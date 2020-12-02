With new revenue streams related to GaN, Autotalks, and ADAS scheduled to ramp as soon as fiscal 2022, I am upbeat on the near-term outlook.

STMicroelectronics (STM) recently held an upbeat Capital Markets Day event (CMD), which has me incrementally positive on the shares. With the previously flagged wireless charging programs moving into production and the structural growth story across Automotive and Industrial intact, STM should continue to see strong earnings growth longer term. With shares at c. 27x P/E, the valuation looks reasonable relative to its growth potential.

AMS Strength Remains Through COVID-19 Uncertainties

As highlighted at its CMD presentation, STM continues to see improvements in the Analog, MEMS & Sensors (AMS) distribution channel, with point-of-sale accelerating in Asia Y/Y. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are also experiencing a continued recovery in FQ3, with point-of-sale trends up sequentially following stabilizing inventory levels across all product areas. As a result, STM has sustained top-line growth of 12% Y/Y despite ongoing COVID-19-related uncertainties, with a strong performance in power tools and home appliances leading the way.

Also worth noting is the uniformity of margins for the sub-groups within the AMS division - while MEMS margins have been slightly higher, imaging was only slightly lower, with analog in-line with the average for the division. Looking ahead, STM is positioned for growth as the company continues to invest across both the front-end and back-end of the sensor business to grow market share.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 AMS Revenue 281 177 56 175 292 AMS Operating Margins (%) 25.9% 20.8% 9.0% 17.6% 25.0%

Industrial IoT Enables New Applications to Drive Growth

STM is also positioned to benefit from the rise of factory automation, with smaller, more reliable, and cheaper chips set to enable a transition. For instance, IoT is driving growing applications for sensors related to asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and metering. Furthermore, as optimizing power consumption and efficiency will become increasingly important, STM has heavily invested in ASICs in anticipation of Industry 4.0.

To highlight the growth potential ahead, only c. 25% of industrial metering & motion control revenue in fiscal 2020 was generated by products that are less than two years old. With these nascent revenue streams becoming increasingly monetizable and growing meaningfully, I see plenty of growth in the upcoming years.

ADG Outperformance in Recent Years to Continue

Encouragingly, STM has significantly outgrown the auto semis industry in the last three years - its 10+% CAGR over the 2017-2019 period compares to industry growth of 5% CAGR and a c. 2% CAGR for the top 3 auto semis companies. The key driver of STM's business has been and will continue to be Electrification and Digitalization, which is targeted to reach c. 60% of ADG Automotive revs in less than three years (from 35% at present).

Admittedly, a major part of the growth has been attributable to Tesla (TSLA), which now contributes c. $240 million in fiscal 2020. However, I would highlight that STM's Auto business (ex-TSLA) still grew by a low-single-digit % in fiscal 2019, which is in-line with most peers. Looking ahead, increasing customer wins, along with a ramp in Tesla volumes, should drive considerable growth in STM's Auto sales for fiscal 2021. Assuming STM's expectation for fiscal 2022 car production to return to pre-COVID-19 levels also holds true, the near-term growth potential looks upbeat.

Targeting $1 Billion in SiC Sales by Fiscal 2025

STM also highlighted a shift in its strategic focus to new auto areas - this means deploying resources away from automotive legacy products toward power management, silicon carbide, and GaN, all of which will have accelerated product roadmaps. The move makes sense considering customers are increasingly opting for customized solutions. It also helps mitigate any concentration risks, for instance, if customers such as Tesla dual-source as they scale.

Thus far, STM boasts over 60 SiC customers and has reiterated its target to reach $1 billion in SiC sales by fiscal 2025, which I believe could prove conservative. Assuming Tesla volumes alone grow 3-4x by fiscal 2024, this would mean the c. $240 million Tesla contribution in fiscal 2020 rises to c. $700 million by 2024 (70% of the 2025 target). Furthermore, there is plenty of momentum in Europe according to management, where premium auto manufacturers are actively working on SIC inverter solutions, with continued strength in China also likely to drive medium to longer-term growth.

GaN Adds to the Growth Potential

Another area STM is accelerating investment into is Gallium Nitride (GaN) based power semiconductors - this means using GaN instead of silicon to produce devices across automotive and industrial applications. As part of its GaN initiative, STM has partnered with TSMC and acquired Exagan, a company that designs GaN switches for manufacturing on 8" wafers.

Looking ahead, STM expects to commence production in fiscal 2021, with meaningful revenues targeted for fiscal 2022. While GaN holds lots of promise in terms of efficiency and size benefits, it has admittedly taken a while to find real commercial success. Nonetheless, STM feels now is the time and opportunity - if the company is right in its assessment, I expect GaN to emerge as a key growth driver in the medium to longer term as well.

Final Take

Overall, I came away impressed by STM's continued growth outperformance in Automotive, along with its ability to weather the COVID-19 crisis unscathed. Furthermore, STM's strategic outlook points toward significant growth potential as the company refocuses its investments in future growth areas. As a result, I continue to see upside to STM, and the CMD presentation reinforced my confidence in the opportunities ahead for both the AMS and ADG businesses. With new revenue streams related to GaN, Autotalks, and ADAS scheduled to ramp by fiscal 2022, I see plenty of room for an upside surprise.

The valuation is also very reasonable at c. 27x P/E relative to the strong design momentum and improving margin profile. As such, I believe shares are positioned to outperform as the company delivers on top-line growth and operating leverage. There is also a near-term catalyst in the form of the upcoming group strategy update (scheduled for 9th December), where I expect positive updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.