Navios Partners Buyout of Navios Containers in Surging Containership Market is the Catalyst Needed for Revaluation of NMM

Navios Partners' (NMM) valuation has languished due to a decade long bear market in drybulk along with negative recent events including trade war tensions, Brumadinho Dam disaster, and COVID 19 that has left shareholders shell shocked and pushed NMM stock to unreasonably low levels. That is all set to change with NMM's pending acquisition of Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI), which brings with it guaranteed profitability in 2021, much more stable cash flows in the future, and a shift towards an improving market in container shipping. With its improved earnings and lower risk profile, NMM is easily worth double its current valuation in 2021.

Hindsight 2020: NMCI Once Shunned is Now a Total Cash Machine

Navios Maritime Containers is a containership owning company created in April 2017 to initially buy a 19 vessel fleet of baby panamax vessels at very close to scrap values as these vessels had fallen out of favor with operators due to the expanding of the Panama Canal and upsizing to larger ships. The new entity was largely funded by a $60M investment by Navios Maritime Partners which was to be its largest shareholder. This deal was wildly unpopular with NMM shareholders at the time because it was funded with a $100M surprise and previously unexplained share offering that had happened a month earlier in March 2017.

Despite being profitable in each year since inception, NMCI was completely shunned by investors with a failed IPO in 2018 that later became a direct listing in late 2018 in which the shares immediately sold off to a fraction of their net asset value (NAV).

NMCI Since Inception

At the end of 2019 NMM actually had to take a $42.6M impairment on it’s investment in NMCI due to this poor performance. The irony is that less than a year later, with 12 month rates for these 4250 TEU baby panamax ships at decade highs of $23,000 and still increasing, this series of deals for 19 ships near scrap value might go down as one of the most brilliant en-block purchases in recent history. At $23,000 per day these ships have the potential to earn their entire 2017 purchase price in a single year. Not only is NMM already a 35.7% owner of NMCI, it has just made an offer to acquire the remaining shares of NMCI at a fraction of their intrinsic value.

NMCI Worth Way More Than Current Valuation

NMCI which has the majority of its ships coming up for contract renewal in Q4 at less than $10k per day will now be earning in excess of $20k per day on these ships and locking these rates for an entire year:

NMCI Fleet Employment

Prior to the Nov 3 presentation, NMCI had already locked 5 ships at $18,000+ for 1 year periods and rates have continued to explode upwards since then. The rest of the 4250 TEU ships coming up for renewal will now fetch closer to $23,000 for 1 year and rates are still rising fast due to a dearth of tonnage available and record profitability for containership operators.

Current rates:

I went through the painstaking task of building a model that calculates expected revenues for each ship in the NMCI fleet for each month going out to 2022 end based on reported charter rates on the NMCI website and forward 12 and 24 month New Contex market rates for the ships that are coming up for renewal. I am assuming Navios will continue the strategy of booking ships on 12 month charters as evidenced by the most recent 5 charters booked on this period. Some basic algebra done by subtracting the total value of the 12 month contract from the 24 month contracts rates gives me current implied 2022 rates of $16,387 for 3500 TEU ships and $18,492 for 4250 TEU ships:

I then plugged my calculated revenues into modeled 2021 and 2022 financial statements using my best guesses for future costs based on past financials:

With the balance of its ships coming up for renewal converting to the new higher rates, my model shows expected net income for 2021 at $109M vs NMCI’s current market cap of only $83M and current net debt of ~$200M.

Adding back depreciation to forecasted net income gives us 2021 and 2022 operating cash flows of $119M and $103M reducing net debt to $77M at 2021 end and yielding 0 net debt and a net positive cash balance of $26M at 2022 end:

By buying the outstanding NMCI shares NMM is getting an expected $200M of consolidated net income over 2 years, which is more than enough to pay off 100% of NMCI debt for a mere $54M issuance of new NMM shares! Absolutely incredible.

NMCI shares have been moving upward fast from their low of $.53 cents in April of this year but not nearly fast enough. Navios Management knows this and moved quickly to make an offer to buy out the remaining shares of NMCI in an all share deal that represented a mere 15% premium to NMCI’s stock price at the time of the offer on November 16th.

I have seen a lot of noise in the financial blogosphere about this being a bad deal for NMCI shareholders. If you are not interested in owning a combined entity that includes drybulk ships maybe this is a bad deal for you. As a NMCI shareholder myself, I can sympathize with this sentiment as I do believe it would have continued to explode higher as an independent entity until share prices more closely aligned with impending cash flows. That said, to really make a determination on if this is actually a bad deal for NMCI shareholders or if the NMM shares received in exchange will continue to move higher in their place, further analysis is needed.

A Combined NMM is Just As Undervalued as an Independent NMCI:

NMM Earnings expectations

I once again put together a model for each of NMM’s ships revenue by month for all of 2021 and modeled both NMM financial statements and combined NMM and NMCI financial statements out to 2022. At first glance, current average analyst estimates of NMM 2021 EPS at $3.52 per share may seem overly optimistic or too good to be true based on a $7 share price and implied forward PE ratio of just 2x. After independently modeling out each of NMM’s ships revenue for the next year I found the analyst 2021 estimates of $3.52 to be completely spot on even at today’s very low futures contract prices.

NMM Balance Sheet

NMM is also shockingly cheap on a net asset value (NAV) per share basis. Backing out the $225M that NMM disclosed its ships are held at above fair market value on its latest annual report gives us net equity at the end of most recent quarter of $480M.

This $480M represents a NAV per share of $41.38 or roughly 6x the current share price of $7.

Trading at 2x forward earnings and less than a fifth of its net tangible book value seems more appropriate for a company that is about to go bankrupt not a company that is set to make meaningful profits and has very reasonable leverage at around 47% debt to assets based on the 2019 FMV for its ships.

Why such a low valuation at just 2X forward earnings and .17X NAV?

Although I do not believe there is justification for such a low NMM valuation here are some of the reasons that might explain it:

Current Liabilities

NMM has $205 of its $506M of debt coming due within the next 12 months. Although a bit alarming on paper against cash balance at the end of the most recent quarter of only $23M, management assured us on the most recent earnings call that this is an easy refinance:

Earnings volatility

Despite an improving earnings trend over the past 5 years, both 2019 and 2020 had black swan type events with the Brumadinho Dam disaster and Covid 19 that caused extreme volatility in rates and resulted in negative earnings midyear.

(My personal annotations on a chart from Bloomberg.com)

Both of these events severely depressed share prices that were already very low due to general fatigue with a decade long bear market in drybulk rates and uncertainty related to trade conflicts happening around the world. Although both analysts and my own model agree that NMM trades at just 2x forward earnings, NMM’s strategy of employing its bulk carriers on the short term spot market offers no guarantees on future profitability.

General Distrust of Management and Poor Capital Allocation

The Navios group of companies is well known for its related party transactions and unfriendly shareholder practices. NMM has traded well below its NAV for years and at its current share price of just .17x NAV, the most shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy would be to buy back shares. NMM has consistently and continues to use cash to buy ships from related parties and expand its fleet instead, letting its share price languish at maddeningly low levels. It is possible that this could change in the future and a recent buyback at NMCI of about 6% of its shares gives me hope that NMM might actually utilize a portion of its $50M buyback authorization in the coming months before it expires in Jan 2021.

NMCI Acquisition The catalyst Needed to Revalue NMM Shares

Virtually Guaranteed 2021 Profitability

Adding in NMCI’s forecasted 2021 revenues of $222M to NMM’s $93M of contracted revenue from the long term charters on 6 of its containerships and 3 capesize vessels yields combined revenues of $315M. Adding in partial 2021 contract coverage on NMM's remaining ships easily gets us above the combined entity’s forecasted 2021 total costs of around $337M. Even if the rest of NMM’s drybulk fleet sits idle after current spot contracts expire, NMM+NMCI will still be profitable for 2021. While volatility and uncertainty may have justified such a low share price in the past, virtually guaranteed profitability over the next year may be the catalyst for revaluing NMM shares higher.

Earnings Stability in 2021

NMM as a standalone entity is currently perceived as a drybulk ship owner that has a few containerships as 70% of its revenue currently comes from its drybulk fleet and only 30% of its revenue comes from containers. With all but 3 of the drybulk ships on short term or floating rate contracts, it has given investors relatively little certainty about future earnings. This is set to change with the acquisition of NMCI as the combined entity’s revenues will be more than 60% from its containerships that are currently fixing 1 year or longer contracts. Less than 40% of the fleet will be exposed to volatile drybulk rates. As perception adapts to the new reality that NMM will be a containership owner that has some drybulk ships, I believe valuations will also adapt to reflect the more stable earnings profile.

Massive Cashflow Enough to Cure My Management Concerns

Combining the base case for my NMCI and NMM models yields the following financial statement forecasts for 2021 and 2022:

(source: My model)

Even with NMM issuing 7.7M new shares to acquire the remaining 64.3% of NMCI shares it does not already own, the combined entity will have a PE ratio of just 0.9X and 1.0X for 2021 and 2022 based on the base case scenario of my NMCI model plus the NMM analyst estimates that I independently verified and agree with. With $219M of cash generated in 2021 and profitability concerns cured, even if management continues to buy ships instead of shares NMM shares will need to appreciate significantly just to stay on par with today’s ridiculously low valuations. Even if NMM shares only appreciate to be valued at the same forward P/E of just 2X that they currently enjoy before the NMCI acquisition, this would represent a doubling of the current NMM share price.

Additional Risks

Intensifying of global trade tensions could negatively affect global trade volumes

Unseen future supply shocks like the Brumadinho Dam disaster could negatively affect trade volumes

Any global recession would likely negatively affect trade volumes

Unforeseen shareholder abuse is always a concern for Navios companies

Conclusion

NMM is buying $200M of NMCI’s consolidated net income over the next 2 years for a mere $54M issuance of new shares to acquire the remaining NMCI shares. This is a steal if I have ever seen one. NMM and NMCI valuations continue to suffer from a negative shipping industry perception and a negative view of Navios management. But you can’t argue with the rates that are being paid on 1 and 2 year contracts for containerships right now by counterparties that are suddenly flush with cash. And Navios management is suddenly looking like some of the most brilliant players in the industry having bought a fleet of container ships for scrap value 3 years ago, selling that fleet to investors via a direct listing, and then buying those shares back at a fraction of their value. If NMM now uses that $50M share repurchase authorization to buy back any meaningful amount of shares at these levels, I will truly be in awe of Navios management and their matriarch Angeliki Frangou. Now is the time for Mrs. Frangou to show the naysayers that this was all part of her master plan, and buy shares at this ridiculous discount until they align with NMM’s fair NAV value of $41 per share. Although share buybacks would be a nice upside to my investment thesis, even if the status quo of poor capital allocation persists, I fully expect to see NMM shares double to at least $14 once the full effect of higher containership rates is felt with NMM's Q1 2021 report.

