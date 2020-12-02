I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

As the market left election uncertainty behind it and welcomed the positive vaccine news warmly, it was a very strong month for equities. The strategies that have lagged year-to-date, value stocks and small-caps, posted monthly returns above 18% in an historic move. Defensive stocks and some of the "stay-at-home" winners were relative laggards on the vaccine news, but it was still a very positive month throughout equity markets with broad-based gains seen.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below, I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has delivered its historical outperformance in down markets, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. Low Volatility has still delivered negative total returns year to date, meaning its lower realized volatility offers cold comfort to investors like me. Value, the underperformers through much of 2020 despite its very strong November outperformance, has produced the weakest returns with the highest realized volatility.

Discussion of Recent Performance

The best performing strategy in November 2020 was Value, which roared nearly 19% higher on the month for the strategy's best monthly performance since April 2009, during the immediate recovery from the Great Recession. The November 2020 outperformance was driven by Financials and Energy. While those beaten-down sectors contributed the most to outperformance, all 11 S&P 500 sectors contributed positively to Value's outperformance versus the cap-weighted index either through sector allocation (like Energy and Financials) or through security selection like overweights to consumer cyclicals and brick-and-mortar REITs within those sectors.

While Size was narrowly edged by Value as the top performing factor on the month, the small-cap index still returned over 18% on the month for the S&P 600's best monthly return since at least 1994. All but small-cap utilities (+9.3% on the month) outperformed the aggregate return of the large-cap index. Every other small-cap sector returned at least 13% as gains were broad-based among smaller companies viewed to be relative winners in a vaccine-driven economic re-opening.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Equal-Weighting, which drives its long-run outperformance from value-centric contrarian rebalancing and a tilt away from large cap stocks, was the next best performer at +14.3%. It was equal-weighting the S&P 500's best absolute monthly performance and best relative monthly performance versus the capitalization-weighted index since April 2009.

Yesterday's article on Dividend Growth, noted that strategy's outperformance was driven in part by security selection in some smaller sectors - Materials and REITs. The strategy has now outperformed the S&P 500 for three consecutive months, and is slightly besting the broad market from the March lows. The traditionally defensive strategy lagged in the downturn, but has rebounded nicely recently.

Momentum is still the best performing strategy on the year, up more than 25% in 2020. The strategy lagged slightly in November. One might have expected the strategy to lag more meaningfully given the rotation towards value and cyclicals in November, but the large 6.5% weight in Tesla (TSLA), up 46% on the month, boosted the strategy's monthly return profile.

Quality also lagged slightly on the month as higher financial leverage and operating leverage firms rebounded into the risk-on tone.

As one might expect in a very strong month for risk assets, the defensive Low Volatility strategy lagged, posting just a 6% return. Overweights to Consumer Staples and Healthcare firms hurt Low Volatility on the month. Picking stocks based on trailing volatility did not leave the strategy well-positioned into the pandemic, and the strategy has lagged in the broad recovery, still down about 3% on the year.

Regarding October's performance, I noted that "Size and Value, lagging strategies for much of the year, managed to outperform for the month and are now outpacing the broad market since the March bottom. Ultimately, lagging sectors and strategies should play catch-up as the economic recovery broadens, potentially to the detriment of the megacap market leaders." Part of that catch-up certainly came in November as those two strategies posted very strong returns. I expect there is still room to run for these strategies, but market leadership in the near-term will be determined by vaccine progress, fiscal stimulus news, and whether the current new wave of COVID cases derails short-run economic performance. We could be in for some difficult news headlines, which would favor defensive strategies in the short-run, but the market successfully looked through the clouds to brighter days ahead in November.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,IJR,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.