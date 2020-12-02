Investment Thesis

Based in South Bend, Indiana, 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is a $7.3 billion asset holding company and parent to 1st Source Bank. The bank has a very clear branch footprint located in the upper Indiana and southern Michigan area. All told, the bank has 80 branches located throughout the two state area and one lonely location in Sarasota, Florida (to service snow-bird clients).

From a lending perspective the bank has a fairly unique loan portfolio. Like most other banks, the largest lending class it commercial and industrial portion (29% of the portfolio). However, SRCE has a sizable lending operation that caters towards auto/light truck (9.4% of the portfolio), heavy duty truck (4.8% of the portfolio), aircraft (14.3% of the portfolio), and construction equipment (17.1% of the portfolio). While the remaining segments are in the standard lending classes of commercial real estate and consumer, I think investors should note these unique loan types since they typically carry more lending and investment risk.

When I think about a potential investment, I typically look at the price to tangible book value per share relative to peer banks. While the average peer bank is trading closer to 1.35x per share, SRCE is trading at 1.2x per share. While the valuation is rather lackluster, my biggest drivers for a neutral rating are limited profitability outlook and the very early signs of credit deterioration. In my mind, I think the dividend yield should compensate investors over the long term, but shares are likely to trade in line with peer banks for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

For most banks, the first half of 2020 painted a very similar picture. Driven by the rapid economic slowdown and abrupt interest rate changes, most banks saw spread revenue fall from the first quarter levels when they reported second quarter results. However, third quarter earnings started parsing out the cream of the crop in terms of margin resiliency. While most banks saw net interest income fall, a few stronger banks saw their third quarter results improve off second quarter levels. While SRCE technically did see linked quarter revenue increase, the $0.87 million improvement from the second quarter left me rather underwhelmed in terms of a bullish bias on the stock.

The reason why spread revenue increased was not because of an improved margin but rather increased loan growth. The net interest margin (NIM) decreased 4 basis points, in the third quarter, to 3.19%. While the continued downward movement starts to paint a rather underwhelming trend, I believe the NIM should be close to bottoming out at/near current levels. That said, I don’t see much upside outside of PPP loan forgiveness expected in early 2021.

Fee income was better than expected, largely buoyed by the incredibly strong mortgage environment. While I do not believe such strong levels can continue into the middle of next year, second and third quarter results were rather incredible. Also, debit card income and service charge fees also supported the linked quarter fee income improvement.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

In my mind, I believe the core NIM is likely to stay flat near current levels. I use the term “core” because the PPP loans that are set to be forgiven should temporarily boost the margin. However, once they are off the balance sheet I do not see any catalysts for renewed margin strength. Also, the fee income business (specifically mortgage) is going to start to lap strong operating results early next year. To me, the culmination of this entire set up leaves me rather uninspired (thus my neutral rating).

Credit Analysis

The reason I called out those unique lending classes at the beginning of this article was to point the balance sheet ramifications. At the end of the third quarter, the loan loss reserve was 2.43% to total loans (significantly higher than peer banks). Because this level is so much higher, I feel pretty comfortable with the current balance sheet, however, as criticized loans continue to increase I think future provisioning levels could remain a little elevated and limited future profitability.

Source: SEC Filings

The third quarter provision expense was $9.3 million, down from $10.4 million in the second quarter. While both of these quarters had sizable provisions which caused sluggish results, I believe it was the right move by management in order to appropriately address the looming/potential credit problems.

Source: SEC Filings

While the current reserve level is pretty healthy relative to the bank’s loan portfolio, if criticized loans continue to increase a larger reserve is likely necessary. As one can see from the chart above, criticized loans (orange bars) have continued to work higher - in terms of both dollar and relative to the total portfolio. While this might sound alarming, the black line above does provide a bit of solace.

The black line, "Criticized Loans to Reserves” is still below 2.0x, my personal bogey for whether or not the bank is at risk of future credit pain. While this safety ratio is not iron-clad, it does indicate that management has been proactive to protecting the balance sheet from future credit loss.

All that said, the trend higher leads me to believe that the provision will likely remain elevated (relative to pre-COVID levels) in order to keep the bank in good credit standing. As long as the provision remains elevated the profitability metrics are likely to remain compressed.

Wrapping Things Up

As the market continues to rotate back into value stocks, banks stand to benefit significantly. In my mind, SRCE is a rather average bank and it will likely perform as such, at least until there is a catalyst for improving credit trends or margin improvement. Since the banking sector typically moves as group, I would think that SRCE is likely to trade up and down with peer banks.

From an operations and fundamental perspective, I am expecting the next few quarters to be rather lack luster in terms of profitability improvement. If the margin starts to get some traction and begin its march higher, I think shares are likely to outperform.

Conversely, if credit slips at an accelerated pace, the shares are likely to under perform peers. To me, the dividend yield isn't large enough to be very enticing to income focused investors. The bank has an interesting story, but the future is rather uninspiring, at least of the time being.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

