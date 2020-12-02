GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has a lot going against it. The company has yet to file their Q2 and Q3 financial statements because it is investigating potential understatement of prior period expenses, an issue that was uncovered while preparing the Q2 10-Q filing. Because of the delay in issuing their required filings, GTT has received notices of non-compliance from NYSE and of default from certain debt holders, the latter of which was subsequently addressed in a forbearance agreement. On top of that, add in a rather uncomfortable amount of leverage built up from the numerous acquisitions over the years. All this has drawn hefty interest from short sellers, with 42% of the float sold short. On the positive note, the company is working towards selling roughly 46% of its business to lower leverage, and it is selling the business at decent valuation.

Surely, there is a possibility that the market may have over-exaggerated on its reaction to these series of events/circumstances and is apt for a mispricing.

Source: Author’s calculations, Sale and Purchase Agreement for the infrastructure division.

The fair value of the stock appears to range between $2.71 and $7.44 per share, ignoring the value of deferred payments tied to the sale of the infrastructure division. Note that this valuation is based on a version of the company that excludes the infrastructure division (i.e., post-close) since this division is to be sold sometime in 1H’21 and has an explicit purchase price associate with it.

Late filings and potential restatements

As of Nov 24, 2020, the company has yet to issue their required Q2 or Q3 10-Q filings. The inability to release the quarterly filings has breached debt covenants and triggered a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The NYSE notice gives the company until Feb 17, 2021 (with an additional six-month extension, if so granted), to put itself back in compliance. While the NYSE notice does not in itself trigger the delisting process, the NYSE does qualify that it can commence delisting proceedings at any time if circumstances warrant such action.

The most damming of recent disclosures is the notion that expenses may have been materially understated and that prior financial statements may be restated. This throws a huge wrench at any attempt at valuing a company. But take a look at the two issues that management has identified:

[A]djustments made without adequate support to Cost of Telecommunications Services, during the year ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020, that had the effect of removing expenses from the Company’s income statement at quarter-end and then recognizing certain of those expenses in subsequent quarters; and […]

On first read, it screams that management is funneling expenses elsewhere to increase profits (or reduce losses) for the quarter/year. While earnings may be overstated, it still ought not to affect cash flows for the quarters in question. Nonetheless, we may still want to review the SEC filings for potential manipulation.

There are mainly four ways to shift expenses to a future period: 1) capitalization of operating expenses; 2) slower amortization of costs; 3) not writing down impaired assets; and 4) not recording sufficient bad debt on uncollectible receivables or investments. A review of the company's financials, however, does not suggest manipulation on the part of the company.

Source: Author calculations, SEC filings.

In fact, two of the usual mechanisms used to shift expenses to a future period - bad debt and capital expenditures - suggest that management is more conservative on its estimates. Bad debt, for example, is at its highest point since Q3'18. Capex, meanwhile, has trended down over the past few quarters - not increasing as one would expect if operating expenses were being capitalized.

Source: SEC filing Q1'20.

Another place where management could delay recognizing expenses is by shifting those expenses to certain asset accounts. We do see that prepaid expenses had a rather significant increase in Q1'20 and it has a materially larger balance than in prior quarters, which averaged around $50M since Sep 2018. However, even here we cannot confidently say that there is anything convincingly suspect. Worst-case scenario, assuming all increase was indeed related to the incorrect accounting entries, it would suggest that $30M of expenses were not recognized in Q1'20 but also indicates no omission for Q4'19 - management's statement indicated that incorrect entries affected 2019 as well.

[F]ailures during the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 to recognize certain expenses on the Company’s income statement by recording such expenses to goodwill and thereby attributing such expenses to pre-acquisition accruals, without adequate support, for companies that had been acquired.

From a valuation perspective, I have dealt mostly with 2019 numbers. Financial statements for 2017 and 2018 are not particularly relevant for this exercise. Even if prior financial statements are to be restated, incorrect ledger entries from those years ought to hit the income statement of their respective years, not those of 2019 or 2020. But for the sake of completeness, we should try to estimate the materiality of expenses recorded goodwill. A fat math approach would be to calculate the difference in the goodwill account from Q3’18 thru Q1’19, which yields $97M in charges that is not immediately clear what it was for. Regardless, these do not appear to have any cash impact from a forward-looking perspective; if cash were indeed paid for any charges it would have been reflected on the cashflow statement anyhow.

Regardless, misstatement of financial reports - whether through ill-intent or sheer incompetence - does not provide much confidence in management. Granted, the numerous acquisitions over the years has done no favors to the accounting complexities of this multinational.

Drowned in debt, but metrics should improve

No question about it, the company has a leverage problem. If we only look at leverage, regardless of whether it is calculated using marketing capitalization, book value of equity, and with or without goodwill, we can safely conclude that it is unacceptably high. But we can also look at the company’s ability to pay the interest expense associated with the debt: the interest coverage ratio. A coverage ratio below 2.0x is generally considered low but a ratio above 3.0x is considered acceptable. The company’s current interest coverage ratio stands at around 2.0x. Looking at the same ratio post-close of the company’s announced divestiture of its infrastructure division, however, the ratio increases to a more comfortable 2.5x - which is only halfway between what is considered a low and an acceptable level. Progress, nonetheless.

Source: Author calculations, SEC filings.

The inability to publish the Q2’20 10-Q filing breached a debt covenant and caused a portion of debt holders to issue a notice of default on Sep 2, 2020; the company had 60 days to rectify the errors. On Oct 28, 2020, the company and the guarantors entered into a forbearance agreement that restrains the rights of debt holders to declare the debt as immediately payable due to the failure to timely issue the quarterly financial statements. In fact, the failure to obtain the forbearance agreement by 6 pm on Oct 28, 2020, would have terminated the sale of the infrastructure division under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The willingness to enter into the forbearance agreement suggests that debt holders have an active interest in seeing the sale of the infrastructure division go through.

Divestiture of the infrastructure division

On Oct 16, 2020, GTT signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to sell its infrastructure division to a private equity firm. While the deal value totals $2.15B, it breaks down to 1) an upfront payment of $1.985B calculated as Base Purchase Price of $2.02B less half of the escrow amount of $75M that is deferred; and 2) a deferred, contingent payment of $168M on the fifth year after the closing date sometime in 1H’21. It is important to note that $130M of the $168M in deferred payments is related to an earnout contingent on the future performance of the infrastructure division under a different ownership - it is not a guaranteed amount to be collected in five years.

Management has stated that it intends to use the proceeds of the transaction to pay down debt, after accounting for purchase price adjustments and transaction-related expenses. Proceeds available for debt pay-down are estimated to be roughly $1.87B, net of estimated working capital adjustment and transaction costs.

Source: Author’s calculations and Sale and Purchase Agreement for the infrastructure division.

The Agreement stipulates that the infrastructure division shall have an LTM EBITDA of $160M upon closing, with provisions available to adjust the purchase price by the amount of EBITDA that deviates from the target of $160M multiplied by 13.2. From this, we can infer that the infrastructure division was valued by the private equity firm at around 12.6-13.4x LTM EBITDA, which is in line with the average EV/EBITDA multiple of the telecommunications equipment industry of 13.4x but which is materially greater than what the market is valuing GTT on a whole at 10.0x.

Source: Author’s calculations and SEC filings.

If we remove all uncertainty for a moment and assume that the current stock price fully reflects the impact of the transaction, the current market capitalization of GTT ought to persist through the closing date sometime in 1H’21 - this is not irrational to assume as the stock price is supposed to be forward looking anyway and is grounded in traditional finance theory. Armed with the assumption that the market capitalization will remain the same post-close, we estimate that the implied EV/EBITDA multiple of post-close GTT will be only 8.5x. While GTT can appear undervalued relative to the telecommunication equipment industry average EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.4x, the low multiple may be warranted given the high leverage even after the divestiture.

Post-close value

Valuing a post-close GTT is a tricky thing to do because, apparently, certain financials of the infrastructure division to be sold are intermingled with those of its sister companies. In preparation for the divestiture, management is reportedly undertaking a project to realign the subsidiaries and separate the financials of the infrastructure division from the rest of the company. For the purpose of this article, I approximate a few post-close metrics needed to provide a rough estimate of a post-close value for the company by carving out the target LTM EBITDA of $160M from pre-close GTT financials and applying the same allocation to the other metrics.

Source: Author’s calculations, SEC filings, and Sale and Purchase Agreement for the infrastructure division.

Understandably, this brute force method is far from ideal and is perhaps more akin to licking a finger and sticking it in the air to gauge wind direction, it does help to provide a point of reference and narrow the valuation range slightly. The resulting fair value of equity (FVE) of the stock price range between $2.71 and $7.44 per share, excluding any benefit associated with the present value of deferred payments from the sale of the infrastructure division. Including the value from the deferred payments would elevate the FVE to a range between $4.40 and $9.13 per share. Given the current stock price of $3.95 as of Nov 24, 2020, it appears the market is baking in the possibility that some of the deferred, contingent payments will materialize in the future.

Source: Author’s calculations, Federal Reserve (H.15), Damodaran Online, Duff & Phelps, SEC filings, and Sale and Purchase Agreement for the infrastructure division.

Perhaps more important than merely comparing the various EV/EBITDA multiples to those of its peers and industry to gauge whether the stock is over- or undervalued, we should determine what the multiples are saying in terms of the company’s future growth and whether said growth is believable or warranted.

Source: Author’s calculations.

The calculated and observable multiples imply low long-term growth (“LTGR”) rates that range between 0.0% and 1.4%. More crucially, the current stock price implies a near-zero growth rate into perpetuity. Interestingly, the purchase price for the infrastructure division that is to be divested implies a LTGR of slightly north of 4.0%, which begs the question did the private equity firm take away the company’s growth engine or is the company undervalued as a whole?

In effect, the market is stating that this company will growth at a rate slower than most countries’ target long-term inflation. If you believe the company can grow at a higher growth rate then the stock price is most certainly undervalued, but if you believe the company is in a perpetual decline then the company is most definitely overvalued. I leave that decision for you to make; I will provide my view in separate article in the future once the quarterly filings are published.

Risk and catalysts

The list of risks is long. For one, restatement of SEC filings that may reveal materially lower profitability than historically reported could put into question the valuation that has been granted to the company. Late filings and the notice of non-compliance from the NYSE may have caused certain funds and investors to reduce or relinquish their position in GTT and other investors to take short positions on the stock, serving as a downward pressure on the stock for the foreseeable future. The Sale of Purchase Agreement cites numerous covenants and termination rights which, if not met, could terminate the transaction, sending the stock spiraling downward.

Last, but not least, there is a 42% short interest on the stock. I wonder how much of this short interest is from investors who are smarter or have more insight than what is publicly available. They say there is wisdom in crowds, and 42% in short interest certainly looks like a crowd. Perhaps the shorts are right on this one, but frankly I am struggling to see a case for where the company continues its current downward trajectory; quite the opposite, I see material upside from current levels.

Takeaways

Invest at your own risk. This is a highly volatile stock with many factors acting as headwind not only on the stock price but also on the financial viability of the company. The insane volume of the float sold short is concerning to say to the least and makes me wonder what the smart people know that is not currently public knowledge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.