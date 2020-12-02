Telenor is one of my largest Norwegian holdings and has performed well during what has been the worst pandemic in a long time.

I wrote about Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) a few months ago. The company is a core holding of mine, in the communications part of my portfolio. For a full description of the company's operations, background, and why I hold the company, I direct you to my earlier and original articles - but suffice to say, the company has shown outperformance compared to index over time, and pays a competitive dividend, making it part of my dividend portfolio.

In this article, I want to give you my view of the company as we move into 4Q20 and 2021. It's no secret that I find telecommunications companies to be an excellent investment, provided we pick the correct ones. Their services and products have gone from being a perhaps somewhat optional service decades ago, to become a fabric of our modern society and part of the life of every adult in a modern country - as important as other fundamental needs, such as food, heat, and living space. I'm not arguing that we couldn't survive without these services, but I'm saying that most people today consider communications to be on par with this.

So, in purchasing leading communications companies that are well-managed, we put ourselves in pretty good situations for long-term positive returns.

Let's look at what Telenor has brought us and may continue to bring us going forward.

Telenor - How has the company been doing?

I mentioned in my former articles that unlike most Nordics telecommunications companies that have attempted non-Scandinavian expansions, Telenor has actually succeeded with this. The 3Q20 report confirms some of these trends and strengths we've seen in past reports, where the company has outperformed despite operational challenges.

COVID-19 is certainly one such challenge.

The company managed 3Q20 results of:

Organic EBITDA growth of 4%

Improved subscriber growth in all native regions, improving on the sequential trend from 2Q20, and the negative trend of 1Q20.

More and more legacy communication customers in Norway are being taken offline, but mobile domestic and fixed future customers are more than offsetting these drops.

Positive results in Sweden - net adds are positive for the 5th consecutive month.

Continued revenue growth in the company's non-Nordics areas, such as Myanmar, with continued revenue growth and unchanged, 55%+ EBITDA margins. Recovery in Bangladesh and Pakistan, but with issues in Thailand and Malaysia due to COVID-19 impacts.

The quarter wasn't problem-free. COVID-19 does have its share of problems for the company's non-native geographies, expressed primarily through roaming shortfalls and slow-to-no growth in developed Asia, with only small growth in the emerging Asia segment. S&T revenues declined by 2% overall for the company, and this negative primarily comes from Asia.

(Source: Telenor 3Q20 Presentation)

However, the company continues modernizing through the quarter and resumes its goals for 2021-2022. The company's operating expenses are already seeing effects, with a year-over-year drop of 8%. FCF during the quarter came in at just around 4B NOK, which is impressive given the pandemic backdrop we're having.

Particularly, as with peers Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY) and Telia (TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY), the company is delivering excellent results in the native geographies of the Nordics. Norway has continued modernizing, and even Finland is delivering on the set plan for the company.

(Source: Telenor 3Q20 Presentation)

Myanmar is something the company mentions in its earnings call, and it warrants a bit of an update. Myanmar has decided that each individual customer may have only 2 SIM cards per person and 2 SIM cards per operator. The result is that every Myanmar customer will need to re-register with their operator, which will result in a bit of cleanup in the company's nation-specific numbers. It will also result, however, in a fairly mature Myanmar market with good visibility - the reduction of 20% was due to a reduced number of SIMs, not customers. The result is an increased usage per SIM as well as a higher-quality customer base, as opposed to before when Myanmar was more along the lines of other emerging Asian markets.

Telenor and COVID-19

COVID-19 impacts for the company differ depending on what geography we look at. In their home geographies, the impact is primarily roaming, with a significant amount of the company's income coming from roaming, and large parts from Norway. Outside of the Nordics and given the company's operating geographies, the impacts are primarily tourism shortfalls, migrant worker shortfalls, and overall, the nations in Asia still to some degree or another facing lockdowns. What typically is a fairly active market with migrant workers delivering net adds was more or less absent this quarter. The company is seeing some recovery in Bangladesh and Pakistan here, which together added more than 4 million subscribers.

(Source: Telenor 3Q20 Presentation)

So, impacts vary greatly.

Telenor's focus over the past few years, like most other Telcos, is on modernizing and streamlining operations, as well as growth. In terms of growth at home, the company is trying to upsell data plans and, like most Scandinavian operators, Telenor is offering unlimited data for customers. In conjunction with the 5G rollout in the Nordics, the company will attempt to bring the national markets together in what Telenor calls the "upsell logic".

Modernizing and moving forward

In terms of modernizing, the COVID-19 crisis is a good time for the company to look over its organizations and how the company works. Full-time employees have been reduced by 9% year-over-year, and the remaining employees are receiving training and more responsibilities. Unlike some companies, Telenor isn't embracing a working-from-home mentality, but allowing employees to choose how to work, rather than where, while maintaining a remote/office balance.

The biggest change for the company is the changes it's looking to do in its customer interactions. Particularly, in the Asian market, Telenor has historically valued its PoS (Points of Sale), something which has given them over 1 million points of sales. The company is looking to digitize the entire distribution here, including Asia, and doing so is, of course, a massive undertaking. The groundwork has come with a new app for retailers, which essentially makes them agents without having an official Telenor point of sale. This also includes that customers can get what they need without needing to visit the PoS, but the retailer will still get a share of the profits.

This is already showing some effect, with a 60% increase in digital top-ups - and the company is looking to expand this.

The home markets and looking forward

One thing to consider now is that while the three largest peers in Scandinavia each have a decent share of the market, each of them operate, or sell their net, to various smaller operators targeting specific consumer groups. Sweden alone has nearly 15 of them, and Denmark is also mentioned as a market which in terms of competition is becoming very "crowded". Telenor has tried consolidation in home markets before. Specifically, they tried to merge with Telia nearly 15 years ago, but it was ultimately denied. During the earnings call, Telenor said that they currently consider all markets in the Nordics to essentially be "too crowded", but given the regulatory stances here, or 15 years ago, it seems unlikely that consolidation would be a factor going forward.

Ultimately, the quarter was as good as one could expect from a company that's experiencing roaming and revenue shortfalls. The lack of traveling isn't just hurting markets like Asia, it's hurting home markets as well, with roaming income trending lower. Given the uptick in cases here, it's hard to see any sort of clear end here, which means that the roaming pressure for Telenor is likely to continue going forward.

However, even with the roaming and travel challenges in all of the company's markets, Telenor combines increased modernization and digitization across all markets, with cost measures to deliver impressive results and nearly 4B NOK worth of free cash flow. This, I consider to be impressive despite all of these partial negatives we're seeing, and that's why I consider the company to deliver a positive quarter.

The positives can be seen in a multitude of ways. We have firm OpEx reductions, EBITDA growth (or flat) in 6 of the company's 9 geographies, improved cash flow both sequentially and year-over-year, and a reduction in net debt/EBITDA due to improved EBITDA, which now stands at a 2.1X ratio. The company still carries its A- from S&P (short term), and a long-term A3 stable credit rating from Moody's. Telenor is one of the safest and highest-rated Telco's in all of Scandinavia, and this is also the reason why I make it my largest Telco holding of all - at nearly 1.8%.

The outlook for the company remains - a slight decline in organic subs, and small growth in EBITDA. Were it not a pandemic, this year under those results could have been considered poor, but under current circumstances, I see it as very positive.

Telenor - What is the valuation?

Telenor's valuation continues to bounce up and down in quite an interesting manner since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The volatility here makes for an interesting play.

(Source: Börsdata, Telenor, Share price/NOK)

You could, quite realistically, pick the company up under 140 NOK/share, which would turn into quite an appealing 6.2% yield for one of Scandinavia's largest Telco's - not exactly something to sneeze at. Even today at 154, the company yields 5.6%, while having essentially credit rating-safeties equivalent to Verizon (VZ).

The company has paid its 2019 dividend, and current forecasts are for next year's dividend to not be less than its current one in the least. S&P analysts forecast 2020 earnings of around 9.5 NOK/share, and the company to pay the lion's share of that - 8.99 NOK/share - in dividends for the year, payable next year. (Source: S&P Global). The company's earnings are set to improve even further in 2021, bringing in 10.5 NOK/share, and raising the dividend to nearly 9.4 NOK/share. If this turns out true, then the current yield on cost for 2022's cash dividend would be nearly 6% at today's price, and closing on 6.8% at under 140 NOK/share.

While the relative payout ratio of the company, of course, trends high, Telenor has a history of high payout ratios. They also have a history of a long-term view of the dividend and have stayed the course even during years when the yearly EPS payout ratio has been over 100%, confident in their future earnings. There is, of course, something to be said for safer payout ratios, but, so far, Telenor hasn't failed in its targets.

The company tends to trade at average multiples of around 15-20X P/E, marking its high asset quality and home market advantages. Any time you can pick the company up below 16-17X to conservative P/E multiples, that's when you want to start paying attention, in my view. Based on this year's earnings, the company is currently trading around a 16.3X P/E multiple, which comes in at fairly appealing levels for Telenor. Unfortunately, on a peer basis, AT&T (T) yields more and is an equally qualitative, if not better investment especially for NA investors.

The market considers Telenor to be undervalued at this price. Current S&P Global market targets come to between 150 NOK and 193 NOK, at about an average of 170 NOK/share, which marks a market-view upside of around 10% undervaluation.

By its own merit, Telenor usually trades at far higher multiples, regardless of market perspective here. Averaging out Telenor's EPS and excluding non-recurring yearly effects, we come to a 5-year EPS of around 9.2 NOK/share, which means that the current price for Telenor is around 16.8X. My own current price target for Telenor is 17X average P/E, which comes to around 156.2 NOK/share, which means the company, at this time, is "fairly" valued, or very slightly undervalued. My own target is far more conservative than that of the street, but this is usually the case. Still, Telenor holds a respective number of Buy/Outperform recommendations at this level - nearly 50% of all analysts following give the company this rating (Source: S&P Global). While this in itself is, of course, not enough to warrant a "BUY" here, it does indicate that easily-available company fundamentals and historicals point to a low value for the company.

This, together with my own analysis of the company is enough to base my positive thesis for Telenor.

Thesis

Telenor's appeal, like all companies, needs to be viewed in the context of the larger market. While the current valuation is appealing, other qualitative Telco's are also for sale, and at much lower comparative prices than Telenor. If you haven't yet invested in AT&T, that's probably where I would put my money if I wanted to invest in Telco's today.

If you already have a strong AT&T position, however and are open for owning a non-NA telecommunications company, then I think it would be a shame if you didn't consider Norwegian Telenor. It doesn't just own Scandinavian operations but has a large market presence in many parts of emerging and developed Asia, which I see as a growth region for the company. The mature markets of the Scandinavian countries form an extremely strong backbone for the company, as they are either #1, #2, or #3 in each of these nations. The company is well-managed, is majority-owned to 54% by the government of Norway, the richest nation on earth by wealth/capita.

While perhaps none of these variables individually make the company fundamentally appealing to a degree where you would want to buy it, all of them together in conjunction with a valuation of 155 NOK or below, or below 140 NOK for a real undervaluation, marks the company a "BUY".

Even at today's price, the company is 2-3% undervalued, and with a target price of 156 NOK/Share, Telenor is a "BUY" following a good 3Q20.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELNF, T, TLSNF, TLTZF, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.