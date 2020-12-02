The stock is approaching all time highs, fueled by investor optimism over a recent order of its electric delivery trucks, however the lack of profitability is concerning.

Investment Thesis

Workhorse (WKHS) is aiming to capture the electric vehicle market for the commercial transport sector. Despite big plans, it's yet to really start producing consistent revenues, question marks remain over its ability to deliver on projections, its profitability and the pricey valuation. Investors should be wary of committing too early before the company has proven its business model.

Data by YCharts

Why we're cautious

Workhorse presented their Q3 2020 results to the market in early November. Investors were eagerly awaiting an update on the company's progression with their electric delivery vehicle production and distribution. Unfortunately, despite a prior target of 3-400 annual sales, reaffirmed just a few months earlier in their Q2 Report, the company reported they expected to sell a "substantially lower amount than our previous guidance."

Whilst bumps in the road are no doubt expected in the early stages of any company, our next question would be to ascertain exactly how many sales do the company project? Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes, decided not to give specific guidance, referring to Covid-19 related headwinds both internally at Workhorse and with their primary battery supplier. In the current climate, a company CEO listing Covid-19 as a reason for missing a sales target is hardly reason for skepticism alone, however combined with some of the financial information, certainly suggests some caution may be warranted.

Financial Analysis

(Source: Workhorse Q3 SEC Filing)

The company had net sales in Q3 2020 of $564,707 (above), increasing from $4,258 in Q3 2019. This suggest some positive progress on the revenue front, but our question still remains over the number of vehicles sold, given the prior target of 3-400 annual sales. From our analysis of the Q2 report, we note net sales in the region of $90,000 for the quarter, plus some discussion over the delivery of two vehicles to Ryder Systems, who the company reported earlier in the year were a new customer.

Using this $90,000 figure as a baseline, we can assume a per vehicle cost of $45,000. When comparing that assumption to the reported Q3 earnings, we would infer that Workhorse has had sales in the region of 12 vehicles ($544,707 net sales / $45,000) in Q3. This is incredibly low given the prior estimates. Even if allowing for a huge uptick in Q4 and accounting for the subjectivity of our estimates, it's difficult to make a case for the company achieving anywhere near even 25% of its prior target.

If you thought that was concerning, the company's gross loss figure won't do much to reassure you. From the Q3 report above, we note that the company spent $2.8m in costs, to achieve $0.5m in sales. We can take into account the development stage of the company, the difficulty of manufacturing such a product and the economic impact of the pandemic but even still it's difficult to rationalise such a loss and develop a bull thesis for this company.

There are plenty examples of loss making early stage development companies, however generally the loss comes from significant expenditure on R&D, Sales or other associated costs, and it is often the case that significant revenue streams provide comfort for financiers and shareholders as to future prospects, that's not the case here. The development costs are still apparent for Workhorse as we can see below, plus there is also a noticeable interest expense relating to the company's financing structure.

(Source: Workhorse Q3 SEC Filing)

Our final consideration relates to the funding that enables such losses on a quarterly basis, it is not possible to continue operating with such a loss unless significant cash or financing options are available. In Workhorse's case, thanks to some transactions involving their convertible note's the company finished the quarter with more cash that it started per their Statement of Cash flows, increasing cash and cash equivalents to $80m. Whilst this sounds substantial, remember the company is operating to a similar sized loss based on the Q3 net loss.

When considering the balance sheet, we note that their total liabilities exceed their total assets which is concerning from a liquidity perspective. The company has a quick ratio of 0.6 (Q3 2020 data), which suggests they may struggle to be able to cover their current liabilities and will most likely require to raise further cash from either the debt or equity markets, neither is particularly positive for investors and would most likely negatively impact the share price.

Valuation

Considering the factors we have outlined, it is surprising to see Workhorse trading at such elevated valuations. This is a $4billion market cap company and when accounting for debt and cash has an Enterprise value of $3.4billion. Depending on which sales metric you use will give you varying outcomes for the valuation of Workhorse, using next twelve month forecast revenue the company is valued at a staggering 42.3 x Enterprise Value to revenues. When assessing this against comparator companies, it doesn't get much better. One of the more pricey technology companies after a surge in values this year is Docusign trading at just 25.9, just over half of Workhorse's multiple. A more similarly positioned competitor in the electric vehicle space (TSLA) is trading at just 12.7 on the same metric.

The Bull Case for Workhorse

Despite all that has been outlined before, many investors are still bullish when it comes to long term prospects for Workhorse. The company is undoubtedly in an exciting market and some investors still appear positive as to managements ability to capture their fair share. Those bullish investors would point to some of the following factors when making their case for Workhorse's future growth.

Workhorse and UPS Partnership

The company has had some success in sourcing brand name corporations to become partners and customers. The Q3 2020 filing name drops both UPS and Fedex as customers in the mangement overview. Whilst the UPS Partnership was widely reported and lauded by investors as a sign of things to come, ultimately it doesn't look like it has transmitted into strong sales. Many are now pointing to Arrival, a rival EV company set to IPO in the near future and its reported UPS agreement as a sign that the Workhorse and UPS partnership may not be as fruitful as once thought.

The potential for Drones

This article's focus has been directed at Workhorse's commercial vehicle's thus far, however many consider their drone manufacturing division as a key driver of future growth. It's not difficult to see why, with Goldman Sachs predicting that the drone market would grow to $100bn in the years until 2020. This does provide an interesting alternative product to support Workhorse's future growth.

(Source: Goldman Sachs Insights Report)

Whilst the market opportunity is undoubtedly available, Workhorse refer to their done capabilities in their recent quarterly filing, citing "finalization of the design of the C-Series and the HorseFly™ delivery drone". This presents investors with another similar conundrum to that of the commercial vehicles, is future potential enough to warrant investment? For a company that IPO'd in 2011 it is somewhat concerning that two of their key products are still not "finalized".

Unfortunately it is difficult to gather much more for the bull case for Workhorse, despite the notable optimism that has been apparent in 2020 pushing the share price to all time highs.

Conclusions

Workhorse's future success will be dependent on managements ability to deliver on their product development and sales objectives, given their 9 years of listed status and lack of progress to date, it is difficult to place much reliance in this area. Whilst we've highlighted the huge market opportunity in commercial delivery vehicles and drone's, it would be a courageous investor who approached this stock trading at all time highs with awareness of the financial position and decided upon a bullish thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.