margin for sensors and other was 27.5% which beat the company’s target of 25%. However much like the TASER subscription bundles, sales under this segment have the added benefit of getting Axon in the door with their customers so they sign into contracts for long term software/cloud subscriptions, which they’ve clearly been executing on for the past few years.

Now let’s turn to looking at the financials as a whole. Axon has grown total revenue 22% or more every year since 2017, including 32% growth in the twelve months prior to the most recent quarter-end (Q3 2020) and increased guidance for the full year 2020 ($630 million-$640 million, up from a previous midpoint estimate of $620 million). Adjusted EBITDA margins have expanded along with revenue growth, from 12% in 2017 up to 21% in the trailing twelve months for Q3 2020, indicating the company’s ability to execute on the strategy of driving more sales through recurring, high margin subscription bundles. As further indication of Axon's ability to execute on this strategy, net revenue retention has been in an impressive range of 119%-121% consistently for the past 4 quarters. Axon also is consistently generating positive free cash flow, cash from operations, and has a healthy balance sheet with a strong cash position and no debt.

Growth Drivers

A significant driver of growth for Axon that the company has already been executing on is simply through upgrading customers along the value chain as they release new and improved products (see the previously mentioned 120% net revenue retention). As the company continues to innovate, they’ve proven they have the ability to get their customers to upgrade contracts to include more diverse sets of product offerings. As a recent example, Axon introduced “Axon Respond” in August 2020.

This offering is what the company calls an “end-to-end platform to power real-time operations,” basically giving customers the ability to track everything from GPS on officers, in-car cameras and drones, to dispatch systems in real-time through Axon’s cloud platform and the ability to track this all through a real-time map available on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. Offerings like this, which over 200 agencies had used at least parts of as of Q3, prove how Axon is able to provide agencies with huge technological advantages over outdated legacy systems and allow Axon to move them further along in the value chain, growing customer spend over time (again, in a high-margin recurring revenue segment).

Axon has also been benefitting from a growing customer base, notably revenue from the US Federal government, which grew 400% YoY in Q3 2020, and international revenue, which grew 15% YoY (also notable that international revenue is up 43% YTD). While both of these customer bases are no doubt still a relatively low portion of total revenue, if Axon is able to continue to execute and sign these new customers on for increasingly lucrative contracts, you can expect this to be a significant driver for top-line growth moving forward.

In the TASER segment, Axon is also currently working on developing a new suite of products at the consumer level. Per Q3 earnings call, the company’s internal 2020 full-year goals for consumer sales were hit seven months into the year, partially as a result of an increased focus on marketing for these products. Additionally, the margins on the consumer side of the TASER business are even better than the margins on the law enforcement side. Combine the growing number of higher margin consumer sales with the already expanding TASER margins due to increasing subscription sales and you can see how Axon very reasonably can get to the 70%+ segment gross margin they’re aiming for.

From a regulatory perspective, Axon is also in a position to be a major beneficiary of any type of police reform bill that comes from the federal government. Axon states that the company’s mission is to protect life (with non-lethal TASERs replacing traditional firearms), capture truth (body and other cameras keeping record of police encounters), and accelerate justice (through all of Axon’s additional offerings, such as Evidence.com and Axon Respond). Any police reform bill that may come to fruition would be expected to have goals in line with Axon's overarching mission, opening the door for the company to further expand its customer base, potentially through requirement by federal law if, for example, body cameras being worn by all officers became a federal law.

What Could Go Wrong

In my view the biggest risk to disrupting the Axon growth story exists in the form of political/regulatory risk. This past summer Axon saw a significant pullback in stock price as social unrest led to calls for defunding police departments and diverting government budgets elsewhere. The vast majority of Axon's customer base is made up of US law enforcement agencies that don’t determine what their budgets are, which can make it difficult to increase spending during periods where police over-spending is becoming more of a focus. This poses a threat to what has been Axon's largest growth driver, which has been growing revenue by offering more and more options to their customers over time.

In my opinion though, while this is a real risk that needs consideration, it creates more of an opportunity for Axon. As police spending becomes more of a focus and there is more of a push to improve police department efficiency and effectiveness, Axon has the opportunity to sell its technology as a solution.

Additionally, the nature of Axon's business opens the door for litigation in the form of personal injury or wrongful death lawsuits in the event that its products cause adverse harm, which could lead to issues such as worsening public perception and increased difficulty attracting new customers. The company notes that it is currently involved in 8 lawsuits related to its TASER business (per 2019 annual report).

The company also notes that it doesn’t expect any of these to materially impact its financial position or operations, but the ripple effects of continued adverse impacts from TASER products could lead to problems such as public perception inhibiting acquiring new/maintaining current customers. Though given that the alternative to TASERs is the standard firearm still used by most police officers, Axon should still be in a position to sell its products as part of the solution regardless of the outcome of these lawsuits.

Performance and Opportunity

Axon has been on an absolute tear over the past few years with the stock price up nearly 5x since the start of 2017. Despite this performance, the company still has a market cap under $8 billion. Additionally, management estimates that they are operating in a potential $27 billion TAM. While these estimates should always be taken with a grain of salt, it nonetheless says a lot about the growth potential management sees given that they are guiding for full year 2020 revenue of $630-$640 million.

From a valuation standpoint, Axon is currently trading at a P/S multiple around 12. This is by no means a cheap stock in that regard, however when put in the context of a current market that bids high growth tech stocks up to P/S ratios well over 20+ it seems well within reason.

Given the likely continued growth ahead for Axon as they continue to fire on all cylinders along with a continued trend of expanding margins, I’m happy buying at the current price and will likely capitalize even more on any opportunities to add shares on market pullbacks. The potential for multiple expansion from here if Axon continues to execute is also very real and an additional selling point for why I continue to be optimistic about the future for Axon Enterprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.