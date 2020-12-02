We view shares as a way for investors to capitalize on the growing demand for governments and corporations to meet their increasing ESG goals. Still, multiple uncertainty risks remain.

Montrose's revenues have grown by a CAGR of 28% over the past 5 years, while EBITDA has expanded even faster due to efficiency synergies amid multiple acquisitions.

Over the past few years, and even more prominently over the past few months, there has been a huge push towards implementing an ESG approach to businesses and their overall environmental responsibility approach.

Capitalizing on the growing trend, renewable energy stocks, for instance, have skyrocketed this year, facing an all-time high demand for green energy. There are multiple ways for investors to benefit from the long-term gains of the ESG trend. For example, we covered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure a couple of weeks ago as a prime income-oriented pick for those seeing more predictable returns. In this article, we want to take a look at a company that we believe will greatly benefit from the increasing demand for environmental services, Montrose Environmental Group (MEG), which IPOed relatively recently, back in July.

Introduction to Montrose Environmental

Montrose's mission is to help clients and communities meet their environmental and sustainability goals and needs. The company's three primary operating segments are:

Assessment, Permitting, and Response: This segment furnishes scientific advisory and consulting services to assist with environmental estimates, environmental emergency response, as well as audits and permits.

This segment furnishes scientific advisory and consulting services to assist with environmental estimates, environmental emergency response, as well as audits and permits. Measurement and Analysis: Through this division, Montrose tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to detect and assess concentrations of contaminants as well as the toxicological effects of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health.

Through this division, Montrose tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to detect and assess concentrations of contaminants as well as the toxicological effects of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Remediation and Reuse: Through its Remediation and Reuse segment, Montrose equips clients with engineering, design, implementation, and maintenance services, primarily to treat contaminated water, discard contaminants from soil or produce biogas from agricultural waste.

The global environmental industry is growing rapidly, and Montrose hopes to grow its market share through continuous acquisitions and efficiency synergies amongst its diversified operations.

Source: Investor Presentation

Montrose derived its revenues from more than 4500 different clients, with no client responsible for more than 7% of total revenues, and even this client has assigned 4 different projects to the company. Finally, no industry accounts for more than 13% of its clients, with governmental entities being the largest source of sales, at around 21%. This is particularly encouraging. As we know, strong ties with governmental entities often result in long term business relationships and recession-proof cash flows due to their robust credit profiles. We have discussed and seen this often in aerospace/defense companies, for example.

Financials

The company plans to expand its operations both organically through its existing businesses and through regular acquisitions. Over the last eight years, Montrose has acquired and integrated over 50 businesses that have provided the company with complementary services, access to differentiated technologies, and geographic reach.

As a result of its continuous expansion and increasing market share, Montrose's revenues have grown by a CAGR of 28% over the past 5 years, while EBITDA has expanded quite faster due to the company's ability to enhance its subsidiaries' post-acquisition performance by leveraging its cost allocation over a larger base, resulting in continuously juicier margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Further, due to the long-term relationships between Montrose and its clients, as well as the duration of its projects, the company enjoys recurring revenues resulting in no quarter recording fewer sales than its previous one over the past couple of years. We believe that gross margins will continue expanding as more acquisitions take place, improving the company's profitability.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Speaking of profitability, the company posted a loss of $30.7M in Q3. However, this was due to net expenses from fair value adjustments to certain financial instruments, contingent earn-out payments, and professional fees associated with MEG's IPO.

For now, we believe that a more fair way to look at the company is through its EBITDA generation. The EBITDA margin is constantly expanding. Over the last twelve months, it has averaged 16.3%, while in MEG's latest report, that figure grew to 19.4%

Source: Investor Presentation

Until the company matures further, valuing the company through its EBITDA should be more meaningful, as one-off items through its rapid expansion distort the company's net income.

Valuation and expected investor returns

At Montrose's current LTM (last-twelve-month) EBITDA generation of $47M, the company is currently trading at around 15x its underlying EBITDA. While this valuation is not necessarily cheap, EBITDA is growing at an explosive rate, while the company's revenue acceleration in Q3 (revenue growth of 47% vs. 28.5% during Q2) should justify the current multiple.

We are going to assume a 25% growth in EBITDA over the next five years. We believe that this is a fair estimate for the following reasons:

The company just delivered revenue growth of 47% in Q3, indicating acceleration in sales. We are assuming a massive deceleration without any signs of a potential slowdown.

EBITDA should grow even faster than revenues due to the operational synergies achieved through acquisitions, as explained earlier.

As you can see, even with humble growth assumptions and the potential for heavy valuation compression, shares still seem to offer very attractive returns moving forward.

Source: Author

Still, the company is very newly listed, and hence its long-term net income margin potential remains unknown. With a limited track record available and an unknown future policy for capital returns to shareholders, the stock holds significant risks despite its rather impressive recent financials.

We view shares as a way for investors to capitalize on the growing demand for governments and corporations to meet their increasing ESG goals and less as a typical stock, which we have a clear picture of what to expect in terms of capital returns moving forward. With strong catalysts to push revenues, further investors may be subject to massive returns in the long term. Then again, with multiple unknown variables, we wouldn't allocate but a limited percentage of our portfolio to the stock and would potentially grow our stake as more earnings releases gradually paint a clearer picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.