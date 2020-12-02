In the generally expensive self-storage REIT sector, Life Storage (LSI) stands out as being relatively inexpensive. On a year-to-date basis, LSI's share price has moved up by only 3.5%, far underperforming the 13.6% share price return of the S&P 500 (SPY). As one of the top six institutional self-storage operators, Life Storage is in an advantageous position to consolidate this fragmented sector. In this article, I evaluate what makes Life Storage a buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into Life Storage

Life Storage is a self-storage REIT that operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 U.S. states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. LSI serves both residential and commercial storage customers and is one of the leaders in the industry with approximately 500K customers. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York, and in 2019, it generated $579M in total revenue. Its properties are primarily located in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, the sun-belt, and west coast regions of the U.S., with a presence in 18 of the top 25 fastest-growing markets.

LSI continues to demonstrate growth in the current environment, with a 4.1% YoY growth in FFO/share, to $1.52 in Q3'20. Same-store move-ins were 11% higher, and at the same time, same-store move-outs were 7.7% lower on a YoY basis during the third quarter. This helped LSI to achieve record occupancy, at 93%, which is 230 basis points higher than the 90.7% occupancy from the prior-year quarter. Plus, in a positive sign for the company, auction activities have resumed in nearly all markets. This is a positive, as auctions allow the company to recoup lost rent on delinquent accounts.

Looking forward, I see no signs of the company slowing down. This is supported by the continued growth of both owned stores (+25 stores in Q3) and managed properties (+30 stores) on its third-party management platform. Revenue from the third-party management platform has grown at a solid clip over the past several years, from $31.6M in 2015 to $80.4M for the trailing 12 months. This represents an impressive 21.7% CAGR (based on the 4.75 years' timeframe).

I see growth for the third-party management platform to be particularly attractive, as it doesn't require upfront capital investments (compared to acquisitions) and allows LSI to leverage its technology and business processes to efficiently manage properties for private owners, thereby giving it an economy of scale. Besides total revenue growth, LSI has also been able to grow its revenue on a per share basis as well, through a combination of both rental rate increases and accretive acquisitions. As seen below, LSI's revenue per share has grown by nearly 24% since 2016.

I see LSI as positioning its portfolio well for long-term growth, as it is increasingly focused on primary markets. As seen below, acquired properties have an average age of just 15 to 20 years, which compares favorably to recapitalized/divested properties, with an average age of over 25 years. Plus acquired properties are generally well-located, with an average asking rate per square foot that is more than 30% higher than that of recapitalized/divested properties.

Plus, the self-storage industry is rather fragmented. According to Self-Storage Almanac, just 18% of self-storage facilities are owned by the six largest public companies, 9% owned by the next top 100 operators, and 73% owned by small operators. As such, I see a long runway of opportunities for Life Storage, as one of the top six public players in the space.

In addition, LSI has partnered with Deliverr to expand its e-commerce product solution into two new markets. This could be a meaningful growth driver down the road, as management looks to differentiate its business by helping e-commerce with the last mile strategy.

Meanwhile, LSI's balance sheet remains strong, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8x, which sits below the 6.0x level that I generally consider to be safe for REITs. Its debt service coverage ratio is at a healthy 4.3x, and LSI has no significant debt maturities until April of 2024, with a weighted average debt maturity of 7 years.

LSI is benefiting from the low interest rate environment, as its recent senior unsecured $400M debt offering was oversubscribed, with a 10-year term, at a very low 2.2% interest rate. I also find LSI's 3.8% dividend yield to be attractive, especially in this low-rate environment. Its payout ratio remains safe, at 73%, and dividend has a 5-year CAGR of 8%.

Risks to Consider

The risk from oversupply has always been a long-term risk for the self-storage industry, as this property type is relatively easy to build, with relatively low capex requirements compared to other REIT sectors. While new construction has been muted during the pandemic, activity could pick up again next year. I see this risk as being somewhat mitigated by LSI's increasing focus on major markets.

Investor Takeaway

Life Storage has been rather resilient in the current economic environment, by demonstrating continued growth in the recent quarter. I like the fact that it's increasingly focused on major markets with favorable growth profiles. Plus, I see the third-party management platform as growing to become a meaningful revenue contributor over the next few years. As one of the larger players in the self-storage space, I see a long runway for growth, as it continues to consolidate the fragmented self-storage industry.

While LSI's larger peers, such as Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) are trading at a forward P/FFO above 20, Life Storage has a relatively lower valuation, with a current price of $112.13, and a forward P/FFO of 19.2. I view the shares as a Buy, given the favorable valuation, and the positives outlined above. Analysts seem to agree that the stock is undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.3 out of 5) and an average price target of $121.50. Buy for income and growth.

