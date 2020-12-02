One of the most unique companies on the market is Rent-A-Center (RCII). The firm, which specializes in the loan-to-own market for furniture, appliances, and more, is a small company that happens to be seeing a bit of a bump up in activity due to the current economic malaise affecting the US. More likely than not, the company’s prospects long term don’t look great, but it is currently trading at such a low multiple that even with units about triple their 52-week low point and just shy of their 52-week high point, it could make for an interesting prospect for the right kind of investor.

Nothing special

Rent-A-Center is a small firm in a niche market. In recent years, the company has actually seen some rather mixed results, but it has tried to improve its operations over this period of time. To understand what I mean regarding mixed performance, we need only look at how the business has performed from 2015 through 2019. Revenue back in 2015 stood at $3.28 billion. Literally every year since then, through 2018, revenue dropped, eventually ending 2018 at $2.66 billion. In 2019, sales ticked up modestly, closing that year out at $2.67 billion. Even so, over this five-year window, revenue dropped 18.6%.

These sales really do come from a few core things. According to management, 41% of the company’s revenue last year came from furniture and related accessories. Another 25% came from consumer electronics. The third-largest piece of the pie was appliances at 23% of sales.

Even as the company’s top line has suffered, its bottom line has been a little more volatile. Over the past five years, the company has actually seen its net profit improve every year, rising from a loss of $953.52 million in 2015 to a gain of $173.55 million last year. Operating cash flow has been in a narrower range, though, rising from $230.99 million in 2015 to $354.07 million in 2016. This fell to $110.53 million in 2017, but in both 2018 and 2019 hovered between $215 million and $228 million. Free cash flow followed a similar trajectory, with that metric totaling $194.22 million last year.

In an effort to reinvent itself, the firm has undergone some interesting initiatives. One example is the launch of its Preferred Lease platform. This part of the company includes the Acceptance Now staffed loan-to-own operation the company has, plus it includes its Merchants Preferred’s loan-to-own program. Another focus of the firm has been to move to digital orders. As of the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, 21% of the company’s revenue came from e-commerce. This is up from 13% a year earlier. 41% of all payments received by the company have been digital. This, too, is up significantly from a year earlier when, according to management, that figure was a more modest 25%.

Given the firm’s business model, it should come as no surprise that 2020 has proven to be a solid year. In essence, it has allowed the firm to buck the downtrend it had been dealing with in recent years. Revenue in the third quarter, for instance, came in at $712.02 million. This is 9.6% higher than the $649.37 million the company generated a year earlier. Net income over this period grew from $31.28 million to $64.03 million. Year-to-date, revenue of $2.10 billion is about 4.8% above the $2 billion seen a year earlier, while net income of $151.82 million is 14.1% above the $133.06 million the company generated the same three quarters of 2019. Even operating cash flow is up, having jumped 29.9% from $228.13 million to $296.23 million.

If everything goes according to plan, 2020 will end up being a good year for the firm. At present, management expects Rent-A-Center to generate sales of between $2.795 billion and $2.825 billion for a mid-point of $2.81 billion. That would be 5.2% higher than what the company generated in 2019. EBITDA should be between $308 million and $323 million for a mid-point of $315.5 million, and earnings per share should be between $3.35 and $3.50 for a mid-point of $3.425. Free cash flow, management expects, should be between $200 million and $215 million for a mid-point of $207.5 million. That’s 6.8% above what was seen in 2019.

On a price/earnings basis, that works out to a multiple for the firm of 9.9. Its price/free cash flow multiple, meanwhile, should be around 8.7. That’s low no matter how you stack it. On an EV/EBITDA multiple basis, meanwhile, the company is even cheaper. You see, with zero net debt and excess cash above its debt of $36.8 million, the company’s EV (enterprise value) is $1.76 billion. Its EBITDA forecast would translate into an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6 at the mid-point. Add on the fact that its zero net debt position and excess liquidity means the probability of a bankruptcy is practically zero (absent something like fraud, for which I have no evidence the company is committing), and it’s hard to see much downside in the firm.

Takeaway

Right now, shares of Rent-A-Center are trading near their 52-week high point, but I don’t see why they couldn’t move higher from here. So long as the future does not show a significant deterioration of the business, it should have some upside. Having said that, this is not an excellent firm. It will probably never see real growth potential so a low multiple will always be warranted, but relative to the price it’s trading at right now, it’s looking pretty nice.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.