BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is a company that owns and operates 209 restaurants across 29 different states. The company has a very diverse restaurant menu with over 140 options and is well-known for its craft beers. The company strategically positions itself in the industry as a brand with higher quality and a more contemporary approach. The company’s average check is $17, which is around average in the casual dining industry.

The company’s stock has steadily risen since March lows and is approximately down 17% on the year. We believe that increased COVID-19 cases and shutdowns will continue to disrupt BJ’s profit figures, and multiples suggest that the company may be overpriced. Therefore, we hold a bearish sentiment on the company.

Slow growth rates pre-COVID have now been crushed by the virus

Over the past 5 years, BJ’s hasn’t seen a single year of double-digit revenue growth, and the most recent annual gross profit margin figure was basically the same as the 2015 number.

Earnings from continued operations have been stagnant over the past 5 years, and the FY 2019 figure was the same as FY 2015.

The company’s diluted EPS figure has been steadily rising since 2014, but this is primarily due to its share buyback program, as the ‘weighted average diluted shares outstanding’ has decreased a substantial amount in the past few years. Moreover, the company has halted its dividend for the time being.

After the coronavirus arrived, the company’s LTM revenues have dropped from $1.16B in December 2019 to $873M in September 2020, and Y/Y quarterly gross profit has been slashed by 50%. The company has failed to produce a positive net income for three quarters in a row.

We believe that BJ’s Restaurants has been hit relatively hard compared to other notable national players in the industry. Close to ⅓ of all BJ’s Restaurants are located in California, and we believe that this is a major contributing factor to the large drops in revenue as California has been one of the strictest states in terms of COVID regulations. These state-wide restrictions are likely to stay in place for the foreseeable future, as even professional sports teams are being banned from activities. Both the San Francisco 49ers and the San Jose Sharks are either playing in a different state or cancelling activities altogether.

Several macroeconomic factors make BJ’s Restaurants’ recovery a lot harder

BJ’s Restaurants notes that “our restaurants are primarily located near high consumer activity areas such as regional malls, lifestyle centers, ‘big box shopping centers and entertainment centers (BJ’s Restaurants 10-K, 2020).” One of the biggest potential permanent impacts of COVID-19 is the shift in overall consumer shopping patterns. As more companies focus on e-commerce and more technological tools are introduced to better support a virtual shopping experience, consumers are less likely to visit malls and other entertainment centres. Moreover, COVID-19 has caused retailers to file bankruptcy due to the inability to make rental payments. Therefore, overall mall traffic in the future may be negatively affected, leading to less overall traffic for BJ’s restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants also notes that “in the last several years, off premise sales, specifically delivery, have increased due to consumer demand for convenience (BJ’s Restaurants 10-K, 2020).” Since “a large percentage of delivery from our restaurants is through third party delivery companies (BJ’s Restaurants 10-K, 2020),” margins will continue to go down especially during the pandemic, as companies like Doordash and Grubhub are taking double-digit commission rates. Moreover, since April, Doordash has been slashing commission fees for only local restaurants by 50%, which is a program that BJ’s Restaurants does not qualify for, and this has potentially intensified competition.

As of the most recent quarterly report, more than 60% of total liabilities are long-term lease liabilities. The company states that some “leases are subject to renewal at fair market value, which may involve substantial increases (BJ’s Restaurants 10-K, 2020)” and “many leases require contingent rent based on a percentage of gross sales (BJ’s Restaurants 10-K, 2020).” The positive part of these kinds of leasing agreements is that the company is not held down by insanely long and non-cancellable lease terms. However, it seems that the stronger the restaurant’s sales are, alongside the overall growth in strength of the surrounding market, will actually raise costs for BJ’s. We believe that any positive growth in either of these categories would lead to more leverage for the lessor.

Future P/E Ratio estimates are optimistic

We believe that the company has a long way to go before it can reach an EPS figure of $1.60. The company is trading at a forward PE ratio of 76.5x based on 2021 earnings, and that’s if the company can post a positive EPS figure for the FY 2021. For comparison, the company’s current YTD EPS figure is negative $1.92, and the company’s most recent EPS quarterly figure was negative $0.30. It’s hard to conclude that the worst of COVID impacts is over, especially because the company has so many restaurants in California.

In order to return to normal P/E ratios, the company would need to post the 2022 earnings estimate of $1.60 per share, which again relies on several macroeconomic factors. Within the last 5 years, the company has traded around 20x.

The company may also need to raise more debt in order to meet current obligations, which in turn raises interest expenses and long-term liabilities. The company currently has $93M of current assets compared to $164M of current liabilities.

Within the current assets section, $65M is cash and equivalents, and this amount falls well short of the $164M current liabilities figure.

In summation, if a vaccine comes fast and consumers go straight back to the malls and entertainment centers, BJ’s Restaurants could reach previous EPS figures. Moreover, the company’s expansion plans could drive growth and value in the long run. However, at this point, we believe that shutdowns will continue to materially affect BJ’s Restaurants’ sales, and there is simply too much macroeconomic uncertainty. Therefore, we maintain a bearish sentiment on the company, as the stock has very limited upside and lots of downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.