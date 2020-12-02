Celebrating our 100th episode! Alvaro Torres, co-founder and CEO of Khiron, joins us to discuss building value in LatAm and Europe and why a strong foundation is essential.
Following its recent Q3 earnings and some bullish announcements, we also cover why Khiron wanted to avoid treating cannabis as a commodity.
Sustainable patient growth with good margins. Staying the course.
Slow, but present, European growth; CBD skincare in Hong Kong; Growth in Mexico, Colombia and beyond.
Alvaro Torres has over 15 years of experience in the Latin American market and was previously head of business development for SNC-Lavalin, Colombia. He is co-founder and CEO of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF), a vertically integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Latin America and Europe. The company reported Q3 earnings this week and Alvaro talks to us about having a long-term vision in growing medical markets.
Topics include:
- Alvaro is a Colombian/US citizen, background as an engineer. Co-founders of Khiron showed Alvarro Mexico's plans for legalizing cannabis. But didn't want to get into as a commodity - co-founder had background in pharma industry and they modeled business after that. Khiron is the patron saint of pharmacies. Bringing down pre-conceived notions around cannabis and LatAm and 'drugs' becoming medicine. Focus on patients and prescriptions, not square meters and grams.
- Focusing on medical side - most doctors have been trained to prescribe opiates, and patients have been prescribed to take them. Changing that with cannabis. Value comes from education, access, data and development. When pharma gets into cannabis they'll want to see how many patients you have, what demand you've built, R&D, what you've developed, not how many square feet you have. That's what Khiron is building. LatAm and Europe, where Khiron are focused, aren't really contemplating adult use legalization.
- Concentrating on long-term while addressing short-term markers. Background as an engineer gives Alvarro an appreciation for long-term thinking. Sometimes in the short-term it's attractive to make shareholders happy, but how do you build a skyscraper? A lot can't be controlled, like regulations, and it can be frustrating. But talking to patients reinforces the value of what they're building and offering. It's easy to think about short-terms results if you're thinking long-terms, but not so easy the other way around.
- What Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) has done in Florida similar to what Khiron is doing and building in LatAm and Europe. Cash conservation but growth - can be at odds with each other. Can't always conserve cash if you want to grow.
- Mexico signalling that they will go adult use legal and are creating a new cannabis institute - it will take time to implement but the future is exciting if they do it right. Alvaro not interested in seeing how much flower they can sell - there's already enough options, but the medical market there makes a lot of sense. In Canada and North America, percentage of people who have tried cannabis it's more than 50%; in Mexico and LatAm it's less than 10%. Cannabis produced in LatAm is exported, not consumed by local citizens. Also a religious, conservative culture - why education is salient.
- FDA getting involved with cannabis - in US and Mexico. Bringing different perception to Colombia.
- Europe has had more limited growth than people expected, but there's no doubt about the size of the medical cannabis market there. Cannabis will eventually be covered; Germany is not growing as fast as investors like as many companies are getting into the market, and there are a lot of regulations, but it is growing. There's been disruption, but that will come back around, and there is demand there. Global rejection of opiates, and CBD was just deemed to not be a narcotic - big deal, not just for medical world but for CPG world. UK same situation. In 3 years, Khiron expects to be in a top position there, they're building that foundation now - many companies are getting out but they're sticking with their plan because it's such an attractive market.
- Raising capital, and using dilution for growth. Did a $14 million financing with Canaccord a couple weeks ago. Not everybody will survive this pandemic; it's brought real challenges to LatAm and Asia and the ability to bring things to market. Windows are short, Khiron's new clinic in Medellin, some wouldn't build it in this environment, but Khiron's choice is to keep growing. Dilution always hurts, especially Alvaro as the largest shareholder, but they want to get to 1 million patients, that can spend $500 a year - that's 60-70% gross margin, a multi-billion dollar company. They're not concerned about limited capital right now as long as they're focused on growth with a foundation.