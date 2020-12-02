Summary

Celebrating our 100th episode! Alvaro Torres, co-founder and CEO of Khiron, joins us to discuss building value in LatAm and Europe and why a strong foundation is essential.

Following its recent Q3 earnings and some bullish announcements, we also cover why Khiron wanted to avoid treating cannabis as a commodity.

Sustainable patient growth with good margins. Staying the course.

Slow, but present, European growth; CBD skincare in Hong Kong; Growth in Mexico, Colombia and beyond.