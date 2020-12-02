For both groups, these deals have never been solely about the numbers these games get now, it is about the audience and their overall behaviors and preferences learned from them.

With the NFL’s lucrative TV deals coming due in 2022, viewership data from Amazon will help the league justify boosting its price tag, while also courting additional streaming partners.

For Amazon investors, the NFL deal in general represents another element that the company can offer consumers that rivals cannot and at the same time target a demographic of great importance.

This week we learned more about that game and that it would come as the middle-offering of a triple-header the day after Christmas, a significant upgrade from past streaming exclusives.

Amazon’s most recent deal with the NFL came with a new caveat in that it was being given one game exclusively to air on its service.

(Credit: NFL)

Down, set, stream.

While football has always been seen as a big prize to the traditional linear networks, the NFL years ago realized it could make additional revenue with side-streaming deals. Since then we’ve seen a number of big names enter the mix, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) being perhaps the most marquee name. This week one aspect of the pair’s recently extended deal came back into the spotlight and serves as a reminder that arguably the most important licenses on TV will soon be back up for grabs.

First as always, some background.

The first streaming NFL game deal was back in 2015 with Yahoo, and since then, it’s been an up-and-down venture in general. To put it kindly, the games being streamed haven’t always been top tier. That 2015 game was between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, two teams that for non-NFL fans aren’t known for lighting up the ratings (or the scoreboard, current Bills team excluded).

To make things even more complicated, the game was also one of the match-ups coming from the UK (as part of an exhibition deal) which meant an earlier AM airing. Now for those hardcore NFL fans this was great because basically it meant you had a FULL day of football starting at 10:30am going all the way to the primetime match-up at 8:20 pm (and longer if you count previews and post-game). For the general public, though, unless you were a Bills or Jags fan (or had players from those teams on your fantasy roster), you probably missed it.

It was understandable.

Still, the data showed 15 million people at some point tuned in for some period of length and it was deemed a success.

We’ve come a long way since then and the NFL ramped up its presence most notably through that previously mentioned deal with Amazon to amplify its streaming reach. The crux of that arrangement was the online rights to FOX’s Thursday Night Football roster – but the aspect that caught a lot of the attention was an exclusive late-season game (for the next three seasons) that was to be determined.

That game for 2020 we just learned will be the Arizona Cardinals vs. the San Francisco 49ers – on the day after Christmas (a Saturday) – as part of a triple-header. It is a significant upgrade from what we’ve seen prior and not just for the fact both the Cardinals and 49ers are actually in the play-off hunt (albeit barely). As the middle game of the three, it has prime placement, and unless you are in either team’s market, you can’t watch it on TV.

Make no mistake, to force fans to have to go online (or on mobile) to watch the game is a significant ask - especially since the NBA will back by then and those games will certainly be on broadcast channels.

So, many may be asking why are they doing this?

The simplest answer is it’s a test with low stakes. The NFL wants to see the return. It wants to know what type of reach they will get because this type of deal could lead to a potentially massive windfall down the line.

It also doesn’t hurt that all of the licenses for TV are up in 2022, but I’ll get to that in a minute.

Keep in mind the other two games on Christmas are both exclusives to the NFL Network – as was this one - so it doesn’t impact any other deals. These games are the NFL’s to do with what they want.

Amazon (along with its online gaming network Twitch) will also have the ability to stream one of the play-offs game in January – while the game itself won’t be exclusive to them (it will air nationally on CBS), the point is still that the deal is in place. And they aren’t the only ones – Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) streaming service Peacock has the rights to one of the NBC play-offs games as well (as will Telemundo).

I also want to clarify that while this is technically a Amazon exclusive in that it will not air on broadcast, other grandfathered-in NFL partners such as Yahoo and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) will also have access, with Amazon getting the top billing and a few extras.

In any case, the takeaway is this is the direction everything is going.

What's also interesting is that while in some cases it will help the streaming offspring of the linear networks, this is also the NFL’s way of threading the needle to raise its rates. One of those ways is by pitting broadcast against streaming, even though in many cases there is overlap.

Now the heavy money is on all the linear networks keeping their deals, but content like “Sunday Ticket” could make a jump from its long-time DirecTV home to somewhere like Amazon.

While ESPN+, Peacock and others are also rumored to be interested, should Amazon snag those rights, it's a massive shift in the streaming playing field. Regardless of which package gets which bidders, the whole thing also allows the NFL to try entice a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to get in on the action… and should that happen, they’ll now have the data to back up the price-tag.

For the NFL, it is a short-term loss for a long-term gain. It also goes a long way to help future-proof the sport with an audience more opt to play football on a mobile device than watch it on TV.

For Amazon, though, part of it is about staying friendly with a major partner with huge reach. The Twitch aspect is also key as that site is a vehicle for a lot of gaming companies to reach their core market directly. After all, it’s not a huge leap to go from streaming gaming to streaming actual games. Twitch is also home to a number of streamers who often work with EA (Electronic Arts) on its Madden gaming franchise so there is clearly familiarity.

The simplest explanation for investors is this a merging of worlds but interconnecting worlds fighting to attract the same audience just in different ways.

On a larger scale, this also gives Amazon another big differentiator. Wall Street knows the Jeff Bezos owned giant is a jack-of-all-trades which allows for subscribers to have more variety. Don’t want to stream a movie or TV show, here’s a book or a magazine. Want to play game or hear some music, you can.

Adding a LIVE element, more importantly a LIVE sports element, continues to help set them apart from the Netflix, Apple and Disney’s of the world which don’t offer live content. Even Hulu, which has made a nice business off of live, has pay-walled that element away from its traditional tiers.

However, it is important to be clear, this has never been about the numbers these games get now – which has not been stellar – but it is about the possibilities for later. For investors, they don’t necessarily need to care about those numbers either, because if Netflix can promote its “two-minute metric” image, what can be spun here.

No, this is more about the learnings from the audiences and their personalities. It’s more about how far the truest of the true fans will go to watch this content and why. It’s more about data than anything else.

The NFL is opening a world of possibilities for Amazon just as Amazon is for the NFL… and if you are a linear network (or an investor in one), continuing to be a part of this world may come at a higher cost in the very near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.