While the company's financial position has substantially improved over the course of 2020, ongoing weak business trends and elevated valuation should keep investors sidelined.

Three months ago, I discussed FuelCell Energy's disappointing third quarter results and concluded that "with the business in poor shape and material, additional dilution likely straight ahead, there's little reason to own the common shares at current levels."

Quite frankly, I couldn't have been more wrong as the stock has rallied by 400% at its peak since my article was published even without any material company-related news and despite a recent analyst downgrade as investor enthusiasm for virtually everything related to hydrogen and fuel cells continues to build.

Equity Offering

Not surprisingly, FuelCell Energy is seizing the opportunity to further improve liquidity and strengthening the balance sheet with just another equity offering:

FuelCell Energy, Inc. today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 34,518,539 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), at a public offering price of $6.50 per share. The Offering consists of 19,822,219 shares being sold by the Company and 14,696,320 shares being sold by certain selling stockholders, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $128.8 million to the Company and $95.5 million to the selling stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. FuelCell Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,177,781 additional shares of its common stock. FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all outstanding amounts under its Credit Agreement with Orion Energy Partners Investment Agent, LLC, as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, and its affiliated lenders. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the principal redemption price of and accrued dividends on preferred stock issued by one of the Company’s subsidiaries and to repay other outstanding debt. Any remaining proceeds will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of the Company’s solid oxide platform and for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager.

While the additional dilution in combination with weak preliminary fourth quarter results caused investors to head for the exits in Tuesday's after hours session, I actually applaud the move as net proceeds will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under the company's onerous credit facility with Orion Energy Partners ("Orion"). Under the original terms of the credit agreement, FuelCell Energy would have been required to pay a hefty $14.9 million prepayment premium on just $80 million in debt principal but the company managed to reduce the payment to just $4 million.

Orion can easily afford this generosity as they extracted 20 million warrants with exercise prices between $0.24 and $0.62 in conjunction with the funding of the initial credit facility tranches last year. Most of these warrants have been exercised already and the underlying shares were sold in the offering alongside the new shares offered by the company:

At the offering price of $6.50, Orion's annualized return on invested capital including interest payments and prepayment premium exceeds 150%.

Repayment of the Orion debt will result in annual interest savings of approximately $10 million.

In addition, FuelCell Energy is looking to address its legacy Series 1 Preferred Stock held by Canadian energy giant Enbridge (ENB).

These shares were originally scheduled for redemption at the end of this year but on January 20, the company entered into a letter agreement with Enbridge to delay the redemption and payment of accrued dividends by 12 months to December 2021. At that time, the company will have to pay approximately CAD 30 million to Enbridge. Depending on how the obligation is settled, FuelCell Energy might incur another CAD 3.5 million in tax liabilities.

Moreover, the company will likely choose to repay its $4.8 million loan with Connecticut Green Bank ahead of the December 2021 maturity date which would result in another $0.4 million in annual interest savings.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results

Unfortunately, the company's operational performance leaves much to be desired as evidenced by weak preliminary Q4 results provided in the prospectus supplement:

Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be in the range of $16.0 million to $17.5 million compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019. Revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be in the range of $70.0 million to $71.5 million compared to $60.8 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.

​Gross loss for the three months ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be in the range of $(7.0) million to $(8.5) million compared to $(23.4) million for the three months ended October 31, 2019. Gross loss for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be in the range of $(7.0) million to $(8.5) million compared to $(21.3) million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. Operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2020 above were adversely impacted by, among other things, timing of advanced technology activities, higher service costs during the three month period, and an impairment charge during the three month period relating to our Triangle Street project (which we estimate on a preliminary basis to be approximately $2.4 million).

Our net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be approximately in line or slightly below the prior three month period ended July 31, 2020, and our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the three months ended October 31, 2020 is expected to be lower than the prior three month period ended July 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents is expected to total approximately $192.1 million as of October 31, 2020, which includes $149.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $42.2 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents. This compares to Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $39.8 million as of October 31, 2019, which included $9.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $30.3 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

At the midpoint of the provided range, Q4 revenues would miss consensus expectations by approximately 10%. Apparently, the company continues to suffer from product issues as evidenced by the stated adverse impact from higher service costs.

That said, the relentless sale of new equity during the quarter greatly improved liquidity with unrestricted cash increasing by $83.6 million sequentially due to an aggregate of $106 million in net proceeds from the September 30 secondary offering and shares sold into the open market under the company's agreement with Jefferies LLC.

Cash burn for the quarter calculates to a whopping $22.4 million this way.

Update on POSCO Energy Dispute

Lastly, the prospectus supplement provided an update on the company's legal proceedings with former South Korean partner POSCO Energy ("POSCO"):

In October 2020, POSCO Energy filed a counterclaim in the arbitration (x) seeking approximately $880 million in damages based on allegations that we misrepresented the capabilities of our fuel cell technology to induce POSCO Energy to enter into the License Agreements and failed to turn over know-how sufficient for POSCO Energy to successfully operate its business; (y) seeking a declaration that the License Agreements remain in full force and effect and requesting the arbitral tribunal enjoin us from interfering in POSCO Energy’s exclusive rights under the License Agreements and (z) seeking an order that we pay POSCO Energy’s arbitration costs, including counsel fees and expenses.

In layman's terms:

POSCO is now disputing the company's unilateral termination of the existing license agreement in late June and is seeking a whopping $880 million in damages. These are material issues which are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon thus providing further obstacles to the company's recent efforts to access the Asian markets on its own.

Bottom Line

While FuelCell Energy's operational performance remains weak and the legal battle with former partner POSCO Energy continues to escalate, this latest equity offering will address legacy debt issues and provide much-needed additional liquidity for the company to deliver on its long-term targets:

At least from a balance sheet perspective, the company looks much stronger than at the time of my last article but valuation concerns remain. FuelCell Energy currently trades at an FY2021 enterprise value/revenue ratio of 27 compared to approximately 5 for its closest and much larger competitor Bloom Energy (BE).

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky investment in FuelCell Energy should consider taking a position in the company's Series B preferred shares which trade around 60% of face value despite ranking senior to common stock and paying a rather juicy 8% cash dividend at current levels.

