Kilroy Realty (KRC) is severely beaten down as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, work from home (NYSEARCA:WFH) restrictions, growing sub-lease space and rent delinquencies across the nation. KRC’s development pipeline, mid/large-cap tenant base, active management and financial strength should provide enough cushion to ride out of COVID-19 pandemic. Average sell-side P/FFO estimate- 12x 2020E P/FFO; 11x 2021E P/FFO and NOI estimates- $650MM-$700MM, suggests that KRC is undervalued by at least 20%-30% on a forward P/FFO and P/NAV basis. With macro catalysts around the horizon (fiscal/monetary stimulus, vaccine, fewer restrictions), should provide support to the bull thesis. Expect shares to trade back near historical range $70-$80 range by the end of Q1 2021.

Note: This article is primarily geared towards investors looking for short-term opportunities in the office REIT spacel it may not be useful for a long-term dividend investor (no analysis on KRC's yield or payout ratios).

Kilroy Realty is an office REIT that owns, develops, and manages Class A properties located in the premier sub-urban areas within the West Coast region. As of Q2 2020 KRC, the company had 114 office properties (including retail space) and one residential building under its belt. KRC generates 70% of the revenue from technology and life science tenants.

Tenant concentration and Sub-lease Market

Just like every office REIT across N.A., KRC is under pressure from the COVID storm and it's likely to continue for an extended period. However, Kilroy has a strong foothold in major central business districts (NYSE:CBD) across the west coast region where office supply (and construction permits) is limited. The company also generates most of the income from established mid/large-cap technology and life science tenants (accounting for around 65% of revenue as of Q2 20’), which have been financially strong and stable during this recession.

Unlike other major office REITS, KRC doesn’t own massive office towers where there could potentially be more sublease availability since it's difficult to follow social distancing protocols. More importantly, tenants in a large tower have more power to renegotiate contracts in their terms since it's easy to find an office space inside a tower, relative to renting a small five- to six-story standalone building that KRC owns and operates. Another key advantage is that the medium/large-cap tenant base (see screenshot below) provides more stability than smaller tenants. Smaller tenants might only need about 2k-3k sq ft which can be found anywhere in a large city like San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle etc. As a result, smaller tenants are riskier in times like these.

In 2020, tech companies have been the largest lessee's in N.A. office real estate space. This shouldn’t be surprising due to the increased demand for technology products and services during the current recession. This also led to a sharp increase in employment across the entire sector. As of Q2 2020, data shows that KRC’s primary building locations (San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle) posted double-digit job growth rates (25%-30%). On the healthcare leasing side, management claims that demand for life science leasing could go up to four million feet, and that’s one million more than Q1 2020 (thanks to testing and other healthcare services). As of 1H 2020, KRC’s life sciences tenant base accounts for 14% of revenue along with a 93% occupancy rate and 96% fully leased. These are solid figures in an environment like this. From now on, management is committed to focusing on growing life science leases. It expects “life science and healthcare tenant concentration to increase by approximately 150% on a pro forma basis” (Q2 earnings presentation).

KRC’s notable technology tenants (below) aren’t looking to terminate leases as they are financially strong and generating plenty of FCF. Supplementing to tech tenants, Healthcare tenants shall provide enough cushion in a downturn for KRC due to the nature of their business. Since life science companies can’t operate from home and to accommodate for their needs, Kilroy’s new development portfolio is equipped with modern amenities and building resources, which is more flexible and allows for better social distancing for life science and tech tenants alike.

(source: 10Q June 2020)

One crucial indicator for NOI/FFO growth is looking at where the sub-lease market is heading. The sublease market usually booms during a recession and drops in a bull market. A sub-lease is when tenants rent out a portion of the entire space to another lessee. These are usually short term, sometimes have no commitments and leased at below-market rates. It’s not surprising that sub lessors have greater negotiating power during a down market, driving down rent per sq ft by half. For example, "During the Great Recession, when the total amount of subleased space in Manhattan grew from 6.3 million square feet in 2007 to 10 million square feet in 2009, the average asking rent for direct space declined by 24 per cent over the same period”. (Source: Sublease Glut Overwhelms Major Office Markets).

During the pandemic, sub-lease space across the nation rose from 28% to 42% from Q1 to Q2. When the share of sublease space is greater than 20%, it’s considered a tight market where landlords are forced to accept lower rents, leading to property valuation impairments (i.e., lower expected cash flows). Subleasing makes logical sense from a lessor's standpoint. They would rather accept lower rent instead of letting their tenant go bankrupt and have the space vacant. The subleasing activity had been the highest amongst tech companies, which isn’t a good sign considering Kilroy’s revenue is exposed to the tech industry by more 50+%. The surge in sublease could also give existing tenants leverage to renegotiate rent with landlords. According to the Boston Real Estate Times, "Tech leasing activity declined by 46 percent in the second quarter from the 2019 average, in line with the 44 percent decline in overall U.S. office-leasing activity. The amount of office space offered for sublease in the Tech-30 markets increased by 42 percent, or roughly 27 million sq. ft., to a total of 90 million sq. ft. so far this year. Tech companies account for a quarter of sublease space". The price gap between a sublease and direct lease would bring the overall average rent down, hurting NOI. However, this won’t happen overnight; it would at least take 2-2.5 years before we see any significant impact because office REIT’s lag the overall economy.

The chart below shows the growing no of vacancies and subleases across major cities:

(Source: Sublease Glut Overwhelms Major Office Markets)

The management team, however, isn’t too worried about sub-lease space:

The sublease space in the market right now is about five million square feet. 2.3 million was added during COVID. And to put that in perspective, the direct vacancy rate in San Francisco right now is about 5.4% and sublease is 2.5% of that. To compare that to the dotcom bust, direct vacancy was 6.8% -- excuse me was 8.3% and sublease space was 6.8%, so very different dynamics dot com and today. (Q2 earnings call).

It seems like the threat of growing sub-lease market isn’t that prominent for KRC compared to what the market perceives. For Kilroy, 5.9% of the square footage from the stabilized portfolio was available for sublease, and only 2.7% of that was occupied. The management also claims that about 60% of the sub-lease in San Francisco is projected to expire in the next three to four years. That space could eventually become direct leases, which will be scooped by class A institutional tenants during recovery (thanks to lack of available direct inventory, growing tech and life science companies). For example, in San Francisco, Uber and Macy’s sub-leased around 980K sq ft, which came on market pre-COVID. There are also 7 subleases over 100K sq ft and 12 between 50K-100K sq ft. Excluding Uber (UBER) and Macy’s (M), the sublease market represents about 4.1M sq ft (or 5% of the vacant inventory). These leases don’t seem to be a significant threat as 40% expire by the end of 2023 and 60% expire beyond that. On the life sciences side, there was extraordinarily little subleasing, thanks to FDA approvals and more lab activity during the light of COVID-19 pandemic. In about 2 to 3 years, KRC’s growing share of income from life science tenants should provide enough protection against lost revenue due to sub-leases.

Overall, it's not all doom and gloom for office REITs. Some analysts are saying that the WFH trend and its impact on office space are wildly overblown. The office is the place where people get creative, inspired and more productive due to the synergies gained from team working and collaboration. Although you might see a handful of corporations letting their employees WFH over the long term, I think that the WFH trend reverses as we see progress around vaccine trails. Corporations realize the benefit of working in the office as a group outweighs the costs saved from WFH.

2. Development Pipeline

KRC’s large development pipeline should be accretive to earnings, driven by demand from life sciences and technology tenants. KRC already commenced revenue recognition at 333 Dexter (49% of 635ksf project) and One Paseo office (20% 285ksf project) constructions, which drives up 2021 NOI. The pre-leasing rate (90%) is unchanged due to lower touring activity affected by the ongoing pandemic. For the One Paseo project, phase 1 is 38% leased and 68% leased for phase 2. The company has an ample amount of liquidity to fund the project, about $625MM left in development spending.

Sell-side analysts estimate that the $2.2 Bn development project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and should generate around $145MM cash NOI over the next couple of years. It’s also worth acknowledging that Kilroy has three in-process improvement tenant improvement projects which should further be accretive to earnings. Lastly, lease expirations don’t seem to be an immediate threat because Kilroy’s near-term lease expirations include 7.1% of annualized base rent expiring through FY 2021 (3.2% located in LA and 2.4% in San Francisco). The data below from JLL shows that during the pandemic, rent’s in west coast remained highest relative to other major cities. This will provide a cushion against expirations.

Rent by Market:

(Source: United States Office Outlook - Q3 2020)

3. Solid Financial Position and Diligent Management Team

Over the past 10 years, Kilroy’s management team focused on building presence in the west coast region and implemented a capital recycling program to take advantage of the booming tech-sector employment. The company had grown from 3 million sq ft to 14 million sq ft across the entire west coast area, in less than a decade. The San Francisco region where many tech companies are located accounts for 20% of KRC’s portfolio, thus management gets credit for timing the tech boom correctly. With tech sector being the most vital part of the economy during this pandemic, KRC seems to be in a safe place for now, and the management is taking significant steps to diversify into other sectors like life sciences/healthcare and media.

Currently, KRC has $1.3Bn in liquidity ($560MM cash and $750MM in a revolver). This provides the firm with sufficient financing to fund the remaining development spend of $625MM. On top of that, the company has no significant debt maturities up until 2023, apart from the unsecured line of credit expiring in 2022, and $300MM debt unsecured debt maturing in January 2023.

Management indicated that it would forgo acquisitions and continue to dispose of non-core assets and use the proceeds towards developing/improving properties that have high exposure to tech and life science tenants. The continuing disposition of non-core properties should keep KRC’s financial leverage at a minimum. When the pandemic ends, I expect KRC to be a net acquirer of real estate across the west coast region. I strongly think that management has done an excellent job in allocating and utilizing capital efficiently to maximize NOI.

KRC’s management had also taken some significant steps towards wellness and sustainability, which aided it to gain recognition as the top company within the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). KRC was also placed on top in the Dow Jones sustainability world index.

(Source: Q2 presentation)

Overall, rents are rebounding in California, Seattle, and West Coast region. With technology products/services in more demand than ever before, these locations continue to draw tech talent from all around the world. Thus, I believe management’s development projects and acquisitions in the west coast region should pay off over the long run.

Valuation

P/FFO Comparables Model

(Source: Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, JP Morgan Research, Mizuho Research, CFRA Reports, Management Guidance, Earning Calls, Earning Presentations, Koyfin)

Peer Group: Empire Realty Trust (ESRT), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Boston Properties Inc (BXP), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

In Q2 2020, KRC reported $0.78 FFO- 18% decline compared Q2 2019 ($0.95). This decrease is primarily affected by one-time items such as severance cost (departure of COO), which accounts for $0.17 per share. And a minor decline of $0.5 per share due to reversals of prior recorded revenue. Adding back these one-off items (normalized), Kilroy would’ve reported $1 per share or $0.05 more than Q2 2019. For FY 2020, average sell-side FFO estimate on Bloomberg is between $3.70 to $4.50. Based on the catalysts mentioned-above, I believe $3.80 2020E FFO per share is a conservative estimate considering it is at the lower end of the average sell-side analyst estimate.

As you can see from the comps model, KRC historically traded at a premium to its closest competitors on P/FFO basis, and I expect it to trade at a premium going forward. Investors are paying a premium because of KRC’s cash flow stability, consistent NOI growth, high-quality tenants, class A properties, and operating in a supply-constrained location. Based on the current price (at the time of writing- Oct 30th), 2020 and 2021 estimates show 12.4x and 11.9x Forward P/FFO, which I think is cheap relative to where it traded historically (between 18x to 20.5). Applying a 4-year average P/FFO (15.8x) to 2020 FFO would mean shares are worth around $60-$65 (approx 25% to 35% upside from Oct 30th closing price).

2. P/NAV Analysis

(Source: Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, JP Morgan Research, Mizuho Research, CFRA Reports, Management Guidance, Earning Calls, Earning Presentations, Koyfin)

The average sell-side research analyst estimate shows 8.8% increase in 2020E NOI ($654) and a 7.8% jump in 2021E NOI. The mean sell-side estimate of occupancy decline for 2H 2020 is 70bps and 80 bps for 2021. Based on Wallstreet’s estimated NOI’s, the current implied cap rate is at 6.6% for 2020 and 6.9% for 2021, which is far north of its historical range- 4.5% to 5.5%, and way above current private market transactions getting done in a COVID-19 environment. Using the implied cap rates, the NAV is estimated to be around $9Bn for 2020 and $10Bn for 2021, which I think is a fair estimate considering cap rates are expected to decline back to the historical average (5%-6%), in a midcycle scenario. Based on the NAV model above, I expect the shares to trade in $80 to $90 range. However, I’ve applied 20% discount to NAV per share price to account for the inherent risks associated with the KRC’s assets and NOI (tenant industry concentration, sub-lease growth, the extension of WFH restrictions). This would bring the share price close to the P/FFO model target price above. The current uncertainty around vaccine and lockdowns seems to be too high, so I've included a scenario analysis (NOI vs Cap Rate Sensitivity), to provide a price range depending on how events turn out in the office REIT space (high cap rates and low NOI range being the worst-case and vice versa).

Historically, KRC’s NOI grew in 4%-4.5% range, but from the above sensitivity table, I’ve only used 1% increase (well-below sell-side estimates and historical range), over the next 5-years. I expect the NOI growth to be flat after the 5 years. Although KRC is a well-established REIT in the US, it still owns less than 10% of the total inventory in each of the markets it operates. For instance, only in San Francisco, the company owns 7% of the total office inventory. This limited market share would mean less pricing power for KRC. In addition, the office real estate market Is purely broker driven. Brokers such as JLL and CBRE negotiate leases on behalf of tenants to ensure tenants get the best possible price. Thus, KRC has less power in structuring lease terms (i.e., more power in tenant’s hands), as brokers negotiate rental rates to reflect current fair market prices. Due to this, I don’t think KRC can charge a premium on rent per sq ft on its properties in the future. Thus, the reason for low NOI growth.

Even after using a pessimistic NOI growth rate (1%YoY) and historical cap rates as a proxy, shares should be worth between $70 -$85 range including a 20% discount to NAV (as shown in the sensitivity analysis table above).

Key Risks to Consider

Work from Home: Sq ft per employee could decline If tech companies provide more WFH flexibility, even after a vaccine hits the market.

Tenant’s business: Tenant bankruptcy, rating downgrades, tenant concentration and under-occupied spaces could drag NOI down. Lack of tenant diversification could lead to abrupt changes in revenue in the future.

Cost-cutting: Companies and employees could potentially relocate outside central business districts like San Francisco to cut costs. Relocations could mean office sq footage expands beyond central business districts which could further limit KRC’s pricing power.

Switching costs: The average lease term is 7 years, and tenants can terminate during a reassess, as leases aren’t fully binding. Also, the termination fee isn’t enough to cover the lost income if a tenant moves out. This shows that KRC doesn’t have a strong negotiating power within the west coast area since the market is broker-driven.

Retail: Rent collections from retail tenants were 23% in April, 22% in May, 33% in June and 43% August. Although retail revenue constitutes less than 10% of total revenue, it could be a drag on earnings.

Regulation: KRC somewhat benefitted from the supply constraints and construction permit restrictions across California. However, I don’t see the restrictions as sufficient because sometimes office markets usually experience an increase in supply if there’s more demand within a particular region. When the demand skyrockets, developers could focus on class B/C properties to side-step restrictions/limits that come about with class A. Tenants can also rent a co-working space instead when the economy gets back to normal. I think KRC only modestly benefits from supply restrictions and I don’t believe this will be a significant intangible moat that produces excess returns over the long run.

Absorption Rates: In Q2, absorption rates in San Francisco went negative (-4.2MM sq ft) compared to 10MM positive sq a year ago. This means that if there are one hundred homes on the market (or offices) and buyers snap up ten homes per month, the absorption rate is 10%. A continuous negative absorption rate could be detrimental to KRC’s property value.

Sub-lease: New policies and extended lockdowns will lead to higher subleases, as tenants’ try to cut overhead costs and preserve cash.

Conclusion

After the partial reopening’s, companies will end up spending a premium on workplace cleanliness, open-plan layouts, arrangements for WFH flexibility and lease more space to maintain social distancing. This will be a massive blow to co-working spaces, and I don’t see corporations leasing co-working space anytime soon. The shrinking office desk space trend is going to reverse very soon. It's worth keeping in mind that in a knowledge economy, a firm’s success will depend on interpersonal interactions, attracting, nurturing, and retaining top talent in which office space plays a crucial role throughout this process. With KRC’s strong management team, financial position, solid tenant base and development pipeline, the west-coast based office REIT should ride out COVID and come out stronger from the recession. Expect the price to trade in 2019 highs ($70-$85) by the end of Q1 2021.

