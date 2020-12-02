Resilience, adaption, and a strong management team make First Hawaiian Bank Inc. (FHB) a safe bet in the pandemic. This year has been a challenging year and will always be in our minds as it has changed everything from the household level to the national level. As the world changed, so did businesses and people's perceptions of what is valuable and necessary. FHB has seen some volatility over the past 6 months and the bank saw an upward movement following the third quarter results. The bank has recovered from the $14 low in October to the current $22 which sends a strong signal about the banks' prospects. Whilst the 2020 stock performance is a far cry from the past year's levels, the company has held its strong position as a testament to the management team and risk approach of the bank.

Chart 1: FHB 6 months performance

Source: Morningstar

Considering the economic perils that COVID-19 generously dished out, First Hawaiian Bank, the gentle giant from Honolulu, stepped up to the challenge as it revamped its delivery and business model to weather the storm. As a holdings company, the bank like many businesses had to close four of its branches indefinitely due to the challenges brought by COVID-19. After 2 periods of stay in restrictions, the bank launched an online mortgage origination portal that enables borrowers to apply for mortgage financing in the safety and comfort of their homes. First Hawaiian Bank has also opened for loan forgiveness helping PPP borrowers to apply for the program.

The Island country was hard hit by COVID-19 around August of 2020 as the number of deaths reached the peak and was later relaxed to a Tier 2 state in October 2020. To open the economy, the Island nation initiated the Pre-Travel Testing Program on October 15 enabling visitors to come in on the presentation of negative Covid-19 test results. As a result, the number of travellers increased to 4,000 per day which is double the Pre-Travel Testing Program which is a positive step towards the resuscitation of the tourism sector. The positive developments are likely to see the unemployment rate reducing as the tourism sector is one of the key employers in the country. The Hawaiian economy lost an estimated 115,000 non-agriculture payroll jobs during the second quarter with the hospitality sector accounting for 58.7 percent of the total job losses. Nationally, the US economic growth rate was at 0.3 percent during the first quarter with a subsequent decline of 9.1 percent. The nominal incomes are expected to decrease by 12.1 percent in 2020 with a likely positive change in 2021 and beyond. The consumer inflation rate in Hawaii as provided by the Honolulu Consumer Price Index is forecast to increase at rates between 1.4 percent and 1.18 percent from 2021.

The outlook for the company remains unchanged since the second quarter as credit risk management took centre stage considering the ailing economy. Through the debt forgiveness programs, the bank-initiated training sessions assisting their clients to take advantage of the debt forgiveness program which contributed to their recovery rate. Whilst there were only four branch closures, what COVID-19 has managed to do is assist business with their business continuity responses which will likely see the closure of other branches soon towards cost containment and digitization. The digital solutions also brought about an increase in the mortgage origination volume due to the low rates resulting in over $300 million in mortgage originations.

Whilst the economic tide and turmoil could have swept the business under, First Hawaiian, Inc. managed to bolster its operations through effective balance sheet management and improving asset quality. The bank was able to manage its cost structure whilst increasing non-interest income and a net interest income position. In the third quarter, the commercial deposits increased by $166 million on the back of decreasing public deposits. To attain its third quarter position, the bank was strategic in its cost structure through managing its cost of funding which declined by 15 basis points and saw an improvement in the net interest margin by 12 basis points. The debt provision was down by $50 million from $55.4 million in Q2 because of the transfer of $14.6 million in non-accrual loans which were later sold in October resulting in a net gain of $7 million. Disputed commercial loans decreased in the period to $619 million in the second quarter whilst past-due loans decreased to $35.7 million or 26 basis points of total loans and leases. The bank also managed to increase the reserve to $195.9 constituting 1.4 percent of loans whilst excluding PPP loans under debt forgiveness. These changes have mostly reflected the state of the economy and the bank's risk management approach. For financial institutions gap, management is key to the operations and First Hawaiian Bank has managed to keep the bank afloat and ensure another fight in 2020.

The government stimulus package certainly aided the fortunes of the First Hawaiian Bank and it is unclear if those will be available during the pandemic in the coming year under the Biden administration. The bank must contain its cost structure whilst reducing the loan book size and subsequent provisions. As the drive towards digitization such as online mortgage processing takes shape, the cost structures will likely change towards the new banking approach. The mortgage support offered by the bank will likely continue as there is no end in sight with regards to the pandemic and economic recovery. Relief options will depend on the type of mortgage held by the clients.

As Sun Tzu said "Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win", First Hawaiian Bank has been winning battles way before the pandemic came through leveraging on its historical capital and experience curve to strategize for the future. First Hawaiian Bank will likely continue the growth trajectory with stock price moving towards the highs of past years where it was cushioned at above $30 although the duration of recovery may take longer due to the state of the global economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.